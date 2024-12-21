Some Of Mexico's Best Natural Wonders Are Hidden In The Jungles Of A Lesser-Visited Southern State

Mexico boasts some truly exquisite scenery. From the deep, dramatic cliffs and valleys of the Copper Canyons in Chihuahua and the stunning petrified waterfalls of Hierve el Agua in Oaxaca to the breathtaking migrations of Monarch butterflies and the vibrant pink lagoons of Las Coloradas, it is a country full of stunning natural beauty. But while plenty of its amazing landscapes are well-known — even world-famous — some of the best and most impressive natural wonders are bizarrely overlooked, hidden away in the jungles of its southernmost state.

Chiapas is one of the least visited and least known destinations in Mexico. Tucked up against the border of Guatemala in the far southwest, it doesn't have the breathtaking white sand beaches or exciting cultural cities that are often the stereotypical image of Mexico. But what it lacks in tropical paradise vibes, it more than makes up for in jaw-dropping natural beauty and under-the-radar authenticity. It is a diverse, varied state that is well off the beaten track, making it a magical and mysterious place for adventurous travelers to explore.

While the main airport —Angel Albino Corzo International Airport — is near the state capital, Tuxtla Gutierrez, most visitors to Chiapas use the beautiful hill town of San Cristobal de las Casas as a base. This charming colonial spot is a fabulous destination in its own right, but it also sits roughly in the middle of the state, making it ideal for planning day trips out into the backcountry of southern Mexico.