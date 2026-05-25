Idaho's Mountain Park Just Beyond Boise Is A Breathtaking Year-Round Adventure Playground

Idaho is a veritable hotspot for outdoor adventure, and you don't have to go far from the city to get a taste. Less than 20 miles northeast of Boise, Idaho, is Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area. Whether you're into hiking and biking in the summer or skiing in the wintertime, you'll be able to enjoy some Idaho mountain fun. One previous visitor described the area on Tripadvisor: "This place is amazing, in the winter you have an amazing giant snowboarding/skiing mountain with tubing just a walk away. [...] Once the snow is over, you still get a big mountain to bike on and the giant parkour tower."

During the summer, going up to Bogus Basin can be a welcome respite from Boise's heat. Boise sits at an elevation of around 2,800 feet, and the summit of Bogus Basin is at 7,582 feet. If the cooler temperatures aren't enough to draw you up, the activities will. If you're someone who likes a boost of adrenaline, take a ride on the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, Idaho's only mountain roller coaster. The track is nearly 1 mile long, and it descends over 4,330 feet with top speeds of 27 miles per hour — it's definitely not for the faint of heart. You can also test your comfort with heights on The Mineshaft Challenge Course; ropes are spread 55 feet in the air with two 150+ foot zip lines, three levels, and multiple challenges per level.

If you're traveling with younger kids, visit the Explorer Base Camp with its mix of rock climbing, bungee jumping, and panning for gold. There's also a challenging 18-hole disc golf course, and each summer, Bogus Basin hosts Music on the Mountain. With year-round activities and easy access from Boise, Bogus Basin proves that some of Idaho's best outdoor adventures are surprisingly close to the city.