Detroit's Wealthiest Suburb Has An Artsy Vibe Amidst Golf Courses, Museums, And Local Theaters

Detroit has been experiencing a renaissance, vying for the title of best new art city and showing up on architecture cruise itineraries. The city's wealthiest suburb, Bloomfield Hills, is an idyllic community of 4,000 residents, 20 miles from the city center, known for tasteful estates, golf courses, and cultural institutions. According to data about the price of recent home sales and residents' incomes compiled by The Perna Team, Bloomfield Hills tops the list of Detroit's most affluent suburbs. The median home sale price in October 2025 was apparently $1.3 million, and according to Niche, the median household income is $200,318. The neighborhood scores high for livability factors like proximity to parks and lakes and excellent public and private schools. In fact, Bloomfield Hills' schools are often ranked first in the entire state of Michigan. One factor for this is the Cranbrook Educational Community, a campus designed by noted architect Eliel Saarinen with outstanding schools, destination museums, and a theater. Also, it's not a stretch to conclude that residents are serious about education as nearly half have a master's degree.

Another livability factor where Bloomfield Hills scores high is its access to stores, restaurants, and museums. Although it's a bucolic residential community, residents don't need to drive more than a few minutes to reach conveniences like grocery stores, a choice of restaurants, and cultural attractions. It should not come as a surprise that Bloomfield Hills receives an A+ rating from Niche.