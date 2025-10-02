Pennsylvania's Gem Is A Serene Park Where Miles Of Idyllic Trails Lead To The State's Best Fishing Spot

Pennsylvania's major city of Philadelphia has the largest population in the state, housing well over 1.5 million people. Though the city areas like Rittenhouse Square that boast lush, parklike beauty for casual strolls, nothing beats a nearby escape from the urban noise to the great outdoors. About an hour and a half north of Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) via Interstate 476 is Nockamixon State Park, where you'll find quiet seclusion at a plentiful lake surrounded by miles of outdoor trails away from the hustle and bustle. Not only is it a relaxing spot for a day trip, but it is also one of the best places in Pennsylvania for bass fishing. Angling enthusiasts will not want to miss the opportunity to pack their finest gear and hit the shores of Lake Nockamixon.

The state park is located in Quakertown, about 20 miles southeast of Allentown, an artsy Pennsylvania city with world-class bites. It spans 5,286 acres with the 1,450-acre reservoir as the highlight. Nockamixon State Park is open all year from sunrise to sunset, and there are designated areas of the park that are open at all hours for boating and fishing. Three different rivers in the area sustain the lake: Tohickon Creek, Three Mile Run, and Haycock Run. Part of what makes Nockamixon Lake such a popular spot for fishing is that it is classified as a Big Bass Lake and a warm-water fishery that can support a wide variety of species. The park also serves as a rookery (breeding place) for large birds like blue herons and bald eagles.