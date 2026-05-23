This Tropical Escape Was Named The Best International Summer Destination For US Tourists In 2026
Get your calendars out. Open up your favorite flight apps tab. Trip planning has begun, and Americans have spoken. According to Tripadvisor's Summer Travel Index, the most sought-after place U.S. tourists are headed for the 2026 season is Cancún, Mexico — in fact, the destination has kept its crown for the last three years. The travel site used its own data, looking at searches made by travelers in the U.S. and the U.K. between the beginning of February and April for plans explored between June and the end of August.
Cancún's paradisiacal ocean blues are the perfect landscape for top-tier snorkeling, rich culture, and ultimate relaxation. The city offers white-sand beaches, like Dolphins Beach (shown above). This coastline is famed for sunbathing, swimming, and dolphin spotting, serving as a stunning example of why the Mexican city retains its No. 1 spot. Dolphins Beach is along Cancún's Hotel Zone, featuring world-class resorts like the luxurious Secrets Mirabel Cancún Resort and Spa, which has a pool that overlooks the sparkling blue waters.
Mexico is known for its UNESCO-recognized cuisine, and Cancún lives up to its accolades. The city offers fine dining at elegant restaurants like Mochomos Cancún, offering tasty surf 'n' turf options and boasting a perfect rating on Tripadvisor, as well as casual eateries like Taqueria Coapenitos, serving authentic tacos — proof that the city satisfies every kind of craving.
Things to do in Cancún
Tripadvisor's data doesn't specify why travelers are choosing Cancún for summer 2026, but the city's natural scenery gives us a clue. From Dolphins Beach to Marlin Beach and Lobster Beach, the electric water looks as though someone mixed it with blue food coloring. Mexican coastlines are an obvious draw for the season — yet the city is known for so much more.
Visitors can learn about the city's ancient history at the Mayan Museum of Cancún and enjoy views of the San Miguelito jungle and Nichupté Lagoon. For a more hands-on experience, guided excursions pick visitors up from their hotels and head to some of the top snorkeling spots in the city to discover shipwreck ruins, statues, and vibrant reefs beneath the aqua surface.
Day trips from Cancún offer access to UNESCO sites like Chichén Itzá, a Mayan ruin that is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. Various guided tours can take you to the landmark and a Sacred Cenote or sinkhole. About an hour south of Cancún, you'll find Playa del Carmen, which research shows is one of the safest destinations in the country for a stress-free vacation. Whether you're checking out history or spending the day sprawled out on your beach towel, end your day at Coco Bongo Cancún for live entertainment, drinks, and dancing — a place that knows how to keep the party going long after sunset.
Want to see more of Mexico while you're in the country? Check out our feature on some of the best natural wonders hidden in the jungles of the lesser-visited southern state, Chiapas.