North Carolina's Once-Thriving Quarry Was Abandoned And Transformed Into A Scenic Mountain Park

Rounded granite boulders, an abandoned quarry, and panoramic views unite in one small, lesser-known park in Rowan County, North Carolina. Dunn's Mountain Park first opened as a public space in 2006, but its history dates back to the 1700s, when it was first used as a quarry to extract the "Salisbury Pink" granite that this county is famous for. Although, if we're being technical, its history actually dates back millions of years, when hot magma pulsed up through the earth and cooled en route to produce these bulbous plutonic rock formations revealed over time through erosion.

Now, they dot the landscape in this 83-acre park where you can take a short hike to the over 1,000-foot summit to enjoy sweeping views of the abandoned quarry, a chestnut oak forest, Charlotte, and the Uwharrie Mountains on a clear day. Picnic tables with views of the forest or rock formations, a ranger cabin, and long-range binoculars all await visitors at the top too. There's even an old blacksmith shop on the walk up, where you can see vintage tools and horseshoes.

Dunn's Mountain Park's combination of historical remnants and unique rock formations makes it an enticing destination, particularly if you're spending time in the impressive art hub of Salisbury, which is just 10 minutes away. This scenic mountain park is less than an hour away from Winston-Salem and the wildly scenic loop trail of Charlotte, so it's an easy trip for those who want to explore this somewhat under-the-radar location.