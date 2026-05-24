Between Mobile And Tallahassee Is Florida's Family-Friendly RV Resort Filled With Water Park-Style Attractions

If you're visiting in your RV, there are over 280 sites, and all the resort roads and sites are concrete, with back-in, pull-through, and buddy options to make everything easy. The resort is big rig-friendly, and there are electric, water, and sewer hookups. Pets are allowed, but not in most buildings or the water park, though there are some cottages that are pet-friendly. There is shade as well, which is important in a sunny state like Florida. If you want to go the glamping route, the resort also features eight Conestoga wagons that can sleep up to four guests. These can be booked for up to a week, and there is heating and AC, a TV, a sitting table, a fire pit, and even a common area. They're close to the bathhouse for convenience.

Cottages are another option for guests and can sleep up to six. There is a full bathroom and kitchen, a living room, and two TVs, plus community fire pits outside. These accommodations are available daily, weekly, and even on a monthly basis between September and February. There is also free high-speed Wi-Fi so you can post pics of your stay, along with a new fitness center, a laundry room, and other facilities.

You don't have to leave the resort to dine, which makes things easy if you're in an RV and not a car. There are food trucks with items like burgers, hot dogs, wraps, and salads, as well as breakfast items, desserts, and a kids' menu, and you can get food delivered to your RV site. Adults can get their drink on at the resort's tiki bar and beer garden as well.