Saskatchewan's Largest City Is A Hip Prairie Destination With Craft Beers And Art Tours

Coasting through Saskatchewan's vast, golden prairies, the cosmopolitan hub that emerges on the horizon could seem like a mirage. Isolated amid miles and miles of gently billowing fields of wheat and an even larger prairie sky, Saskatoon's ever-evolving reputation as a culture-rich destination can seem surprising. Yet, once you delve into the growing gallery scene, the vibrant street art displays, and the indulgent cuisine, you'll quickly discover a fresh side of the small city. Visitors can take a break from urban exploration by detouring to Saskatoon's roughly 200 carefully conserved parks or by settling in to watch live music performed in the open prairie air.

Only three U.S. airports — Minneapolis, Phoenix, and Las Vegas — offer direct flight connections to Saskatoon. Regular flights also depart from all of Canada's larger cities, making it easy to access with a quick stopover. Plus, these routes land at Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE), Canada's best-rated airport with a comfy lounge, great dining, and several hotel options nearby. Benefiting from its flat prairie surroundings, the city's downtown is easy to explore on foot or by bicycle. Though Saskatoon basks in more sunshine than almost any other city in Canada, it's still best to plan a summertime stay to avoid the frozen winters that are inescapable across the northern nation.