Between Mobile And Tallahassee Is Florida's Family-Friendly RV Resort Filled With Water Park-Style Attractions
RV campers and full-timers know that there can be a vast difference between campgrounds and resorts. While they both have their merits, if you have kids along for the ride, a resort can be a great way to keep them occupied through the entire trip. If your travels are taking you to the Gulf Coast, there is such a place just over an hour east of Mobile, Alabama, and around 2.5 hours west of Tallahassee, Florida. Splash RV Resort in Milton, Florida, earned a "2025 Best of the Best" award on RV Life, with a 9/10 rating, and was included in Camping World's list of the best RV campgrounds in the U.S.
The over-65-acre Splash RV Resort features a vast array of amenities and water park-style attractions. Even better? It doesn't sell day passes, so the water slides, heated pools, and lazy river won't be overrun with people just popping in for the day. The grounds are for guests only, but you don't even need to have an RV — there are also glamping wagons and cottages to stay in. One reviewer on Yelp says, "Awesome. Definitely a resort. For both kids and adults. Impressed by landscaping and overall cleanliness. Kids liked it better than a Disney resort."
Accommodations and dining at Splash RV Resort in Milton, Florida
If you're visiting in your RV, there are over 280 sites, and all the resort roads and sites are concrete, with back-in, pull-through, and buddy options to make everything easy. The resort is big rig-friendly, and there are electric, water, and sewer hookups. Pets are allowed, but not in most buildings or the water park, though there are some cottages that are pet-friendly. There is shade as well, which is important in a sunny state like Florida. If you want to go the glamping route, the resort also features eight Conestoga wagons that can sleep up to four guests. These can be booked for up to a week, and there is heating and AC, a TV, a sitting table, a fire pit, and even a common area. They're close to the bathhouse for convenience.
Cottages are another option for guests and can sleep up to six. There is a full bathroom and kitchen, a living room, and two TVs, plus community fire pits outside. These accommodations are available daily, weekly, and even on a monthly basis between September and February. There is also free high-speed Wi-Fi so you can post pics of your stay, along with a new fitness center, a laundry room, and other facilities.
You don't have to leave the resort to dine, which makes things easy if you're in an RV and not a car. There are food trucks with items like burgers, hot dogs, wraps, and salads, as well as breakfast items, desserts, and a kids' menu, and you can get food delivered to your RV site. Adults can get their drink on at the resort's tiki bar and beer garden as well.
Water park-style attractions at Splash RV Resort
The water park-style amenities are included in your stay, and there are a ton of them. There is a family pool with shallow water and an adults-only pool, and both are heated when it's cooler out. (You'll also find a seasonal hot tub.) Kids and adults alike can enjoy the water slides, splash pad, and lazy river, as well as the arcade, gaga ball court, and basketball and pickleball courts. As if that weren't enough, there is a cornhole lawn, a miniature golf course, a playground, and a camp store. The resort has two dog parks, a washing station, and walking trails. (If you do bring your pet, travel pro Samantha Brown has tips to make it a breeze.)
Splash RV Park has a packed event schedule to keep the family entertained, from aqua fitness classes to a foam party on the pool deck lawn, puppet shows, pickleball classes, yoga, a sidewalk chalk art competition, face painting, sports tournaments, and more. Finally, you don't have to stay on the resort grounds for the entire time you're visiting. You're only around 30 minutes from Navarre Beach with the Gulf Coast's longest fishing pier, and a little bit farther from Pensacola Beach, the No. 1-ranked beach by readers' choice in 2025.