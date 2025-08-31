Idaho's Under-The-Radar Ski Mountain Is A Year-Round Destination With Fantastic Annual Festivals
Tucked away in the Idaho panhandle, just 60 miles from the Canadian border, the city of Sandpoint, Idaho, has a thriving arts scene and plenty of lake activities. Less than 25 minutes away from downtown Sandpoint is Schweitzer Mountain Resort. Located in the Selkirk Mountains, Schweitzer is one of the best family ski spots in the Northwest, but it's also a fantastic year-round destination with miles of trails, yummy restaurants, and fun festivals.
At the heart of the resort mountain is the small Schweitzer Village. While you can visit for the day, the easiest way to enjoy everything is to stay in the village. The Humbird is a boutique hotel with 31 rooms, a rooftop hot tub and a restaurant. Selkirk Lodge has 79 guest rooms along with two restaurants, a spa, and an outdoor pool and hot tubs open year-round. If you want more space, there are also several condos and townhomes with multiple bedrooms available on the mountain.
Fall Fest is held every Labor Day weekend in Schweitzer Village. This popular event features a wide variety of local breweries, cideries, wineries, and restaurants. Guests can sample some of the best food and drinks in the area while enjoying live music. It also marks the last weekend of summer activities on the mountain. In July, Schweitzer hosts the Northwest Winefest, a weekend that showcases local wineries. Summer programming also includes Saturday night live music and Friday outdoor movie nights in August. In winter, there's festive fun: On December 23 and 24, you can ski with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a balloon-lit parade down the mountain.
Trails and summer fun at Schweitzer Mountain
During summer at Schweitzer Mountain, you can ride the quad chairlift 1,700 feet up for beautiful views of the mountain and Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho's largest lake. There's a chance that you'll even see black bears or moose along the way. You can ride the lift both up and down, or take the lift one way and hike the other. At the top, a few short hiking trails await, including the Nature Trail, which connects the summit to the village. It's about 2.5 miles each way, and winds through forested terrain. It can be steep at times, so bring water, take it slow, and enjoy the views of the lake. You might even be able to pick huckleberries along the way.
From late July through August, Schweitzer offers prime huckleberry picking. Guided trips take visitors to some of the best spots on the mountain, though you're also free to pick them on your own. Similar to blueberries, huckleberries are difficult — if not impossible — to grow commercially, so the only way to enjoy them fresh is by heading into the woods in places like Schweitzer Mountain.
Mountain bikers have 40 miles of trails to choose from, ranging from intermediate to expert levels. Bike rentals are available, and lifts accommodate bikes, allowing riders to focus on the downhill runs. Another way to explore the trails is on horseback with Mountain Horse Adventures. In the viilage, summer attractions include a rock climbing wall, a zipline, and a trampoline jump.
Restaurants, skiing, and a spa at Schweitzer Mountain
At the top of the quad lift at Schweitzer Mountain sits the aptly named Sky House restaurant. On a clear day, you can see Canada from here. It's a scenic spot to take a break for a cocktail or a meal before heading back on the mountain. The village also has several dining options. At Humbird, there's Crow's Bench, which has a full bar and dishes like smoked chicken leg and fennel and apple salad. Other options include the locally loved Powder Hound Pizza, Mojo Coyote Cafe, which serves coffee, baked goods, and sandwiches, as well as an artisanal food market.
Schweitzer is a fantastic place to visit in winter, offering some sensational skiing. The first chairlift opened in 1963, and while ski resorts like Sun Valley in southern Idaho might be more well-known, Schweitzer is the largest ski resort in the state. It has 2,900 skiable acres and 92 named trails. If you're trying to decide if the Epic, Icon, or Indy Pass is best for you, consider the Ikon Pass if you're going to be skiing Schweitzer a lot. Some of the lifts are open for night skiing on Fridays and Saturdays, and the beginner area is free to use. If you've got the skills, there's guided backcountry skiing available where you can truly blaze your own trail.
Summer or winter, after a day exploring the mountain, give yourself some self-care recovery time at the Cambium Spa. It has massage and facial treatments along with infrared saunas and a sound therapy lounge.