Washington's Secluded State Park That's Part Of The San Juan Islands Is A Remote Haven To Camp, Fish, And Hike
Good things are rarely easy to come by, and that's certainly the case with James Island Marine State Park in Washington. Hidden in the San Juan archipelago, James Island is so utterly off-the-beaten-path that it has less than 80 Google Reviews and is only accessible by boat (or, kayak if you have experience with windy conditions and cross currents at sea). Even when other parts of the San Juan Islands get crowded, you have a decent chance of finding a mooring spot at this small island.
Measuring about 580 acres, every square inch of the island is a protected state park. Rocky coves shelter blue-green waters, and hikers are treated to spectacular views across Thatcher Pass and the Strait of Juan de Fuca from the one-and-only trail. This 1.5-mile path skirts the island's edge, dipping into the pine forests, before returning to the dock and mooring areas. It's worth stressing that the path brings hikers really close to the bluff edge. You'll need to watch children carefully and consider skipping the trail if you struggle with balance or are scared of heights.
The island is undeveloped by design, and you won't find developed campgrounds or ranger-manned ticket booths. Instead, 13 primitive tent sites invite a lucky few to disconnect and experience nature without the over-the-top trappings you'd find at places like this wildly luxurious beach campground with a Japanese spa on Washington's coast. However, there are plenty of opportunities for tidepooling, kayaking into secret coves, or dipping your toes in the water at the two sandy beaches.
Camp overlooking the San Juan Islands at James Island Marine State Park
James Island isn't the calmest anchorage, but the campsites make a stay on land more than worthwhile. Imagine waking up on a pine-shaded bluff with nothing but salt water and woods in any direction. Other than the wind in the trees and a few sea birds, it's completely quiet.
The 13 campsites are divided into three areas: the West Cove (reserved for kayakers with access via the trail), the East Cove (by the dock), and the so-called "Saddle Area." In terms of amenities, the sites have vault toilets, fire rings, and picnic tables, but you need to bring in your own water. Plus, the sites are available on a first-come first-serve basis. Be aware that the island raccoons will want to get into all your stuff. So, make sure to seal up food containers at your campsite and close the hatches on your boat. According to previous visitors, these crafty little bandits will climb all over your boat looking for a way in, so you're going to want to outsmart them.
Fishing remains a less popular activity on James Island, but a few visitors swear it's a secret angling spot. While it's difficult to find information about exactly which fish are biting and where to throw in a line, the waters right next to James Island are known for salmon fishing. But, if salmon is your true passion, you can't miss the "Salmon Capital Of The World" for thrilling fishing and outdoor adventure on Vancouver Island.
How to get to James Island Marine State Park
As with the best remote destinations, getting to James Island Marine State Park is a bit of a pain. It's only accessible via boat, and there are no public ferries to the island. However, if you're a sailor or have your own craft, it feels like a piece of Pacific Northwest paradise. There are four mooring buoys at the East Cove available year-round; however, the water can get a bit rough when the ferries chug by in the Rosario Strait. There's also a 128-foot dock at the West Cove that's only a few years old, but you need to be mindful of the strong current when docking.
To get to the islands, you'll likely start out from Anacortes, Washington's San Juan Islands gateway with eclectic shops, festivals, and whales. There are a couple of launching points, but Washington Park is the most convenient and has double ramps. From here, it's about 8 nautical miles to James Island after a 1.5-hour drive from Seattle. Some boaters choose to depart from Squalicum Harbor in Bellingham because the parking is free and there are quite a few highly rated restaurants around the marina. However, it's a longer journey over water.