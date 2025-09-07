Situated Near The Great Salt Lake Is A Utah Outdoor Hub Packed With Waterfall Trails And Local Wine
There are some real tempting towns to get through on the western edge of Utah's rugged Wasatch Front. In fact, many of the most bustling and buzzing cities in the Beehive State make their home beneath the mountains here — from the charming "art city" of Springville to the ultimate adventure base camp of Sandy. It's also where you'll encounter the territory's ninth-largest and the country's 446th largest city: Layton.
Founded way back in the 1850s by Mormon pioneers, Layton is now over 84,000 strong and growing — one of the fastest growing cities in the whole of Utah, in fact. It's boomed largely thanks to the Hill Air Force Base, a major employer that dominates the north side of town. But there's also much more than jet planes in these parts. For one, the Great Salt Lake spreads out to the west, offering state parks that are laden with bison and bighorn sheep. The mountains soar to the east, crowned by the 9,700-foot Thurston Peak above, and carved by waterfall-gushing canyons below. On top of all that, there's a celebrated local winery where you can wet your whistle after hikes and wildlife viewing.
Thanks to its location amid the run of urban areas that cling to the Wasatch, Layton isn't all that far from the main airport that serves Salt Lake City. You're looking at a drive of just under 30 minutes from arrival hall to downtown, on a straight shoot going north along Interstate 215 and then Interstate 15.
Waterfall trails and Salt Lake adventures in Layton
Layton sits neatly in the middle of the string of towns that face the soaring western slope of the Wasatch Mountain Range. The upshot? It's the perfect base for exploring the nooks, crannies, and peaks of Utah's corner of the Rockies. Yep, it takes under 10 minutes in the car to swap the town center for the trailheads.
According to the global trekking portal AllTrails, the No. 1-rated hike in the region is a short one-miler that zigzags into the mouth of Adam's Canyon. It passes ponds and then switchbacks up a steep ridge, covered in meadows and dwarf forests, all the way to a hidden waterfall. You don't have to finish your walk there, either, for Adam's Canyon pierces into the peaks for another couple of miles, culminating in a larger, 40-foot cascade at the end of a gurgling creek.
Look to the other side of town and you'll find the Great Salt Lake. It's one of the defining natural features of the state, and Layton is directly linked to it all by the Antelope Island causeway. Drive across to find yourself lost on a little-known Utah island that's positively stunning — it was once even considered for national park status. Today, there are 25 miles of hiking paths there that take you through landscapes occupied by American bison and wild bobcats.
Wining and dining in Layton
Once you've had your fill of canyoneering and bison spotting in the mountains, and along the salty lakesides that swirl around Layton, be sure to set aside at least some time to get a taste of the local town — literally! One place really stands out from the crowd, and not just because it's a winery in a state that has fewer than 10 wineries in total. The Hive Winery & Spirits Company commands an enviable 4.8-star rating on Google, with one past patron summing up their visit with glee: "Finally made it here after having it on my saved list for years. Love all of the drink options, from cider to mead to wine and more. My favorite find was a hot buttered rum mix, yummy!" Hive is located just northeast of Layton's center, serving everything from fruit wines to session meads during their regular tasting sessions.
For chow, don't overlook Sill's Café. It's a throwback to the age of the classic Americana diner, with the right menu to match — think pancake stacks and steak and eggs to start the day, followed by lunches of spicy chicken sandos and hot beef with potatoes.