Midway Between Detroit And Buffalo Is Canada's 'Jewel Of Erie's North Shore' For A Beautiful Beach Getaway
If you're planning a Lake Erie vacation, you may think about visiting one of the big cities bordering it, such as Detroit, Cleveland, or Buffalo. However, while the American side has plenty of great, well-known destinations, the Canadian side of the lake is full of hidden gems. In fact, if you head to the midpoint between Detroit and Buffalo (about two and a half hours from each city), you'll run into the "jewel of Erie's North shore" — the town of Port Burwell, Ontario.
Given its diminutive size, you'd be forgiven for skipping over this town in favor of other spots with bigger attractions. But in reality, Port Burwell is punching above its weight, thanks to its beautiful beaches, iconic lighthouse, and naval museum. You can even explore a Cold War-era submarine, which sits next to Big Otter Creek.
So, while Port Burwell isn't as iconic or world-famous as other cities lining Lake Erie's shores, it's an excellent vacation destination if you want a quiet, relaxing lakeside getaway. Let's get to know this town better and see why you should add it to your travel plans.
What to expect when visiting the Jewel of Erie's North Shore
First and foremost, Port Burwell is a lakeside town, so exploring its pristine beaches is a big reason to visit. Interestingly enough, if you're really in the mood for Canadian beachside ports, you can incorporate three of them: Port Burwell, Port Bruce, and Port Stanley, which has both great beaches and a vibrant downtown. They're all less than half an hour apart from each other, so it's easy to enjoy their charm and sandy shores in a single trip.
There are two main beach options in Port Burwell. First, there's the Municipal East Beach, which is right next to town and the easiest to enjoy during your stay. The second is part of the Port Burwell Provincial Park; it's less crowded and more laid back. It also stretches for about 1.5 miles, so there's plenty of space to stretch your legs and appreciate the water. There's even a dog-friendly beach in the park, so you can bring your four-legged friend along. The Municipal East Beach is Blue Flag certified, meaning it has high-quality water and is well maintained.
Beyond relaxing by the water or swimming in Lake Erie, two other highlights of the town include the Marine Museum and Historic Lighthouse, as well as the Museum of Naval History, featuring the massive HMCS Ojibwa, a Cold War-era submarine that towers over the city at five stories high. Although you can't go up into the lighthouse at the time of this writing, you can take tours of the submarine and learn more about Canada's role during the Cold War and its continuing naval operations.
Planning a trip to Port Burwell, Ontario
Because this town is on the Canadian side of Lake Erie, there are two ways to get there from the United States. First, you can fly into one of the best airports in North America, Detroit Metropolitan, and then drive across the Canadian border. Alternatively, you can fly into Windsor, the "automotive capital of Canada," which sits across the river from Detroit. The latter option means you'll have to pass through customs at the airport, and it saves you about 20 minutes of driving. Either way, make sure your passport is up to date.
When it comes to accommodations, only one hotel pops up: Earthquest Lodge. There is also a bed-and-breakfast in the nearby town of Vienna, aptly called the Church in Vienna. It's much higher rated than Earthquest (4.9 stars compared to 3.4). However, there are multiple vacation rental options in and around Port Burwell, including waterfront properties, so you can maximize the lakeside vibes.
As far as meals go, you have a few options when visiting town, and they're all clustered by the town's riverfront. First, there's Straiko's By The Lake, which has patio dining and offers a selection of gourmet dishes, like grilled fish and steak. Next, there's Izzy's Schooner Restaurant, which specializes in fish and chips but has various other dishes too. Finally, there's Simply Scoops if you're craving ice cream for dessert. There's a restaurant in town or a food truck on the beach for when the weather gets nicer.