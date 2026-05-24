Forget Florida, Retire To This Mountain West Beauty With Luxury Resorts, Scenic Parks, And Healthy Living

Florida isn't for everyone. If your image of the Sunshine State resembles Jerry Seinfeld's parents bickering over the blue plate special at a generically bland retirement village cafeteria, Utah may be a better fit. The Beehive State isn't all Mormon housewives and dirty sodas. It's also home to affordable, healthy living, and enough beautiful parks and public lands to keep you busy for a lifetime. With a thriving tourism economy, the Mountain West state also boasts plenty of luxurious, senior-friendly resorts for when you're ready to take a vacation from your vacation.

Utah's many charms appeal to active, outdoorsy retirees from all over the country, not least because of the state's abundant federal lands. Once you turn 62, you qualify for the National Park Service's Senior Lifetime Pass for a one-time fee of $80 (as of 2026). The pass covers all five of Utah's national parks: Zion, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Arches. Retire to the little city of Moab, strategically located for maximum park proximity, and you can live out your golden years taking day trips to all of them. Seniors 65 and over can also get an annual Utah State Parks Pass (normally $125) for $65, offering unlimited admission to over 40 state parks.

Look a little closer, and you'll find other reasons the state is recommended as a retirement destination, including one of the most senior-friendly tax scenarios in the West. While Nevada may have no state income tax, and Oregon and Montana may have no sales tax, Utah's property taxes, among the lowest in the U.S., make the state extremely competitive overall. Top-tier health care facilities add to the state's appeal.