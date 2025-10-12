This Wildly Luxurious European Casino That Banned Locals From Visiting Is A Tourist-Drawing Gem With Film Legacy

If there's one place where you're sure to find fictional super-spy James Bond, it's at the casino. In particular, the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco, featured in two Bond films: "Never Say Never Again" and "Goldeneye." Filmmakers love featuring this 19th-century building that oozes glamour and luxury. Like Bond, you too can cast a knowing glance at the Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, and more parked at Place du Casino.

Whether you don a tuxedo and roll up in an Aston Martin is up to you. Just don't forget your passport. You'll need it to prove that you're not a citizen of Monaco. Monegasques (inhabitants of Monaco) are forbidden from trying their luck at the casino. The law is so strict that they are even forbidden to work in casinos. It's not the only country to do this. Singapore's striking Marina Bay Sands casino is an iconic part of the city-state's glittering skyline, but locals can't enter without paying a hefty fee.

Intrigued? To get there, book a flight to Nice's Côte d'Azur Airport in the south of France. Then take your Aston Martin (or whatever vehicle Q has assigned), and take La Provencale, the mountainous A8 motorway, to Monte Carlo, Monaco, for the quickest route. If you're really in a rush, though, you can always book a seat on board a helicopter taxi. The 7-minute ride to Monaco costs about $200 but is guaranteed to be the fastest, most scenic way to make your entrance into Monte Carlo.