This Florida Beach Was Ranked No. 1 In America By Reader's Choice In 2025 (And It's Not Siesta Key)
Florida has its fair share of gorgeous beaches. This includes Siesta Beach, which Tripadvisor ranked as the best beach in America in 2025, naming it a white-sand Gulf Coast haven. But, according to the 38th annual Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, Pensacola Beach earned the top beach in the U.S. based on more than 750,000 votes from its readers. The area sits along the Florida Panhandle's Emerald Coast, and readers chose it because of the 40 miles of beach shoreline to choose from. Here, you can take your pick among the beaches along the protected Gulf Island National Seashore, to the transparent waters and fine sands along Santa Rosa Island.
One Reddit user described the area as paradise and said the beaches are hard to beat: "But, I moved here over 20 years ago, and one reason was this stretch of protected beaches out past Portofino in part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. I'm not even a big beach person, but when it's a pretty afternoon during the off-season, it's perfection." While the beaches near the city get tons of love, you can explore the lesser-visited areas without leaving the barrier island.
The city is easy to access via Pensacola International Airport, located about 12 miles from Pensacola Beach. The most common ways to get around from there are taxi, rideshares, or rental cars. During the summer season and Spring Break, the traffic can be heavy, so you might want to rent a bike or explore the island on foot. During the months of May through September, you can also hop on the free trolley, with stops along the main drag. Another way to avoid traffic is to board the Pensacola Bay City Ferry, which connects downtown to Fort Pickens at the farthest west end of Santa Rosa Island.
Take full advantage of the water activities, everything under the sun
Known as an affordable Florida beach and a beach town that could pass for the Caribbean, a great way to explore the turquoise waters is by renting a paddleboard, kayaking, or snorkeling. You can take a tour or rent snorkeling gear to explore underwater. For scuba divers, the area is full of interesting sites along the Florida Panhandle Dive Trail, including dozens of wreck diving excursions and spots like Park East Reef, with dozens of man-made coral-like structures. You'll see a variety of marine life, including tropical fish and the occasional sea turtle.
Along the main stretch, you'll find many water equipment rental companies that rent jet skis and offer tours led by knowledgeable guides who know where to spot dolphins. Popular spots include the inshore waters of Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound. Several beaches are accessible thanks to Mobi-mats and beach wheelchair rentals.
For an adrenaline rush, consider parasailing high above the waters or arrange a sailing excursion, another great way to explore farther into the Emerald Coast. Or, trek the Footprints in the Sand Eco Trail, which spans one end of the island to the other. Along the route, there are informative signposts that explain the island's wildlife and ecosystem. Whatever beach you choose, be sure to check the flags, which are color-coded to indicate water and surf conditions. Since the weather can change quickly, always be mindful of how strong the currents can become, even when the flags aren't displayed.
Explore historical sites with secluded beach access
The first beach many people head to is Quietwater Beach, which is directly on the Pensacola Boardwalk. You can easily spot the beach by its giant clamshell sign, and it is popular among families, especially with those with little ones, due to its calm waters — it faces Santa Rosa Sound, not the open Gulf. After that, take a stroll along the Casino Beach Boardwalk that's nearby on the other side of the seafront. If you're into fishing, pay the fee for access to the Pensacola Beach Pier that juts out nearly 1,500 feet into the Gulf (under $10 at the time of writing). They also rent fishing rods and sell bait and tackle.
If you are searching for secluded beaches, head east to Florida's slice of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, where visitors are drawn to the beaches and dunes that surround Fort Pickens. The area is home to three historic sites in total, all built before the Civil War. It's worth a stop to explore them at your own pace. To enter the park, there's a $15 fee per adult or $25 per vehicle — but take your time, since the ticket is valid for seven days.
Beyond its historical significance, people flock here early in the morning to feel like they have the ocean all to themselves. Near Fort Pickens, cool off with a dip in the ocean at Langdon Beach, which is also great for sunbathing on the fine powdery sand. Another standout beach is Johnson Beach, where seven boardwalks will lead you to crystal-clear waters. Here, you'll spot anglers, hikers, and bicyclists all enjoying the year-round great weather, with average highs ranging from 89 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer to the 60s during winter.