Situated Between Seattle And Vancouver Is A Washington Lake Park With Mountain Views, Trails, And Fishing

One of the best ways to experience the park is by walking Lake Padden Loop, also known as the Lake Padden Singletrack. Mostly flat and well-groomed, this loop circles the lake and is about 2.5 miles long. Accessible year-round, this walk offers some lovely water views with sections of open meadow and shady forests. Along the way, there are some helpful signs if you want to learn a bit more about the area, as well as some picnic areas and viewpoints. While Lake Padden Park isn't particularly mountainous itself, you can take in pretty mountain views from the park. Lookout Mountain is visible across the lake, and on a clear day, you can see the broader folds of the Cascades and surrounding hills.

Anyone who wants to break a sweat without pushing too strenuously can take the short uphill detour on the south side of the lake. This section adds almost a mile to your trek but runs parallel to the main loop through some forested hills and moss-covered deciduous trees.

Those craving a solid workout should explore the network of narrower, steeper Padden Horse Trails that break off the main loop, particularly at the southeast or east side of the park. These can extend your hike significantly, with an elevation gain of 885 feet. The Upper and Lower Backcountry and Galbraith Loop is a total of 6.3 miles, featuring views of the lake and treks through mossy forests. "Trail was fantastic, well-maintained," wrote one hiker on AllTrails, noting the varied elevation of the trail. "I went clockwise and would recommend that to have a less steep incline back to the end." Expect some rooty sections and tighter turns, but the views are a rewarding payoff thanks to the higher elevation.