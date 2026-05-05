Sandwiched Between Vancouver And Seattle Is Washington's Underrated Park For Scenic Lake Fishing And Hiking

In order to fish at Squires Lake Park, you'll need a fishing license from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. As of this writing, annual freshwater fishing license for a Washington State resident is around $38, but if you already have an Annual Combination License or Fish Washington with CRSSE, that will also suffice. For non-residents, the price for a freshwater license is a bit steeper at almost $114, but if you're planning on visiting other prime fishing locations in Washington state, like the secret fishing paradise that is the remote lakeside city of Kettle Falls, it could be worth it for you.

The most common type of fish in Squires Lake Park is cutthroat trout, also known as red-throat or harvest trout. Fortunately, this variety is not part of the catch reporting program, so you don't need to worry about filling out a catch reporting card as you fish. The best time to fish for cutthroat is spring and fall since the water is cooler and the fish will swim up to the surface. Summer makes the surface water a little too warm, but you may have some luck on cloudy days.

Cutthroat trout like to swim in deep pools or shorelines, so watch for fishing spots near areas like this. There isn't a dedicated boat launch and no motorized watercraft are allowed, so any boating that happens on Squires Lake must be on lightweight and portable boats like canoes or kayaks if you can manage to hike with them to the lake. Otherwise, there are plenty of spots around the lake where you can cast out.