Between Buffalo And Detroit Is Canada's Lake Erie Community With Great Beaches And A Vibrant Downtown
One of the interesting geographical aspects of the Great Lakes is that they're shared by both the United States and Canada. So, while the lakes are a fantastic way to experience the beach without having to travel all the way to the coast, you can only experience half of them if you're visiting from America. But if you're looking for a unique yet familiar vacation opportunity, you can explore these lakes from the Canadian side, as there are plenty of awesome hidden gems and lakeside cities, such as the small town of Port Stanley.
Located about 45 minutes due south of London, Canada's "forest city," with family-friendly fun and tasty eats, Port Stanley is a quiet, charming city sitting along the shores of Lake Erie and straddling the banks of Kettle Creek. Despite its diminutive size, the city boasts four incredible beaches from which to enjoy the lake.
But it's not just fun in the sun that awaits you in Port Stanley. Its vibrant downtown is packed with quaint shops, delicious eats, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. So if you're trying to get out to the lake while avoiding crowds and want a slight change of scenery, you should start planning your getaway now.
What to know about Port Stanley, Ontario
Given its prime location at the mouth of Kettle Creek, Port Stanley has been a central part of Ontario's shoreline since around 1804. However, while industrial and economic development helped shape the town over the decades, it really became famous as a vacation destination, even as early as the late 1800s. By 1909, the Stanley Beach Casino was built near the shoreline, although it was ultimately replaced by a pavilion and then a famous lounge called the Stork Club. The city is even listed as a National Historic Site. One of the easiest ways to experience a small part of that history is to drive over the King George VI Lift Bridge, the oldest in Ontario, built in 1939.
As mentioned, Port Stanley has four unique beaches: Main Beach, Erie Rest Beach, Pumphouse Beach, and Little Beach. The crown jewel of these is Main Beach, which is not only one of the most popular options but it also has the best water quality. In fact, it's been awarded the Blue Flag for 15 years in a row (up to 2025), thanks to its clean shoreline. But be aware that when visiting these beaches, you'll likely have to park in a paid parking lot. At the time of this writing, the city charges beachgoers $4 per hour (up to $20) from May 1st to September 30th between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Another way to explore the waters of Lake Erie is to walk out on the Port Stanley Pier, where you can see ships coming and going and get a closer look at the Port Stanley Lighthouse. Alternatively, if you prefer to be out on the water, you can rent a boat or book a cruise from a local company like Legends of Lake Erie.
Planning a Canadian lakeside getaway
The easiest way to reach Port Stanley is to fly into Windsor, aka the "automotive capital of Canada," which is just across from Detroit and less than two hours from town. Alternatively, you can fly into Detroit and drive over the border into Ontario, passing the bustling island of Belle Isle, with an abandoned zoo that looks like a horror movie. Either way, make sure to have your passport handy if you're coming from the U.S.
The best way to experience Port Stanley's vibrant downtown is to book a room in the center of the city. One option that overlooks Kettle Creek is the Inn on the Harbor, which sits next to Main Street, so you're in the heart of the action. The Inn actually operates multiple buildings, including the historic Telegraph House, which was built in 1875. From there, you can walk to tasty restaurants like SoLo on Main, featuring scratch-made dishes, or Two Forks, an intimate cafe with craft cocktails, beers, and seasonal entrees. If you're looking for seafood, you can find options close to Main Beach, such as Mackie's or GT's On the Beach, which make you feel like you're on the coast.
Given that beachside activities are the main draw of Port Stanley, it's best to plan your vacation during the summer months. While the season does get relatively crowded, the town gets awfully cold and icy during the winter. In fact, the pier often freezes over, thanks to the high winds spraying water from the lake.