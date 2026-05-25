Situated Between Seattle And Vancouver Is A Washington Lake Park With Mountain Views, Trails, And Fishing
The drive from Seattle to Vancouver, Canada, is about 145 miles in total, so if you're looking for a great pit stop on that long drive, or even just a place to escape the big city rush for a day, a gorgeous park might be exactly the thing you need. Just south of the quaint small town of Bellingham along Interstate 5, Lake Padden Park is a convenient stop located right around the halfway point. Established in 1972, the park covers roughly 745 acres, with about 150 acres of it spanning a beautiful lake. With a mixture of dense forests and gentle hills, the area offers a stunning glimpse of the surrounding mountains in the local greenery, which is especially vibrant in the fall.
There are a ton of different activities here, including an award-winning 18-hole golf course and a dedicated off-leash dog park for your furry friends. While there are also plenty of multi-use sports fields, including basketball and pickleball, there's an extensive network of hiking trails plus easy access for fishing or boating on the calm lake waters, and that's where Lake Padden Park really shines.
Hiking trails in Lake Padden Park
One of the best ways to experience the park is by walking Lake Padden Loop, also known as the Lake Padden Singletrack. Mostly flat and well-groomed, this loop circles the lake and is about 2.5 miles long. Accessible year-round, this walk offers some lovely water views with sections of open meadow and shady forests. Along the way, there are some helpful signs if you want to learn a bit more about the area, as well as some picnic areas and viewpoints. While Lake Padden Park isn't particularly mountainous itself, you can take in pretty mountain views from the park. Lookout Mountain is visible across the lake, and on a clear day, you can see the broader folds of the Cascades and surrounding hills.
Anyone who wants to break a sweat without pushing too strenuously can take the short uphill detour on the south side of the lake. This section adds almost a mile to your trek but runs parallel to the main loop through some forested hills and moss-covered deciduous trees.
Those craving a solid workout should explore the network of narrower, steeper Padden Horse Trails that break off the main loop, particularly at the southeast or east side of the park. These can extend your hike significantly, with an elevation gain of 885 feet. The Upper and Lower Backcountry and Galbraith Loop is a total of 6.3 miles, featuring views of the lake and treks through mossy forests. "Trail was fantastic, well-maintained," wrote one hiker on AllTrails, noting the varied elevation of the trail. "I went clockwise and would recommend that to have a less steep incline back to the end." Expect some rooty sections and tighter turns, but the views are a rewarding payoff thanks to the higher elevation.
Fishing and boating in Lake Padden Park
Fishing or boating enthusiasts can head out on Lake Padden's shimmering blue waters. This is actually one of the most popular areas to fish and boat in the Bellingham Area, so it may get a little crowded, but you can still find quieter times on weekday mornings, or toward spring or fall. Fortunately, the park is so extensive that even when there are a lot of people, you can still find pockets of peace, one of them being out on the water.
The boating season starts in April and ends on Halloween. To get your boat in the water, use the gravel boat launch on the east side of the lake, near the golf course. Since no gas motors are allowed (electric is fine), Lake Padden welcomes canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, and small boats with electric motors. All boaters must have a valid Washington fishing license if they wish to fish along the shoreline or from the boat. Anglers will find a variety of fish, from coastal cutthroat trout to largemouth bass.
Ultimately, Lake Padden appeals to just about everyone, from families looking for a fun day out to anglers and hikers looking for a challenge. If you're looking for more of a hidden gem or secret spot for your fishing and hiking needs, consider visiting the underrated Squires Lake or Lake Watcom for its 30 miles of shores.