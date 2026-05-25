Canada's Scenic Saskatchewan Escape Is A Lakeside Provincial Park With Trails, Camping, And Beach Fun

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan is home to 39 parks and recreation sites, offering plenty of outdoor adventures across the area. Although Saskatchewan is known for its prairies and grasslands, there is a variety of different terrains to be found here. One way to experience a lakeside getaway is with a visit to Blackstrap Provincial Park, not far from Saskatoon.

Blackstrap Provincial Park is located on the side of Mount Blackstrap, a 148-foot artificial mountain. The mountain was built for downhill skiing as part of the 1971 Canada Winter Games, but due to practical issues — like wind blowing the snow away — the park now only has cross-country skiing. Mountain biking is also popular along the park's trails, and there are lots of fun water activities thanks to Blackstrap Lake, a reservoir created in 1967.

The boat launch on the eastern side of the lake offers easy access to get out on the water for windsurfing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, tubing, paddleboarding, canoeing, or kayaking. Anglers can cast a line for walleye, perch, turbot, and northern pike, but you'll need a fishing license. Besides boating and fishing, there are also hiking trails, a beach, and camping within Blackstrap Provincial Park's idyllic scenery.