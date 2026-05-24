Less Than An Hour From Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Lake For Fishing And Birdwatching
Allentown is the third most populous city in Pennsylvania, with about 127,000 residents and an urban-city feel. But drive just 50 minutes west into Berks County and you'll find yourself in a quiet area of the Keystone State, Lake Ontelaunee. Consisting of a main reservoir and several smaller creeks, the lake and it's wooded surroundings are a peaceful place where you can hike, fish, and birdwatch to your heart's content.
In total, Lake Ontelaunee spans 1,082 acres, offering expansive views of the surrounding hills, reflected on its glassy surface. Some of the paths are framed by black walnut trees and Norway Spruce, both of which can grow at least 50 feet tall. In the case of the Norway Spruce, many can grow up to 100 feet tall. This means that as you enjoy nature, there will be an arbor of tree branches around you, creating intricate perches for the birds and shade for you. The most scenic time of year, however, might just be autumn, when all of the deciduous trees transform into splendid fall colors.
Lake Ontelaunee is also a splendid spot for fishing and birdwatching. From casting out along the shore for some smallmouth bass or walleye to keeping an eye out for the elusive Sternula antillarum (also known as the Least Tern), Lake Ontelaunee sets itself apart as a clean reservoir teeming with wildlife, suitable for a relaxing day trip outside of Allentown.
Angling at Lake Ontelaunee
Since Lake Ontelaunee is a reservoir that primarily serves as fresh water for the city of Reading, the biggest rules are no boating and no swimming. While this may be a let-down for some, these rules ensure that the residents of Reading have access to clean water, so they are important to the way of life there. That said, as long as these rules are observed, anglers are sure to have an enjoyable time. Just make sure that you have a valid fishing permit for each member of your party who is 16 years or older. For your convenience, they can easily be purchased online. Tourist rates currently sit at $31.97 for a one to three day license or $39.47 for a week. When you're fishing, make sure to have a digital or printed copy on you in case an officer requests to see it.
As you drop in your line and take in the piney lake views, you can expect to catch a variety of fish species including walleye, freshwater drum, sunfish, and catfish, plus white and black crappie, among others. If you really want to get out on the water, though, just wait for winter. Ice fishing is allowed during the winter time for those who want to try for pickerel, bass, and northern pike. Otherwise, there are other places a driving distance from Allentown like Nockamixon Lake in a State Park which allow both fishing and boating, or Beltzville State Park for swimming.
Birdwatching at Lake Ontelaunee
As a designated Important Bird Area (IBA), Lake Ontelaunee is recognized as a hotspot for birding. By some estimates, up to 291 different species have been recorded over the years, including the pink-footed goose, the black guillemot, and even a bald eagle pair. This is because Lake Ontelaunee is a migratory stopover where many birds rest their wings and feast on the plentiful fish before continuing on their journey.
Some birds are rarer than others and vary depending on what time of year you visit, so if there's a particular one you'd like to see, try to time your trip. The area is known for drawing several iconic birds that you might not find as common elsewhere. According to eBird, some of these include the gadwall (seen 19x more frequently than the regional average), the northern pintail (13x more than the regional average), and the blue-winged teal (12x more than the regional average).
To spot some of these magnificent birds, try visiting the West Shore Drive Bridge, which is an arched concrete bridge that supports a paved walking trail. While it was built in the late 1920s, it's currently covered in colorful graffiti that's constantly being updated according to a frequent visitor on AllTrails. Here, you can see a panoramic view of the lake, as well as some cliff swallows that nest in the arches. Overall, Lake Ontelaunee offers a peaceful nature fix away from Allentown that ticks all the boxes. For other relaxing things to do around the area, consider this lush state park that preserves America's industrial heritage or this golf course surrounded by rolling hills.