Midway Between Detroit And Buffalo Is Canada's 'Jewel Of Erie's North Shore' For A Beautiful Beach Getaway

First and foremost, Port Burwell is a lakeside town, so exploring its pristine beaches is a big reason to visit. Interestingly enough, if you're really in the mood for Canadian beachside ports, you can incorporate three of them: Port Burwell, Port Bruce, and Port Stanley, which has both great beaches and a vibrant downtown. They're all less than half an hour apart from each other, so it's easy to enjoy their charm and sandy shores in a single trip.

There are two main beach options in Port Burwell. First, there's the Municipal East Beach, which is right next to town and the easiest to enjoy during your stay. The second is part of the Port Burwell Provincial Park; it's less crowded and more laid back. It also stretches for about 1.5 miles, so there's plenty of space to stretch your legs and appreciate the water. There's even a dog-friendly beach in the park, so you can bring your four-legged friend along. The Municipal East Beach is Blue Flag certified, meaning it has high-quality water and is well maintained.

Beyond relaxing by the water or swimming in Lake Erie, two other highlights of the town include the Marine Museum and Historic Lighthouse, as well as the Museum of Naval History, featuring the massive HMCS Ojibwa, a Cold War-era submarine that towers over the city at five stories high. Although you can't go up into the lighthouse at the time of this writing, you can take tours of the submarine and learn more about Canada's role during the Cold War and its continuing naval operations.