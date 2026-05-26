Rick Steves Reveals What Those Random Numbers On Scandinavian Supermarket Signs Mean
Traveling to Europe means learning about cultural differences, from giving other people more personal space than we do in America when greeting each other, to the importance of being punctual. However, sometimes it's simply something like a sign that may be difficult for Americans to make sense of. If you've been to a Scandinavian country and hit the grocery store, you may have noticed something unusual on the front of a building or facade — there are often numbers next to the store's name. They could be something like "Coop Prix 5-01 (7-24)." According to travel pro Rick Steves in his talk, "A Grand European Food Tour with Rick Steves – 2026 Travel Festival," these numbers are the days and hours the store is open.
During his lecture, Steves has an image on the screen above him of a grocery store with numbers near its sign. He explains, "It's a supermarket, and it is open on work days from 5 until 1 in the morning, and it's open on Saturdays from 7 until midnight, and it's closed on Sundays." If you're wondering how to work out the time, Steves has you covered. In the past, he's explained that you can avoid a common timing mistake that some Americans make by remembering that Europe largely works on a 24-hour timing system. This means that 1 a.m. is 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. is 2 a.m., but after noon, you continue counting up — 1 p.m. is 13:00 or 13, and 11 p.m. is 23:00 or 23.
Understanding Scandinavian grocery store signs
In a further post about the same topic on his official Facebook page, Steves posts an image of a Coop Prix with the numbers "5-01 (7-24)" next to its sign. The travel guru explains that the first numbers are weekdays, during which the store is open from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Inside the parentheses are the Saturday hours, when the store operates between 7 a.m. and midnight. Someone in the comments asks if most businesses are closed on Sundays, to which Amy, his Communications Director, replies, "Yes, banks and most shops are closed on Sundays, and many museums are closed on Mondays." When another person asks about grocery stores in particular, she also answers, saying that most are closed on Sundays, outside of a few smaller ones.
This subject comes up in Steves' talk when he suggests hitting the grocery store for a picnic meal or a lunch in your hotel room, as eating out at restaurants for every meal can quickly add up. To that end, if you plan on shopping a bit, make sure you avoid a supermarket etiquette mistake and bring your own shopping bags with you, or be prepared to pay for any they give you. Finally, Rick Steves recommends being aware of the hidden price difference at European markets by keeping in mind that some items in grocery stores may be priced per kilogram and not by the pound.