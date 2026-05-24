Less Than An Hour From Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Lake For Fishing And Birdwatching

Allentown is the third most populous city in Pennsylvania, with about 127,000 residents and an urban-city feel. But drive just 50 minutes west into Berks County and you'll find yourself in a quiet area of the Keystone State, Lake Ontelaunee. Consisting of a main reservoir and several smaller creeks, the lake and it's wooded surroundings are a peaceful place where you can hike, fish, and birdwatch to your heart's content.

In total, Lake Ontelaunee spans 1,082 acres, offering expansive views of the surrounding hills, reflected on its glassy surface. Some of the paths are framed by black walnut trees and Norway Spruce, both of which can grow at least 50 feet tall. In the case of the Norway Spruce, many can grow up to 100 feet tall. This means that as you enjoy nature, there will be an arbor of tree branches around you, creating intricate perches for the birds and shade for you. The most scenic time of year, however, might just be autumn, when all of the deciduous trees transform into splendid fall colors.

Lake Ontelaunee is also a splendid spot for fishing and birdwatching. From casting out along the shore for some smallmouth bass or walleye to keeping an eye out for the elusive Sternula antillarum (also known as the Least Tern), Lake Ontelaunee sets itself apart as a clean reservoir teeming with wildlife, suitable for a relaxing day trip outside of Allentown.