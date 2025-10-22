Between Des Moines And Chicago Is Illinois' Riverfront City With A Walkable Downtown And Boutique Shops
Sitting between the Mississippi and Rock Rivers, Moline rewards walkers with a compact and historic downtown where ornate facades and boutique storefronts frame the Illinois city as a pedestrian's paradise with Fifth Avenue as its crown jewel. Moline's downtown contains more than 100 preserved buildings across 33 acres, showcasing styles from Art Deco, such as its 1930s Montgomery Wards department store building, to the 1920s LeClaire Hotel, influenced by Prairie school architecture. Playing host to turn-of-the-20th-century grandeur as well as more modern architectural styles, it is a blend that makes the riverside city a beautiful one to navigate on foot.
Reaching the city is equally effortless. Quad Cities International Airport, less than five miles away, offers nonstop flights stretching from as far as Orlando Sanford in Florida or the world-renowned city of Las Vegas. Moline is also just over two and a half hours away by car from both Chicago and Des Moines, making it an easy weekend trip from either city. The Burlington Trailways coach runs routes linking Moline to the crookedest street in the world in Burlington, Iowa. Those renting a car to get to Moline can park it upon arrival, as the walkable streets and waterfront trails make exploring the city on foot completely stress-free once there.
Plan your boutique-hopping getaway
The family-run storefronts of old now host creative boutiques, where shelves of handmade jewelry and old-school records keep the spirit of Moline's small-business past alive. Local flavor thrives at Dona Vitae, a shop for barista and mixologist gear that supports inclusive employment, The Brick House LEGO exchange, and Mercado on Fifth's open-air Latin market filled with handmade goods at its mobile boutiques. Visitors can also check out Sharon's Christal Palace, which has offered gemstones, angelic trinkets, and essential oils for over three decades. Whilst furniture enthusiasts can head to Simply Amish, where craftsmen build solid-wood pieces to order by hand.
Elsewhere, Arlo & Elm sell items that are bound to make a unique present for any loved one. From handcrafted jewelry, organic skincare products, and kitchen crockery from more than 60 small U.S. makers, Arlo & Elm are guaranteed to have something for even the most fussy gift recipient. Candle-lovers can keep their eyes peeled for locally-made Buttercupp Candles, which can be found in shops across the city as well as markets throughout the state. If you want to head outside of downtown, ceramics fans should be sure to check out artisan craftspeople like Dot and Dan at Dot's Pots, who sell stunning pottery, or Wild Cherry Spoon Co., where hand-carved kitchenware from eco-friendly recycled wood can be found.
Breathe in Moline's Mississippi River breeze on foot
Running along the Mississippi River's edge, Ben Butterworth Parkway could be considered one of Illinois' most scenic urban trails. The 2.2-mile riverfront trail is a place where walkers can calmly bask in the views that change with the seasons. Just a one-mile walk away via Fifth Avenue, sits Riverside Park, whose 50-acre park plays host to stunning flower gardens for those strolling through to enjoy. Its Riverside Riverslide pool complex features a lazy river, splash pad, and trio of slides for families in need of a fun, cool-down in the summer months.
Elsewhere in downtown Moline, the John Deere Pavilion, which is documented in the city's official heritage trail, celebrates the machines and workers that earned the city its unofficial title of "Farm Implement Capital of the World". Two miles across the channel on Rock Island sits the Rock Island Arsenal, a functioning U.S. Army installation where civilians can tour the Rock Island Arsenal Museum as well as the Rock Island National Cemetery.
Those looking to check out the other remaining so-called Quad Cities can head across the river to the lively city of Davenport, deemed one of the most affordable spots for retirement, or the giant Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. With numerous options for accommodation, including Wyndham Moline on John Deere Commons or The Axis Moline Hotel downtown, there is no excuse not to visit this riverside gem.