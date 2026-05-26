Canada's Overlooked City Outside Vancouver With Scenic Bay Views And Beaches Is A Top Retirement Pick

Boredom will never strike retirees residing in Port Moody. Stunning bay views can captivate park-bench loungers for hours. Vancouver's cityscape rises from across the inlet while sea lions, spawning salmon, and soaring herons provide ample waterside entertainment. Lush landscapes in this generally temperate climate result from an average rainfall of 102 inches. An abundance of maple, spruce, willow, and fir trees, among others, in Port Moody are not only picturesque to behold, they earned the town honors from the Arbor Day Foundation as a 2025 Tree City of the World.

Temperatures rarely reach 80 degrees or dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. With this climatic combination, meandering the area's labyrinthian network of trails and picnicking in its plethora of parks can be done generally all year long. Sandy beaches can be found 20 to 30 minutes away at both Buntzen Lake, which TripAdvisor reviewers say has amazing views, and Sasamat Lake's White Pine Beach. Old Orchard Park just 13 minutes away also has a small stretch of sand leading into the seawaters along with picnic tables and lovely sunset views, say Google reviewers.

If the urge to stay indoors strikes, many adult- and senior-focused community classes and activities can also be found around Port Moody. Play a game of pickleball, take a creative writing or ballroom dancing class, or volunteer for a local nonprofit. Considered by Google reviewers to be a gem of Port Moody, check out the exhibitions, events, and classes at PoMoArts, which also serves as Port Moody's visitor center and a community hub. Rotating exhibits at the POMO Museum educate visitors on the region's lengthy history and the First Nations peoples who settled here long ago.

Beer lovers will appreciate Port Moody's Brewers Row. Here, visitors hop (pun intended) to multiple breweries, all walkable and located within five minutes of each other. Enjoy a flight inside the tasting rooms or outside while overlooking bay views and a multitude of trees.