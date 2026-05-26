Canada's Overlooked City Outside Vancouver With Scenic Bay Views And Beaches Is A Top Retirement Pick
In British Columbia, the city of Vancouver often steals the spotlight. Just 45 minutes from this metropolis, however, is the quaint, oft-overlooked town of Port Moody, known as Canada's City of the Arts. Beaches, bay views, and bountiful recreation here are now drawing the attention of people looking to relocate for their golden years.
At the eastern edge of the Salish Sea, Port Moody rests along the Burrard Inlet. Paved pathways wind along the waterfront where wanderers can gaze at the Vancouver skyline while immersed in nature. Swim in the calm salt waters of Old Orchard Park along the inlet, or bask on the beaches of nearby Buntzen or Sasamat Lakes. Kayak in the tranquil bay or take a boat onto the lakes, fishing pole in-hand. With green space comprising over 35% of Port Moody's land, find more than two dozen parks and miles of hiking and biking trails throughout the city.
Bayside beaches and recreation around Port Moody
Boredom will never strike retirees residing in Port Moody. Stunning bay views can captivate park-bench loungers for hours. Vancouver's cityscape rises from across the inlet while sea lions, spawning salmon, and soaring herons provide ample waterside entertainment. Lush landscapes in this generally temperate climate result from an average rainfall of 102 inches. An abundance of maple, spruce, willow, and fir trees, among others, in Port Moody are not only picturesque to behold, they earned the town honors from the Arbor Day Foundation as a 2025 Tree City of the World.
Temperatures rarely reach 80 degrees or dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. With this climatic combination, meandering the area's labyrinthian network of trails and picnicking in its plethora of parks can be done generally all year long. Sandy beaches can be found 20 to 30 minutes away at both Buntzen Lake, which TripAdvisor reviewers say has amazing views, and Sasamat Lake's White Pine Beach. Old Orchard Park just 13 minutes away also has a small stretch of sand leading into the seawaters along with picnic tables and lovely sunset views, say Google reviewers.
If the urge to stay indoors strikes, many adult- and senior-focused community classes and activities can also be found around Port Moody. Play a game of pickleball, take a creative writing or ballroom dancing class, or volunteer for a local nonprofit. Considered by Google reviewers to be a gem of Port Moody, check out the exhibitions, events, and classes at PoMoArts, which also serves as Port Moody's visitor center and a community hub. Rotating exhibits at the POMO Museum educate visitors on the region's lengthy history and the First Nations peoples who settled here long ago.
Beer lovers will appreciate Port Moody's Brewers Row. Here, visitors hop (pun intended) to multiple breweries, all walkable and located within five minutes of each other. Enjoy a flight inside the tasting rooms or outside while overlooking bay views and a multitude of trees.
Retiring to Port Moody, BC
Port Moody is an artsy, timeless district brimming with trendy events juxtaposed by a tranquil lifestyle surrounded by stunning views. Sunday afternoons in July and August feature live music at Rocky Point Park. Summertime also brings festivals such as RibFest with its bounty of barbecue and the community Golden Spike Days celebration.
All the area activities, recreation, and festivities can certainly work up an appetite. Thankfully, this tiny town is teeming with multicultural cuisine along with comfort foods and healthy fare. Taste everything from Indian to Italian and Trinidadian to Thai within Port Moody's 10-square-miles.
Similar to neighboring Vancouver, this is an idyllic, safe destination, which also ups its appeal for retirees. Port Moody officials have actually taken extra steps to ensure the town supports its seniors. Recently, an "Age-Friendly Assessment and Action Plan" was created specifically addressing and creating directives for senior concerns including affordable housing, walkability, and health care. With an entire community focused on its aging residents, Port Moody's appeal to retirees may only increase, understandably.