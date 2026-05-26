Between London And Bristol Is England's Charming Railroad Town With Shops, Culture, And Tasty Eats

As the birthplace of the industrial revolution, England is filled with destinations where travelers can learn about remarkable achievements that helped usher the world into the 20th century. While industrial giants like Manchester and Birmingham are popular on the tourism circuit, England boasts plenty of underrated towns where the country's industrial heritage lives on right alongside the modern-day allure of great cultural offerings and delicious foodie scenes. Enter Swindon, an unassuming stop tucked between London and Bristol that once thrived as one of the world's biggest hubs for locomotive production. Today, this former railroad town that's famous for its "Magic Roundabout" (five small roundabouts encircling an island) is a major shopping draw with tasty eats and cultural flair.

The largest town in the county of Wiltshire in the south of England, contemporary Swindon is inextricable from its railroad legacy. Until the mid-19th century, the town was known primarily for its livestock markets. Then, in the early 1840s, the Great Western Railway set up shop in Swindon, transforming the little town into one of its primary engineering centers. The city's population quickly swelled to keep up with the demand of running Swindon Railway Works, which would become one of the world's largest railway enterprises spanning more than 300 acres. When production reached its height in the 1930s, Swindon was churning out three trains per week.

Ultimately, Swindon's locomotive production fell into decline following World War II. The last steam train was produced in 1960, and the works shut down for good in 1986. Yet visitors to Swindon can glimpse its railway legacy everywhere, from preserved heritage railway trails to unassuming urban locales like Frasers Plus. Today, Swindon's industrial past blends seamlessly with modern museums, bustling shops, and a vibrant food and arts scene.