Sandwiched Between Vancouver And Seattle Is Washington's Underrated Park For Scenic Lake Fishing And Hiking
If you're on the hunt for a quiet, under-the-radar fishing spot in Washington state, look no further than Squires Lake in Whatcom County. This park is located almost halfway between Vancouver, Canada and Seattle, just south of Bellingham. It's about a 90-minute drive up the I-5 from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and there's plenty to see along the way, including Mount Vernon, an area known for its tulip festival and walkable riverfront. There might be a lot of traffic along the way, especially during tulip season, but you shouldn't have to worry about crowds once you get to Squires Lake.
Cooperatively managed by Whatcom and Skagit County Parks and Recreation Departments, Squires Lake offers a peaceful escape to hike and fish for day visitors only. The best part? You don't need to have a special pass to get in. No fees are required for visitors, so you just need to park along the off-street area along Old Highway 99 and hike up from the trailhead. Dogs are allowed, as long as they are leashed, and the park is open from eight in the morning to dusk. Here's what makes it special.
Lake fishing in Squires Lake Park
In order to fish at Squires Lake Park, you'll need a fishing license from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. As of this writing, annual freshwater fishing license for a Washington State resident is around $38, but if you already have an Annual Combination License or Fish Washington with CRSSE, that will also suffice. For non-residents, the price for a freshwater license is a bit steeper at almost $114, but if you're planning on visiting other prime fishing locations in Washington state, like the secret fishing paradise that is the remote lakeside city of Kettle Falls, it could be worth it for you.
The most common type of fish in Squires Lake Park is cutthroat trout, also known as red-throat or harvest trout. Fortunately, this variety is not part of the catch reporting program, so you don't need to worry about filling out a catch reporting card as you fish. The best time to fish for cutthroat is spring and fall since the water is cooler and the fish will swim up to the surface. Summer makes the surface water a little too warm, but you may have some luck on cloudy days.
Cutthroat trout like to swim in deep pools or shorelines, so watch for fishing spots near areas like this. There isn't a dedicated boat launch and no motorized watercraft are allowed, so any boating that happens on Squires Lake must be on lightweight and portable boats like canoes or kayaks if you can manage to hike with them to the lake. Otherwise, there are plenty of spots around the lake where you can cast out.
Hiking in Squires Lake Park
Squires Lake Park offers a number of hiking, biking, and equestrian opportunities. However, since Squires Lake Park is a part of the Whatcom County Parks management system, there are a few things to keep in mind. If you plan on biking, note that all motorized vehicles, including e-bikes and ATVs are prohibited. All trails are hike and regular bike-friendly, with horses allowed on most trails with the exception of one section on the Squires Lake Loop Trail.
Most of the trails at Squire Lake Park are easy to moderate in difficulty. Beginners will enjoy the Squires Lake Loop Trail, which circles Squire Lake. Benches are placed intermittently along the path so you can enjoy the scenic views along the way. This loop branches off to some of the other popular trails in the park, including the South Ridge Trail, which is described as a moderate climb a little under a half-mile one-way, but connects to the Pacific Northwest Scenic Trail, which is a network that spans over 1,200 miles and three states.
Squires Lake Park is also home to a few ponds, including Beaver Pond which has its own loop off of the Squires Lake Park Loop. It's aptly named, since beavers are active in the area. For some great views, visit the Beaver Pond Viewpoint Spur, which is a scenic lookout over the pond. Overall, Squires Lake Park is a scenic retreat perfect for a restful afternoon or a vigorous hike. For more surprising getaways between Seattle and Vancouver, consider Sudden Valley, which is perfect if you want to do some actual boating.