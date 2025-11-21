England's Vibrant, Artsy City Named One Of The Best Places In The World To Travel In 2026

One of the best things about a new year approaching is that travelers get to redefine their bucket lists and pencil new destinations into their schedules. For many, the U.K. is one such destination, welcoming tens of millions of tourists annually, with cities like London and Edinburgh landing most of the footfall. But they offer a mere snapshot of the country, and Bristol, one of the more affordable European cities with fewer crowds, is now getting its due, having been included on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel list for 2026.

I moved to this vibrant, artsy city a year ago — at a time when I was quite disenchanted with the south of England altogether. But its fusion of West Country warmth, fine pubs, excellent restaurants, walkability, and undeniable creative flair has disabused me of my discontent. Its status as one of the best places to travel in 2026 is thoroughly deserved.

This is England, after all, so you might not come to Bristol for the weather, but it has many other virtues that'll make you want to stay. The gable walls of Bristol are a canvas for street art, at times political, at times impressionistic, but almost always eye-catching. Banksy, the world's best-known graffiti artist, famously earned his stripes here. Such creativity is also present in the restaurant scene, which features a Michelin star, authentic cuisine from all corners of East Asia, some of the best burger joints in the country, and the world's most exclusive pub, The Bank Tavern (with a year-long waiting list). And as England's greenest city, Bristol is a great place to get out and about, whether that's walking or cycling along the Avon river or hiking in the surrounding hills.