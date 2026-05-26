The Midwest's Most Underrated State Park Is A Hidden Iowa Gem With Dramatic Cliffs And Riverside Trails

There are nearly 350 state parks in the Midwest, yet only a select few command the spotlight to make it to an average traveler's itinerary. For instance, Devil's Lake State Park, Starved Rock State Park, and Hocking Hills State Park consistently welcome more than two million visitors a year. But, in a world where travelers crave destinations that aren't paved, the tucked-away gems hold potential. It's also why one spot in east-central Iowa may deserve some consideration for your next trip.

The Palisades-Kepler State Park has been named by Midwest Living as one of the best "hidden-gem" state parks in America's heartland. In addition, Outside Magazine described it as a "Midwest explorer's dream" while also underscoring its under-the-radar appeal. Although the reserve made the cut not only for its serene wilds, but also for how much it packs for an outdoor lover. Whether you're looking to dig up some fossils, meander the trails snaking through riverside, stargaze at night, or enjoy dramatic bluff views from wooded hilltops, this refuge gives you multiple ways to immerse yourself in pristine nature — all without fighting the crowds.

The park, which was once indigenous territory (burial mounds are near the campgrounds), sprawls over 800 wooded acres. This lush setting is often accompanied by sounds of songbirds – most active during spring migration - and other wildlife, including white-tailed deer, red-bellied woodpecker, and wild turkeys. From summer wildflowers to golden fall foliage, this reserve packs a variety of adventures and still makes you feel like you're worlds away from it all.