Idaho's Under-The-Radar Ski Mountain Is A Year-Round Destination With Fantastic Annual Festivals

Tucked away in the Idaho panhandle, just 60 miles from the Canadian border, the city of Sandpoint, Idaho, has a thriving arts scene and plenty of lake activities. Less than 25 minutes away from downtown Sandpoint is Schweitzer Mountain Resort. Located in the Selkirk Mountains, Schweitzer is one of the best family ski spots in the Northwest, but it's also a fantastic year-round destination with miles of trails, yummy restaurants, and fun festivals.

At the heart of the resort mountain is the small Schweitzer Village. While you can visit for the day, the easiest way to enjoy everything is to stay in the village. The Humbird is a boutique hotel with 31 rooms, a rooftop hot tub and a restaurant. Selkirk Lodge has 79 guest rooms along with two restaurants, a spa, and an outdoor pool and hot tubs open year-round. If you want more space, there are also several condos and townhomes with multiple bedrooms available on the mountain.

Fall Fest is held every Labor Day weekend in Schweitzer Village. This popular event features a wide variety of local breweries, cideries, wineries, and restaurants. Guests can sample some of the best food and drinks in the area while enjoying live music. It also marks the last weekend of summer activities on the mountain. In July, Schweitzer hosts the Northwest Winefest, a weekend that showcases local wineries. Summer programming also includes Saturday night live music and Friday outdoor movie nights in August. In winter, there's festive fun: On December 23 and 24, you can ski with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a balloon-lit parade down the mountain.