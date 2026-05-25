Michigan's Affluent Detroit Suburb Is A Scenic Gem With Nature Trails And Shops
Detroit's reputation for ramshackle, decaying urban cityscapes blinds visitors to a collection of worthwhile, peaceful suburbs on its periphery. For example, Bloomfield Charter Township is a scenic gem with nature trails and shopping malls that proves there's more to Detroit than great music and automotive history.
The now-affluent neighborhood with a median annual income of $162,788 was once a middle-class hub. One landmark's history gives a sense of where Bloomfield Township was in the past, and how far along it's come. The Frank Lloyd Wright Smith House, in the heart of the township, came into being when two local teachers approached the famed architect to commission a custom home despite their humble incomes. Today, the township is home to high earners; execs and professionals drawn to its good schools and rising property values. The scenery's not too bad, either.
The community of 44,000 residents lies nestled in a bucolic landscape, from glistening lakes to gentle hills. They're all the remnants of a glacier that shaped the landscape over 13,000 years ago. Yet despite its financial might, it hasn't been flooded by office complexes and white-collar businesses, with 95% of its 26 square miles set for residential use. And despite this being a peaceful destination, astute visitors can easily fill up a weekend itinerary — and then some.
Enjoy some trails and nature, then hit the shops
Motown has several friendly suburbs to visit, yet Bloomfield Charter Township shines among its peers with its worthwhile forays into nature. The forty-acre Johnson Nature Center, located to the west of Bloomfield Hills, includes two miles of nature trails that zig-zag across its grounds, creating a wood-chipped network alongside meadows, prairies, and even a sugar bush. At its heart lies a four-acre pond, with fish darting beneath the surface. With a bit of luck, visitors may spot a fox, mink, or deer, and birders should bring their binoculars, too. Several enclosures housing injured owls and falcons, as well as orphaned deer, let travelers see the animals up close. The township's affinity for nature extends to the Bowers School Farm, its 93 acres housing farm animals. It's also an ideal place to stock up on fresh produce while chilling with peacocks.
Bloomfield Township is rife with shopping centers and malls that offer a diverse array of goods, as well as utilitarian stops like Costco at Bloomfield Town Square. Visitors seeking something a bit more off-the-radar can head just a bit out of town to the Orchard Mall, located in West Bloomfield. Its collection includes a gift shop and boutiques, as well as a jewelry store. There's also Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Musuem – a 5,000-square-foot potpourri with everything from coin-operated machinery to antiques and memorabilia lining the walls up to the ceiling — which you won't find anywhere else.
The logistics of visiting Bloomfield Charter Township
Bloomfield Charter Township's 23-mile distance from downtown Detroit makes it rather easy to reach. Those within driving distance should hop in the car. Travelers from farther afield can spoil themselves by booking a flight to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, known as one of North America's best, and relish in its roominess and restaurants before embarking on the half-hour drive into town. Finding a place to sleep is another matter.
The township's focus on local residents has created a dearth of places to stay overnight. You'll have more luck in the neighboring Bloomfield Hills – Detroit's wealthiest suburb with museums, local theaters, and an artsy vibe, which is almost completely surrounded by the township. There, a Hampton Inn awaits.
While there's technically no wrong time to visit Bloomfield Charter Township, a small community does tend to have a ritualistic calendar, with local institutions following suit. Travelers should look ahead of time to see what events pique their interest. March, for example, is reserved for maple sugaring at the Johnson Nature Center, when the sugary sweet scent of syrup fills the air.