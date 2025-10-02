Pennsylvania's Gem Is A Serene Park Where Miles Of Idyllic Trails Lead To The State's Best Fishing Spot
Pennsylvania's major city of Philadelphia has the largest population in the state, housing well over 1.5 million people. Though the city areas like Rittenhouse Square that boast lush, parklike beauty for casual strolls, nothing beats a nearby escape from the urban noise to the great outdoors. About an hour and a half north of Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) via Interstate 476 is Nockamixon State Park, where you'll find quiet seclusion at a plentiful lake surrounded by miles of outdoor trails away from the hustle and bustle. Not only is it a relaxing spot for a day trip, but it is also one of the best places in Pennsylvania for bass fishing. Angling enthusiasts will not want to miss the opportunity to pack their finest gear and hit the shores of Lake Nockamixon.
The state park is located in Quakertown, about 20 miles southeast of Allentown, an artsy Pennsylvania city with world-class bites. It spans 5,286 acres with the 1,450-acre reservoir as the highlight. Nockamixon State Park is open all year from sunrise to sunset, and there are designated areas of the park that are open at all hours for boating and fishing. Three different rivers in the area sustain the lake: Tohickon Creek, Three Mile Run, and Haycock Run. Part of what makes Nockamixon Lake such a popular spot for fishing is that it is classified as a Big Bass Lake and a warm-water fishery that can support a wide variety of species. The park also serves as a rookery (breeding place) for large birds like blue herons and bald eagles.
Fishing for bass at Lake Nockamixon
The best time to fish at Nockamixon is in the summer when the boat rental facilities are open. At the park, there is a boat rental concession and a marina that operates along the lake. Here, you can get rowboats, motorboats, canoes, sailboats, paddleboats, and fishing pontoons. The lake has five different launching points, with the biggest one located just outside of the Nockamixon Marina. Whether visitors choose to head out on the lake or use the pier is up to them. The only restricted fishing locations are the dam's spillway, near boat launches or docks, on bridges, or near the lake marina. After casting your line, anglers can expect to catch small and largemouth bass, striped bass, walleye, carp, catfish, panfish, pickerel, and muskellunge.
What draws many people to the lake are the fishing tournaments that are routinely held throughout the year. The Nockamixon Mafia Bass Fishing Club hosts an array of events from weekly competitions to annual and monthly public tournaments. Its active Facebook page advertises weekly Wednesday Night Lunker competitions, while its website shows past tournaments throughout the years and the rules/fees to participate. For up-to-date information, check their Facebook page.
A major public tournament that happens every year is the Lake Nockamixon Bass Tournament. This competition has cash rewards across multiple categories. For the overall biggest catch, there's also a shiny trophy and a fishing bundle tossed in as rewards. Don't forget to cash in on the bragging rights.
Visitors can enjoy Nockamixon State Park from its many hiking trails
However, Nockamixon State Park is more than just its fish. Pennsylvania's underrated state parks with quiet lakeside trails like Tuscarora State Park deserve plenty of recognition — Nockamixon is no exception. On the official website, 12 different hiking paths with varying difficulties are listed. According to the Nockamixon State Park Recreational Guide, the park has 39 miles of routes to explore. The lengths range from half-mile out-and-back trails up to the 10-mile Mountain Bike Trail loop. These paths are dog-friendly on the condition that all pets are on a leash and cleaned up after.
For an easy, paved route alongside the lake, consider walking the 2-mile Bike Trail. As implied by the name, it permits cyclists to share the path with pedestrians. Because it's paved, this is an accessible option for mobility-impaired guests or families with strollers. On the west side of the lake is a waterfall and a pond where hikers can watch for waterfowl. The path has a branch that leads to the state park's playground and swimming pool, so it also comes with its own family-friendly recreation.
Hikers up for a scenic challenge will want to tackle one of the most popular trails in the park, according to Alltrails. The Old Mill Trail covers 5.6 miles, making it the second-longest trail in the park. It passes the old mill pond and crosses a stream toward Nockamixon Lake's stone dam. The path loops around the Day-Use Area and meanders west along the lake into the pine forest. While bikes are not permitted on this path, hikers are allowed to ride horses along this trail. The lake views from the pine trees and the shore offer a picturesque setting for photos.