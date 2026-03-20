Canada's Wildly Underrated National Park Is An Outdoor Haven With Roving Bison, Hiking Trails, And Camping

The United States boasts 63 national parks, but you only need to cross the border to explore nearly 50 protected national parks and park reserves. Canada's national park system has its own bounty, rightfully headlined by the vibrant blue waters of Banff and the rainforest-meets-ocean shorelines of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve — both of which attract over a million visitors each year. But as in the U.S., many spectacular landscapes are overlooked. Found in Canada's Saskatchewan province and abutting the border with Montana, Grasslands National Park is one such place. It's a refuge where visitors find windswept prairies, vast skies, dinosaur fossils, some extremely rare wildlife, and — best of all — no crowds.

Split into two blocks, the wilderness park covers over 350 square miles of remaining undisturbed mixed-grass prairie. Within this protected landscape, you will find miles of trails where you can pitch a tent beside million-year-old buttes, encounter grazing bison or endangered black-tailed prairie dogs, and watch sunsets fade into something even more beautiful — star-filled skies that feel infinite. Grasslands is one of Canada's biggest and darkest Dark Sky Preserves, so you are able to see the Milky Way with the naked eye and, seasonally, witness northern lights dance over these lush flats.

However, the adventure begins on the journey itself, as reaching the park means passing through sparsely populated areas and driving several miles on a gravel road before entering through either of the two entrances: East Block or the West Block. The nearest major airport is in Regina, Saskatchewan's capital, about 3.5 hours away. Or, you can fly into Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE) – Canada's best-rated airport known for comfy lounge and great dining – which is a little over 4 hours away. If you're coming in winter, note that the camping, visitor center at both blocks, and some drives and trails may be closed.