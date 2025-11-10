Nestled In Pennsylvania's Rolling Hills Is A Hidden Gem With A Gorgeous Golf Course And Great Shopping

Berks County is one of those unheralded regions of Pennsylvania that has more to explore than most people realize. Anchored by the revitalized former railroad town of Reading, the county is bordered to the north and south by the Blue Ridge Mountains, has a strong Pennsylvania Dutch heritage, and holds the nickname of "Pennsylvania's Americana Region." Tucked into the heart of Berks County's historic hills, about 5 miles south of Reading, is the peaceful residential community of Flying Hills.

Flying Hills was developed as a planned community in the 1970s, but the area's history goes back much further. It's part of Cumru Township, which was founded by Welsh settlers in 1737. The land where Flying Hills stands today was at various points used for a furnace, a resort, a motherhouse for the Bernadine Sisters, and the Flying Hills Dairy Farm before taking on its current identity as a housing development. Some traces of these past identities can still be seen today, like the dairy farm's farmhouse, which now functions as the offices for the Flying Hills Apartment Company.

Since it's nestled between Pennsylvania Route 10 and Interstate 176, getting to Flying Hills is easy. It's a little over an hour from the affordable, artsy city of Allentown or the state capital of Harrisburg, and about 90 minutes northwest of Philadelphia, the closest major travel hub. As far as what to do once you get to Flying Hills, you might be surprised by the variety of outdoor recreation and incredible shopping on offer.