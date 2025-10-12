This Wildly Luxurious European Casino That Banned Locals From Visiting Is A Tourist-Drawing Gem With Film Legacy
If there's one place where you're sure to find fictional super-spy James Bond, it's at the casino. In particular, the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco, featured in two Bond films: "Never Say Never Again" and "Goldeneye." Filmmakers love featuring this 19th-century building that oozes glamour and luxury. Like Bond, you too can cast a knowing glance at the Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, and more parked at Place du Casino.
Whether you don a tuxedo and roll up in an Aston Martin is up to you. Just don't forget your passport. You'll need it to prove that you're not a citizen of Monaco. Monegasques (inhabitants of Monaco) are forbidden from trying their luck at the casino. The law is so strict that they are even forbidden to work in casinos. It's not the only country to do this. Singapore's striking Marina Bay Sands casino is an iconic part of the city-state's glittering skyline, but locals can't enter without paying a hefty fee.
Intrigued? To get there, book a flight to Nice's Côte d'Azur Airport in the south of France. Then take your Aston Martin (or whatever vehicle Q has assigned), and take La Provencale, the mountainous A8 motorway, to Monte Carlo, Monaco, for the quickest route. If you're really in a rush, though, you can always book a seat on board a helicopter taxi. The 7-minute ride to Monaco costs about $200 but is guaranteed to be the fastest, most scenic way to make your entrance into Monte Carlo.
Luxurious game rooms at Casino de Monte Carlo
You don't have to play baccarat to enter the Casino de Monte Carlo. Visitors can opt for an audio tour and take their time to wander through the legendary gaming rooms before they open at 2 p.m. These belle époque rooms, styled in the late 19th century, exude an old-world glamour. Both Bond films were shot in the lavish Salle Europe, lit by eight chandeliers of Bohemian crystal and ceilings painted in gold. This is where Bond plays a flirtatious game of baccarat in "Goldeneye." Gaze up in the majestic halls of the Salles Touzet to see the light filter through the stained glass ceiling. When you exit the casino through the atrium, look down to see the radiant floor design. The marble floors are perfect for dancing the tango like Bond in "Never Say Never Again."
Guests can also stay to play, of course. Once the game rooms open, however, a smart dress code goes into effect. Casual wear, such as shorts, trainers, flip-flops, and sportswear, is not allowed. While dark-colored jeans and smart-casual shoes may be tolerated, it's at the discretion of each room's casino manager. So wear a suit jacket and blazer if you want to take your chances at the roulette wheels and card tables.
To explore more of Europe's classic casino culture, consider a trip to the Casino di Venezia, the world's oldest casino, in beautiful Venice. Or go back to the original casino that inspired Ian Fleming's first Bond book, "Casino Royale." Deauville is something of a secret alternative to the French Riviera, closer to Paris and brimming with affordable luxury, including its storied casino.