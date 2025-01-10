The Remote Idaho Ski Resort That's An Uncrowded Wonderland With World-Class Dining

While the western United States has many famed ski resorts, there is something special about its very first destination resort: Sun Valley, Idaho. In the 1930s, railroad financier Averell Harriman sought to create a ski town in America that would resemble those in the European Alps, and thus Sun Valley was born. First opened in 1936, Sun Valley is cradled in a particularly stunning stretch of wilderness in southern Idaho, with panoramic vistas of Idaho's Smoky Mountains and Sawtooth National Forest.

The Alpine-inspired village of Sun Valley is anchored by the luxurious Sun Valley Lodge and boasts charming paths that connect to the village's slew of excellent restaurants, lodging, Opera House movie theater, Sun Valley Pavilion amphitheater, tennis center, Olympic pool, and more. While the gentle Dollar Mountain rises near the village of Sun Valley, seasoned skiers will want to head a short 3-mile drive away to Sun Valley's iconic Bald Mountain, crowned by a 9,150-foot summit. Near the base of Bald Mountain is the historic city of Ketchum, considered the gateway to the ski resort of Sun Valley. The 19th-century former mining town brims with top dining, boutiques, art galleries, and more. Sun Valley is a true year-round destination, with skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing come winter, while the warm summer months beckon with golf, fishing, and hiking.

Sun Valley's charm lies in its seclusion, nearly a three-hour drive from Boise, Idaho's capital. However, there are direct flights from major U.S. cities into Friedman Memorial Airport, which is located just a 30-minute drive from Sun Valley. The ski season usually runs from late November through April, while summer visitors come between June and September, when average temperatures hover between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.