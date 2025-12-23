Detroit's Wealthiest Suburb Has An Artsy Vibe Amidst Golf Courses, Museums, And Local Theaters
Detroit has been experiencing a renaissance, vying for the title of best new art city and showing up on architecture cruise itineraries. The city's wealthiest suburb, Bloomfield Hills, is an idyllic community of 4,000 residents, 20 miles from the city center, known for tasteful estates, golf courses, and cultural institutions. According to data about the price of recent home sales and residents' incomes compiled by The Perna Team, Bloomfield Hills tops the list of Detroit's most affluent suburbs. The median home sale price in October 2025 was apparently $1.3 million, and according to Niche, the median household income is $200,318. The neighborhood scores high for livability factors like proximity to parks and lakes and excellent public and private schools. In fact, Bloomfield Hills' schools are often ranked first in the entire state of Michigan. One factor for this is the Cranbrook Educational Community, a campus designed by noted architect Eliel Saarinen with outstanding schools, destination museums, and a theater. Also, it's not a stretch to conclude that residents are serious about education as nearly half have a master's degree.
Another livability factor where Bloomfield Hills scores high is its access to stores, restaurants, and museums. Although it's a bucolic residential community, residents don't need to drive more than a few minutes to reach conveniences like grocery stores, a choice of restaurants, and cultural attractions. It should not come as a surprise that Bloomfield Hills receives an A+ rating from Niche.
Cultural experiences
Cultural experiences in Bloomfield Hills are centered in the Cranbrook Educational Community. At its art museum, view permanent and rotating exhibitions of modern and contemporary art, design, and architecture including works by Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. Those into natural history, science, and astronomy will not want to miss the Cranbrook Institute of Science to see dinosaur skeletons and a planetarium show.
There are also two historic house museums on the Cranbrook campus. The 1930 Saarinen House belonged to Cranbrook's architect Eliel Saarinen. Its Art Deco design, furnishings, and decor reflect the artistic sensibilities of the Finnish architect (and father of furniture designer Eero Saarinen) and his fiber artist wife Loja. They paid close attention to details to create a home that itself is considered a work of art. It's open May-November. A National Historic Landmark, Cranbrook House and Gardens is an Arts and Crafts estate designed by local architect Albert Kahn in 1908. It was the residence of Cranbrook's founders, George and Ellen Booth, and is decorated with original custom-made furniture and décor. Fountains and statues dot its surrounding 40 acres of gardens. Don't miss the one-acre Japanese Garden with islands, bridges, trees, and plantings. Cranbrook House and Gardens is open for regular tours June-October.
There's also a historic theater on the Cranbrook campus. Performing in an outdoor Greek theater dating to 1916 and an indoor theater designed by Eliel Saarinen, St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook is an all-volunteer nonprofit founded by Henry Booth in 1932.
Golf courses and where to stay
As befits a wealthy community like Bloomfield Hills, there's a choice of private clubs, most of which have golf courses. The most prominent is the Bloomfield Hills Country Club, which has two courses as well as buildings designed by architects including Albert Kahn. Oakland Hills Country Club has hosted 17 major championships. The member-owned and operated Stonycroft Hills Club, which recently renovated its golf course, is considered a good value. Designed by Jack Nicklaus and Pete Dye, the150-acre golf course at Wabeek Country Club features elevated greens and water hazards. The par 71 golf course at Forest Lake Country Club was originally designed by William Diddel, who made Golf Digest's list of best all-time course designers. For those who don't need an 18-hole course, the Heathers Club has a nine-hole William Newcomb-designed course plus tennis courts and a pool.
If you're coming to visit, perhaps while scoping out the community and available real estate, The Kingsley Bloomfield Hills — a DoubleTree by Hilton, is a good choice. Rates at this property that's just five minutes from Cranbrook House and Gardens begin at $144. Work out in the fitness center, take a dip in the indoor saltwater pool, and take your pick of its food and beverage options such as the diner-like Zalman's on Woodward and the cocktail bar Duke Lounge. Also check out Bloomfield Hills' closest rival for the title of Detroit's wealthiest residential community: Birmingham, considered by some to be Detroit's Beverly Hills.