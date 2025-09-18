Saskatchewan's Largest City Is A Hip Prairie Destination With Craft Beers And Art Tours
Coasting through Saskatchewan's vast, golden prairies, the cosmopolitan hub that emerges on the horizon could seem like a mirage. Isolated amid miles and miles of gently billowing fields of wheat and an even larger prairie sky, Saskatoon's ever-evolving reputation as a culture-rich destination can seem surprising. Yet, once you delve into the growing gallery scene, the vibrant street art displays, and the indulgent cuisine, you'll quickly discover a fresh side of the small city. Visitors can take a break from urban exploration by detouring to Saskatoon's roughly 200 carefully conserved parks or by settling in to watch live music performed in the open prairie air.
Only three U.S. airports — Minneapolis, Phoenix, and Las Vegas — offer direct flight connections to Saskatoon. Regular flights also depart from all of Canada's larger cities, making it easy to access with a quick stopover. Plus, these routes land at Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE), Canada's best-rated airport with a comfy lounge, great dining, and several hotel options nearby. Benefiting from its flat prairie surroundings, the city's downtown is easy to explore on foot or by bicycle. Though Saskatoon basks in more sunshine than almost any other city in Canada, it's still best to plan a summertime stay to avoid the frozen winters that are inescapable across the northern nation.
Tour street art and intriguing galleries in the surprising culture hub of Saskatoon
Saskatoon earned its reputation as the "cultural capital of the prairies" long before the contemporary city took shape. Sitting at the traditional crossroads of the Métis, Cree, Saulteaux, Blackfoot, Dene, and Nakota Sioux peoples, the city could have been considered a melting pot long before European colonization. This heritage is celebrated through a regular calendar of cultural activities, and Indigenous art still adorns the walls of Saskatoon's grand art museum.
Stacked like sleekly stylized Jenga bricks by the banks of the South Saskatchewan River, the Remai Modern museum houses 11 galleries showcasing a wide array of modern and contemporary art. Committed to conveying the artistic expression of the Great Plains region, the museum displays more than 8,000 works of Canadian art in its permanent exhibition. These are complemented by attention-grabbing Picasso pieces and a continually rotating roster of compelling exhibitions.
Saskatoon's art extends out into its colorful streets, too. The city's mapped out "artwalks" let travelers take a self-guided walking tour of mural-adorned streets, under-the-radar galleries, and outdoor installations. Follow an artistic stroll with a stop at the Western Development Museum, a refashioned iteration of the city's economic heyday with shops that seem straight out of the early 20th century. Alternatively, book a tour with an Indigenous guide and continue your cultural tour at Wanuskewin Heritage Park, where, you can learn firsthand about the precolonial history and ingrained spiritualism of Saskatchewan's sweeping prairie scenery.
Indulge in Saskatoon's exciting cuisine and craft beer scene
Canada has no shortage of cities best known for their mouthwatering cuisine, but Saskatoon's understated foodie scene can compete. Multicultural and metropolitan, the city offers authentic dishes from across the diaspora. Inspired by the low-country cuisine of New Orleans, Cajun feasts and unique cocktails are on the menu at Bon Temps Café. Meanwhile, Las Palapas serves authentic Mexican fare, and Bar Stella doles out unfussy Italian classics. If you're looking for a more traditional taste of the prairie, pick from one of the city's seasonally minded, farm-to-table spots. Odla spotlights fresh, local ingredients in its indulgent tasting menu, while Remai Modern's in-house eatery, Hearth, centers on unpretentious prairie delicacies designed to transport you back to your grandmother's dining table.
While Saskatoon may not yet have caught the brewery bug quite as strongly as Penticton, Canada's craft beer capital, the city's brews are absolutely worth a tour. For laidback inner city drinks, dip into the downtown nano brewery Shelter Brewing Company for small batch ales paired with delectable Mexican dishes, or Better Brother Brewing Co. for fresh handcrafted pints and classic Canadian poutine. For a broader brewing experience, head to Stumbletown Distillery. Though it's best known for its artisanal spirits, there's also an on-site brewery pouring fresh IPAs, along with tours that walk travelers through the brewing process.