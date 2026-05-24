North Carolina's Once-Thriving Quarry Was Abandoned And Transformed Into A Scenic Mountain Park
Rounded granite boulders, an abandoned quarry, and panoramic views unite in one small, lesser-known park in Rowan County, North Carolina. Dunn's Mountain Park first opened as a public space in 2006, but its history dates back to the 1700s, when it was first used as a quarry to extract the "Salisbury Pink" granite that this county is famous for. Although, if we're being technical, its history actually dates back millions of years, when hot magma pulsed up through the earth and cooled en route to produce these bulbous plutonic rock formations revealed over time through erosion.
Now, they dot the landscape in this 83-acre park where you can take a short hike to the over 1,000-foot summit to enjoy sweeping views of the abandoned quarry, a chestnut oak forest, Charlotte, and the Uwharrie Mountains on a clear day. Picnic tables with views of the forest or rock formations, a ranger cabin, and long-range binoculars all await visitors at the top too. There's even an old blacksmith shop on the walk up, where you can see vintage tools and horseshoes.
Dunn's Mountain Park's combination of historical remnants and unique rock formations makes it an enticing destination, particularly if you're spending time in the impressive art hub of Salisbury, which is just 10 minutes away. This scenic mountain park is less than an hour away from Winston-Salem and the wildly scenic loop trail of Charlotte, so it's an easy trip for those who want to explore this somewhat under-the-radar location.
What to know about visiting Dunn's Mountain Park
The family-friendly trail to the top of Dunn's Mountain Park is just a quarter mile each way, and it's mostly paved, although parts are gravel. It's short — about 10-20 minutes each way — and some say that it's steep, with one review on Google noting that it's "not super easy on the knees but not a nightmare either." Those who'd like to give their knees a break can take advantage of the shuttle that runs to the top of the hill, which is available on weekends.
While you can enjoy views of the impressive boulders and evocative quarry with its steep-cut walls and pool of water, note that the trail is lined with fences, so you won't be able to do any climbing or quarry-diving here. This park is home to some of North Carolina's rare plants that only grow on rocky outcrops, and it's a good spot for bird-watching, so BYOBinoculars. Or, if you prefer to check out the long-distance ones at the summit, bring some quarters to use them. Informative signs offer more context for the area, or you can speak to the staff at the summit, who can give you a fuller local perspective.
Dunn's Mountain Park is free and open year-round, although you'll want to check the posted hours, which can feel like they require a PhD in mathematics to figure out. Basically, the park is open on weekends, but not every weekend (it depends on the time of year), and sometimes it's open on Fridays or even Thursdays too, and the closing hours depend on the season. Dunn's Mountain Park is almost exactly halfway between the slow-paced gem of Winston-Salem and Charlotte, which are 40 and 45 minutes away, respectively.