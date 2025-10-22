Between Des Moines And Chicago Is Illinois' Riverfront City With A Walkable Downtown And Boutique Shops

Sitting between the Mississippi and Rock Rivers, Moline rewards walkers with a compact and historic downtown where ornate facades and boutique storefronts frame the Illinois city as a pedestrian's paradise with Fifth Avenue as its crown jewel. Moline's downtown contains more than 100 preserved buildings across 33 acres, showcasing styles from Art Deco, such as its 1930s Montgomery Wards department store building, to the 1920s LeClaire Hotel, influenced by Prairie school architecture. Playing host to turn-of-the-20th-century grandeur as well as more modern architectural styles, it is a blend that makes the riverside city a beautiful one to navigate on foot.

Reaching the city is equally effortless. Quad Cities International Airport, less than five miles away, offers nonstop flights stretching from as far as Orlando Sanford in Florida or the world-renowned city of Las Vegas. Moline is also just over two and a half hours away by car from both Chicago and Des Moines, making it an easy weekend trip from either city. The Burlington Trailways coach runs routes linking Moline to the crookedest street in the world in Burlington, Iowa. Those renting a car to get to Moline can park it upon arrival, as the walkable streets and waterfront trails make exploring the city on foot completely stress-free once there.