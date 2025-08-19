Washington's Secluded State Park That's Part Of The San Juan Islands Is A Remote Haven To Camp, Fish, And Hike

Good things are rarely easy to come by, and that's certainly the case with James Island Marine State Park in Washington. Hidden in the San Juan archipelago, James Island is so utterly off-the-beaten-path that it has less than 80 Google Reviews and is only accessible by boat (or, kayak if you have experience with windy conditions and cross currents at sea). Even when other parts of the San Juan Islands get crowded, you have a decent chance of finding a mooring spot at this small island.

Measuring about 580 acres, every square inch of the island is a protected state park. Rocky coves shelter blue-green waters, and hikers are treated to spectacular views across Thatcher Pass and the Strait of Juan de Fuca from the one-and-only trail. This 1.5-mile path skirts the island's edge, dipping into the pine forests, before returning to the dock and mooring areas. It's worth stressing that the path brings hikers really close to the bluff edge. You'll need to watch children carefully and consider skipping the trail if you struggle with balance or are scared of heights.

The island is undeveloped by design, and you won't find developed campgrounds or ranger-manned ticket booths. Instead, 13 primitive tent sites invite a lucky few to disconnect and experience nature without the over-the-top trappings you'd find at places like this wildly luxurious beach campground with a Japanese spa on Washington's coast. However, there are plenty of opportunities for tidepooling, kayaking into secret coves, or dipping your toes in the water at the two sandy beaches.