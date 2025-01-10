The Remote Idaho Ski Resort That's An Uncrowded Wonderland With World-Class Dining
While the western United States has many famed ski resorts, there is something special about its very first destination resort: Sun Valley, Idaho. In the 1930s, railroad financier Averell Harriman sought to create a ski town in America that would resemble those in the European Alps, and thus Sun Valley was born. First opened in 1936, Sun Valley is cradled in a particularly stunning stretch of wilderness in southern Idaho, with panoramic vistas of Idaho's Smoky Mountains and Sawtooth National Forest.
The Alpine-inspired village of Sun Valley is anchored by the luxurious Sun Valley Lodge and boasts charming paths that connect to the village's slew of excellent restaurants, lodging, Opera House movie theater, Sun Valley Pavilion amphitheater, tennis center, Olympic pool, and more. While the gentle Dollar Mountain rises near the village of Sun Valley, seasoned skiers will want to head a short 3-mile drive away to Sun Valley's iconic Bald Mountain, crowned by a 9,150-foot summit. Near the base of Bald Mountain is the historic city of Ketchum, considered the gateway to the ski resort of Sun Valley. The 19th-century former mining town brims with top dining, boutiques, art galleries, and more. Sun Valley is a true year-round destination, with skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing come winter, while the warm summer months beckon with golf, fishing, and hiking.
Sun Valley's charm lies in its seclusion, nearly a three-hour drive from Boise, Idaho's capital. However, there are direct flights from major U.S. cities into Friedman Memorial Airport, which is located just a 30-minute drive from Sun Valley. The ski season usually runs from late November through April, while summer visitors come between June and September, when average temperatures hover between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
Where to eat and stay in Sun Valley
Sun Valley village and the neighboring city of Ketchum offer a diverse dining scenes with a wide range of cuisines. The region's most iconic eatery is the Roundhouse Restaurant, which is perched on Bald Mountain. Opened in 1939, the cozy mountain lodge serves delicious hearty cuisine such as Fondue for two and features panoramic mountain views. Another original 1930s restaurant in Sun Valley village is The Ram, considered Sun Valley's first restaurant, has hosted guests such as Marilyn Monroe in its refined, wood-paneled dining room. The menu spotlights indulgent bites, such as caviar, truffle agnolotti, wagyu beef, and more, for a truly unforgettable meal.
For a more casual breakfast, don't miss the Austrian-inspired Konditorei in the village for coffee and pastries. In the city of Ketchum, savor fine French fare at Michel's Cristiana or Italian specialities, such as wood-fired pizzas, at Enoteca. South Asian cuisine is on the menu at The Rickshaw, a convivial spot for small plates including chili-oil noodles, Korean fried chicken, Thai beef salad, and Vietnamese caramel pork ribs. For steaks and prime rib in a Wild West setting, try Pioneer Saloon.
The most famous hotel in Sun Valley is the historic Sun Valley Lodge, a classic grand mountain lodge with 108 rooms and suites, restaurants, spa, and outdoor swimming pool. The five celebrity suites are named after the hotel's illustrious guests, such as Ernest Hemingway, who completed "For Whom The Bell Tolls" while staying at the lodge. Sun Valley also has the smaller Bavarian-style Sun Valley Inn, as well as condos, townhouses, and cottages to rent for larger groups.
What to see and do in Sun Valley
Sun Valley ski resort, which includes Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain, has been consistently rated the best in the country. The smaller Dollar Mountain, which is home to the world's first chairlift, is perfect for beginner and intermediate skiers with its 11 green and five blue trails. Bald Mountain, known in Sun Valley as Baldy, has over 2,500 acres of terrain with over 120 trails, ranging from gentle greens to expert-only double black mountains. Besides skiing and snowboarding, the Wood River Valley region is also renowned for its other winter weather activities; it's even considered one of the best mountain resorts in America for snowshoeing. Visitors can also embark on cross-country skiing, ice skating, sleigh rides, and fat biking.
In the summer and fall months, Sun Valley village is also an adventurer's wonderland. After the snow melts, Bald Mountain is rife with hiking and mountain biking trails, and in the valley there are spectacular creeks and rivers for freshwater fly-fishing. The village features an 18-hole Trail Creek golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. with gorgeous mountain views from the greens. Then, the Sun Valley Tennis Center has 17 courts and is next to the village's Olympic swimming pool. The village brims with activity with festivals and outdoor concerts and events which are hosted at the Sun Valley Pavilion.