This Tropical Escape Was Named The Best International Summer Destination For US Tourists In 2026

Get your calendars out. Open up your favorite flight apps tab. Trip planning has begun, and Americans have spoken. According to Tripadvisor's Summer Travel Index, the most sought-after place U.S. tourists are headed for the 2026 season is Cancún, Mexico — in fact, the destination has kept its crown for the last three years. The travel site used its own data, looking at searches made by travelers in the U.S. and the U.K. between the beginning of February and April for plans explored between June and the end of August.

Cancún's paradisiacal ocean blues are the perfect landscape for top-tier snorkeling, rich culture, and ultimate relaxation. The city offers white-sand beaches, like Dolphins Beach (shown above). This coastline is famed for sunbathing, swimming, and dolphin spotting, serving as a stunning example of why the Mexican city retains its No. 1 spot. Dolphins Beach is along Cancún's Hotel Zone, featuring world-class resorts like the luxurious Secrets Mirabel Cancún Resort and Spa, which has a pool that overlooks the sparkling blue waters.

Mexico is known for its UNESCO-recognized cuisine, and Cancún lives up to its accolades. The city offers fine dining at elegant restaurants like Mochomos Cancún, offering tasty surf 'n' turf options and boasting a perfect rating on Tripadvisor, as well as casual eateries like Taqueria Coapenitos, serving authentic tacos — proof that the city satisfies every kind of craving.