Idaho's Mountain Park Just Beyond Boise Is A Breathtaking Year-Round Adventure Playground
Idaho is a veritable hotspot for outdoor adventure, and you don't have to go far from the city to get a taste. Less than 20 miles northeast of Boise, Idaho, is Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area. Whether you're into hiking and biking in the summer or skiing in the wintertime, you'll be able to enjoy some Idaho mountain fun. One previous visitor described the area on Tripadvisor: "This place is amazing, in the winter you have an amazing giant snowboarding/skiing mountain with tubing just a walk away. [...] Once the snow is over, you still get a big mountain to bike on and the giant parkour tower."
During the summer, going up to Bogus Basin can be a welcome respite from Boise's heat. Boise sits at an elevation of around 2,800 feet, and the summit of Bogus Basin is at 7,582 feet. If the cooler temperatures aren't enough to draw you up, the activities will. If you're someone who likes a boost of adrenaline, take a ride on the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, Idaho's only mountain roller coaster. The track is nearly 1 mile long, and it descends over 4,330 feet with top speeds of 27 miles per hour — it's definitely not for the faint of heart. You can also test your comfort with heights on The Mineshaft Challenge Course; ropes are spread 55 feet in the air with two 150+ foot zip lines, three levels, and multiple challenges per level.
If you're traveling with younger kids, visit the Explorer Base Camp with its mix of rock climbing, bungee jumping, and panning for gold. There's also a challenging 18-hole disc golf course, and each summer, Bogus Basin hosts Music on the Mountain. With year-round activities and easy access from Boise, Bogus Basin proves that some of Idaho's best outdoor adventures are surprisingly close to the city.
Mountain biking and hiking trails at Bogus Basin
The chairlifts run during summer, so you can get incredible views from the top of the Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area beyond ski season. Plus, it means you can make your trek or bike ride on the mountain a one-way journey downhill. The Basin Gravity Park is a popular spot for biking with 14 trails for all levels, while the 40 Acres of Freedom zone has some gnarly double black runs to challenge experienced riders. You can bring your own bike or rent one on the mountain, and the Morning Star Express Chairlift is set up to get you to the trail if you'd rather not pedal uphill.
One of the most popular trails at Bogus Basin is called Around the Mountain, so named because it loops around the base of the peak. The nearly 11-mile, mostly singletrack trail is a beautiful ride that takes you through the forest and along ridgelines, with stunning views of the Sawtooth Range to the east and Boise to the west. It's open for both hikers and mountain bikers. While there is a cost to ride the chairlifts during summer, many of the trails are otherwise free to access. As of this writing, passes for the chairlifts cost $69 to $89 for adults and $10 for children under six years old.
Summertime brings some colorful wildflowers to the mountain, and in the fall, you can see the changing colors of the trees. One important note for planning your Bogus Basin trip: some of the trails may be closed between the winter and summer seasons, and the summer activities typically start up around mid-June. Check the website for the opening and closing dates for summer, as these can change each year depending on snowfall levels.
Winter fun at Bogus Basin near Boise, Idaho
In winter, Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area is a wonderland with 10 lifts taking you to around 90 named trails across 2,600 skiable acres. Some of the lifts and trails are open for night skiing, which is perfect if you're coming in after work or an afternoon flight into Boise. One visitor described their experience on Yelp: "Can't beat the sunsets on the way up. We bring the kids and their friends up after work and school as often as possible."
There are downhill ski and snowboard classes available, along with Nordic ski lessons. The miles of groomed trails for Nordic skiing take you through the beautiful forest landscape. Plus, there's an 800-foot-long tubing hill, which is fun for the whole family. To keep you fueled up on the slopes, there are nine options for drinks and dining during winter, with everything from grab-and-go treats to a sit-down meal.
If you want to get an early start on the slopes and skip the drive up in the morning, you can spend the night at Bogus Basin for free, as long as you have the gear for a quick and easy camping retreat. It's not backcountry or even tent camping — you'll need an RV or a setup to sleep in your car. Any type of camping, year-round, is in designated parking lots on the mountain. One thing to keep in mind for your trip is that the road up the mountain has lots of twists and turns, so especially in winter, be extra careful. While you're exploring Idaho, another under-the-radar mountain getaway is Schweitzer Mountain Resort — it's just outside of Sandpoint, up in Idaho's panhandle. And for more skiing in southern Idaho, Sun Valley is an uncrowded wonderland with world-class dining.