The Midwest's Most Underrated State Park Is A Hidden Iowa Gem With Dramatic Cliffs And Riverside Trails
There are nearly 350 state parks in the Midwest, yet only a select few command the spotlight to make it to an average traveler's itinerary. For instance, Devil's Lake State Park, Starved Rock State Park, and Hocking Hills State Park consistently welcome more than two million visitors a year. But, in a world where travelers crave destinations that aren't paved, the tucked-away gems hold potential. It's also why one spot in east-central Iowa may deserve some consideration for your next trip.
The Palisades-Kepler State Park has been named by Midwest Living as one of the best "hidden-gem" state parks in America's heartland. In addition, Outside Magazine described it as a "Midwest explorer's dream" while also underscoring its under-the-radar appeal. Although the reserve made the cut not only for its serene wilds, but also for how much it packs for an outdoor lover. Whether you're looking to dig up some fossils, meander the trails snaking through riverside, stargaze at night, or enjoy dramatic bluff views from wooded hilltops, this refuge gives you multiple ways to immerse yourself in pristine nature — all without fighting the crowds.
The park, which was once indigenous territory (burial mounds are near the campgrounds), sprawls over 800 wooded acres. This lush setting is often accompanied by sounds of songbirds – most active during spring migration - and other wildlife, including white-tailed deer, red-bellied woodpecker, and wild turkeys. From summer wildflowers to golden fall foliage, this reserve packs a variety of adventures and still makes you feel like you're worlds away from it all.
Enjoy Cedar River and its dramatic cliffs on hikes and watercraft
The Palisades-Kepler State Park hugs the edges of the scenic Cedar River, with trails snaking through the shoreline that showcases picture-worthy water views and vantage points. The Cedar Cliff Trail – for instance — is a 2.1-mile out-and-back path along a dramatic limestone cliff overlooking the waterbody all along! There are rocky terrain and switchbacks in some sections, but the riverside scenery and rustic CCC-built structures, such as wooden bridges, stone stairs, and a gazebo-like overlook point, are worth the climb. "Beautifully scenic. The trail length was great," wrote a previous hiker of this route.
For some forest therapy, you can head out to tackle the 1.5-mile Palisades Loop Trail instead. Soak in the river views as the route traces the shores for about the first half-mile. The beginning of this hike has multiple picnic tables to enjoy a snack or meal with your group! The rest of the mile is all about wooded wilderness — with your best chance to spot wildlife in their peaceful habitat. While the route is short, other hikers have experienced navigating overgrown trees and rocky terrains. If you're going alone, here are the safety tips to follow before your first solo hike.
With the Cedar River at your disposal, you can always trade terrestrial fun for water-based fun by taking out your kayak or canoe on the waters. Enjoy the views of tree-lined cliffs now hovering over the horizon as you sail down the river. Bring your own watercraft and fishing gear as there are no rental facilities at this reserve.
Indulge in stargazing and stay the night at Iowa's lesser-known refuge
Another appeal of the Palisades-Kepler State Park is that it's one of the few dark sky parks in Iowa, meaning visitors who stay will be treated to pitch-black skies dotted with twinkling stars at night. You can stargaze from your campsites or cabins, or choose to visit the Eastern Iowa Observatory — located on the grounds of Palisades-Dowes Preserve — on the southern edge of the park. There, you can peep into the telescope and attend scheduled public programs to know more about those starry skies. A reminder not to ignore these light pollution rules when you're at a dark-sky location, or it could end up ruining your views.
Accommodations can be booked via ReserveAmerica up to three months in advance for the 45 campsites (roughly half of which are electric) and 12 months in advance for the four family cabins at the state park. While previous campers love the clean facilities of the stay, a few complained about the camp sites being too cramped. "Quite possibly the cleanest facilities we have ever stayed at while camping in a state park. Hiking trails leave right from the campground. Beautiful grounds, and nice things to see...for Iowa," shares one visitor on Google.
With lower light pollution and rugged wilderness, you'd think you are traveling somewhere far away to experience this refuge. However, the Palisades-Kepler State Park is a mere 14 miles or about a 15-minute drive away from Cedar Rapids (Iowa's second-largest city). Since Iowa is one of the few states where state park entry is free, you can easily make a fun and affordable day trip to this overlooked corner of the Hawkeye State.