Rick Steves Reveals What Those Random Numbers On Scandinavian Supermarket Signs Mean

Traveling to Europe means learning about cultural differences, from giving other people more personal space than we do in America when greeting each other, to the importance of being punctual. However, sometimes it's simply something like a sign that may be difficult for Americans to make sense of. If you've been to a Scandinavian country and hit the grocery store, you may have noticed something unusual on the front of a building or facade — there are often numbers next to the store's name. They could be something like "Coop Prix 5-01 (7-24)." According to travel pro Rick Steves in his talk, "A Grand European Food Tour with Rick Steves – 2026 Travel Festival," these numbers are the days and hours the store is open.

During his lecture, Steves has an image on the screen above him of a grocery store with numbers near its sign. He explains, "It's a supermarket, and it is open on work days from 5 until 1 in the morning, and it's open on Saturdays from 7 until midnight, and it's closed on Sundays." If you're wondering how to work out the time, Steves has you covered. In the past, he's explained that you can avoid a common timing mistake that some Americans make by remembering that Europe largely works on a 24-hour timing system. This means that 1 a.m. is 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. is 2 a.m., but after noon, you continue counting up — 1 p.m. is 13:00 or 13, and 11 p.m. is 23:00 or 23.