Situated Near The Great Salt Lake Is A Utah Outdoor Hub Packed With Waterfall Trails And Local Wine

There are some real tempting towns to get through on the western edge of Utah's rugged Wasatch Front. In fact, many of the most bustling and buzzing cities in the Beehive State make their home beneath the mountains here — from the charming "art city" of Springville to the ultimate adventure base camp of Sandy. It's also where you'll encounter the territory's ninth-largest and the country's 446th largest city: Layton.

Founded way back in the 1850s by Mormon pioneers, Layton is now over 84,000 strong and growing — one of the fastest growing cities in the whole of Utah, in fact. It's boomed largely thanks to the Hill Air Force Base, a major employer that dominates the north side of town. But there's also much more than jet planes in these parts. For one, the Great Salt Lake spreads out to the west, offering state parks that are laden with bison and bighorn sheep. The mountains soar to the east, crowned by the 9,700-foot Thurston Peak above, and carved by waterfall-gushing canyons below. On top of all that, there's a celebrated local winery where you can wet your whistle after hikes and wildlife viewing.

Thanks to its location amid the run of urban areas that cling to the Wasatch, Layton isn't all that far from the main airport that serves Salt Lake City. You're looking at a drive of just under 30 minutes from arrival hall to downtown, on a straight shoot going north along Interstate 215 and then Interstate 15.