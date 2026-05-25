Michigan's Affluent Detroit Suburb Is A Scenic Gem With Nature Trails And Shops

Detroit's reputation for ramshackle, decaying urban cityscapes blinds visitors to a collection of worthwhile, peaceful suburbs on its periphery. For example, Bloomfield Charter Township is a scenic gem with nature trails and shopping malls that proves there's more to Detroit than great music and automotive history.

The now-affluent neighborhood with a median annual income of $162,788 was once a middle-class hub. One landmark's history gives a sense of where Bloomfield Township was in the past, and how far along it's come. The Frank Lloyd Wright Smith House, in the heart of the township, came into being when two local teachers approached the famed architect to commission a custom home despite their humble incomes. Today, the township is home to high earners; execs and professionals drawn to its good schools and rising property values. The scenery's not too bad, either.

The community of 44,000 residents lies nestled in a bucolic landscape, from glistening lakes to gentle hills. They're all the remnants of a glacier that shaped the landscape over 13,000 years ago. Yet despite its financial might, it hasn't been flooded by office complexes and white-collar businesses, with 95% of its 26 square miles set for residential use. And despite this being a peaceful destination, astute visitors can easily fill up a weekend itinerary — and then some.