Canada's Scenic Saskatchewan Escape Is A Lakeside Provincial Park With Trails, Camping, And Beach Fun
The Canadian province of Saskatchewan is home to 39 parks and recreation sites, offering plenty of outdoor adventures across the area. Although Saskatchewan is known for its prairies and grasslands, there is a variety of different terrains to be found here. One way to experience a lakeside getaway is with a visit to Blackstrap Provincial Park, not far from Saskatoon.
Blackstrap Provincial Park is located on the side of Mount Blackstrap, a 148-foot artificial mountain. The mountain was built for downhill skiing as part of the 1971 Canada Winter Games, but due to practical issues — like wind blowing the snow away — the park now only has cross-country skiing. Mountain biking is also popular along the park's trails, and there are lots of fun water activities thanks to Blackstrap Lake, a reservoir created in 1967.
The boat launch on the eastern side of the lake offers easy access to get out on the water for windsurfing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, tubing, paddleboarding, canoeing, or kayaking. Anglers can cast a line for walleye, perch, turbot, and northern pike, but you'll need a fishing license. Besides boating and fishing, there are also hiking trails, a beach, and camping within Blackstrap Provincial Park's idyllic scenery.
Hit the trails and the water at Blackstrap Provincial Park
There are over 15 miles of trails in the park, including 44 separate treks. Wander along the water on the 0.4-mile Shoreline Trail, while cyclists might want to take the Top Shelf route and descend on the Backside Trail. The Blackstrap Lower and Upper Coulee Trail is a 3.4-mile hike that takes between one and 1.5 hours, with pretty views over the lake and surrounding greenery. This trail is somewhat exposed, so bring water and sunscreen if hiking during the hot summer months. You can hike to the top of Mount Blackstrap on a 0.8-mile out-and-back trail, which will take between 30 and 60 minutes. If you're embarking on the trek alone, keep these safety tips for solo hikers in mind.
After exploring the trails, head to Blackstrap Provincial Park's sandy beach to go swimming and cool off in the water. Aspen Grove Beach has a large grassy area for relaxing and trees if you prefer more shade. There is an inflatable water park at the beach, which is open seasonally and provides plenty of fun in the sun — it has 13 on-water challenges for ages 5 and up. The main beach has a changing area with toilets and showers. There is also a smaller beach near Kevin Misfeldt campground on the southern side of the lake if you'd rather avoid the crowds.
Camp overnight at Blackstrap
There are three campgrounds at Blackstrap Provincial Park — Sunset Ridge, Kevin Misfeldt, and Hazelnut Grove — providing 147 campsites in total. Most sites have electricity, while others are rustic and primitive. Kevin Misfeldt campground has scenic lake views and modern restrooms, while Hazelnut Grove is closest to the park entrance, providing the best access for hiking trails and the beach. Sunset Ridge is right next to the Misfeldt sites, complete with fire rings, picnic tables, and full hookups.
For an opulent stay under the stars, book one of the luxury domes at Blackstrap Glamping Resort, which is inside the park. One Google reviewer summed up their positive experience at Blackstrap, saying, "Great park that is nicely maintained. Facilities and sites are clean and well-kept. Awesome public beach area. Excellent proximity to Saskatoon makes it a convenient drive. Overall a great place for anyone to come and enjoy."
Blackstrap Provincial Park is a 35-minute drive south of the hip prairie destination of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan's largest city. There is no public transport here, so you'll need your own vehicle to visit, along with a Saskatchewan Parks vehicle permit — there are daily, weekly, or annual options available. Explore more of the great outdoors in Saskatchewan with a visit to the wildly underrated Grasslands National Park.