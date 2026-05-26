The Country With The World's Shortest Coastline Is An Enchanting Mediterranean Escape With Jaw-Dropping Beaches

The city-state of Monaco is most known for being a multi-millionaires' playground — almost 30% of the country's residents have a net worth with far more zeroes than we average Joes can imagine, and they probably carry spare Lamborghinis in their back pocket (per DIARIO AS, S.L.). Luxury yachts and perfectly maintained beaches are a fundamental part of Monegasque vacations, and the country's famed shores have an almost irresistible pull. What's truly surprising is that, for a country famed for its high-class attractions and gorgeous beaches, Monaco doesn't actually have much of a coastline. In fact, the country has the smallest coastline in the world, spanning just about 3.5 miles (via Guinness World Records). For reference, that's the same length as Santa Monica Beach in California.

Yet, in these tiny pockets of coastline lie some of the Mediterranean's best waters and cleanest beaches. Monaco sits right next to France, on the gorgeous French Riviera, and benefits from the shores' famously beautiful waters. However, unlike other Mediterranean destinations like Greece or Italy, Monaco doesn't have any entirely natural beaches. Instead, its beaches were mostly man-made, using land-reclamation techniques. Even the city's famous Larvotto Beach was originally just a rugged, rocky outcrop by the sea, until an ambitious project turned it into the beach we see today.

Despite Monaco's glitzy, straight-out-of-a-Bond-movie image, the city manages to maintain a careful balance between modern luxury and old-world charm. Gardens and green spaces are sprinkled all over the city, adding some much-needed greenery to the packed buildings and streets. Plus, some of Monaco's most famous districts feature old-school Mediterranean charm, with historic architecture, characteristic narrow streets, and friendly marketplaces that proudly display authentic Monegasque culture and wares.