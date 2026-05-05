Between Buffalo And Detroit Is Canada's Lake Erie Community With Great Beaches And A Vibrant Downtown

One of the interesting geographical aspects of the Great Lakes is that they're shared by both the United States and Canada. So, while the lakes are a fantastic way to experience the beach without having to travel all the way to the coast, you can only experience half of them if you're visiting from America. But if you're looking for a unique yet familiar vacation opportunity, you can explore these lakes from the Canadian side, as there are plenty of awesome hidden gems and lakeside cities, such as the small town of Port Stanley.

Located about 45 minutes due south of London, Canada's "forest city," with family-friendly fun and tasty eats, Port Stanley is a quiet, charming city sitting along the shores of Lake Erie and straddling the banks of Kettle Creek. Despite its diminutive size, the city boasts four incredible beaches from which to enjoy the lake.

But it's not just fun in the sun that awaits you in Port Stanley. Its vibrant downtown is packed with quaint shops, delicious eats, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. So if you're trying to get out to the lake while avoiding crowds and want a slight change of scenery, you should start planning your getaway now.