This Florida Beach Was Ranked No. 1 In America By Reader's Choice In 2025 (And It's Not Siesta Key)

Florida has its fair share of gorgeous beaches. This includes Siesta Beach, which Tripadvisor ranked as the best beach in America in 2025, naming it a white-sand Gulf Coast haven. But, according to the 38th annual Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, Pensacola Beach earned the top beach in the U.S. based on more than 750,000 votes from its readers. The area sits along the Florida Panhandle's Emerald Coast, and readers chose it because of the 40 miles of beach shoreline to choose from. Here, you can take your pick among the beaches along the protected Gulf Island National Seashore, to the transparent waters and fine sands along Santa Rosa Island.

One Reddit user described the area as paradise and said the beaches are hard to beat: "But, I moved here over 20 years ago, and one reason was this stretch of protected beaches out past Portofino in part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. I'm not even a big beach person, but when it's a pretty afternoon during the off-season, it's perfection." While the beaches near the city get tons of love, you can explore the lesser-visited areas without leaving the barrier island.

The city is easy to access via Pensacola International Airport, located about 12 miles from Pensacola Beach. The most common ways to get around from there are taxi, rideshares, or rental cars. During the summer season and Spring Break, the traffic can be heavy, so you might want to rent a bike or explore the island on foot. During the months of May through September, you can also hop on the free trolley, with stops along the main drag. Another way to avoid traffic is to board the Pensacola Bay City Ferry, which connects downtown to Fort Pickens at the farthest west end of Santa Rosa Island.