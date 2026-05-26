Minnesota's Wildly Underrated Island State Park Is A Beauty With Fishing, Camping, Canoeing, And Trails
Minnesota's state park system is one of the oldest in the nation, dating all the way back to 1891. Its parks are amazing examples of the hardwood forests and freshwater vibes of the Northern Midwest that visitors are lucky to enjoy in all seasons. While the parks that receive the most attention might be up north, there are pristine gems across the state worth visiting. In the south of Minnesota, not far from the Iowa border, is Myre-Big Island State Park. This natural escape is tucked along the shore of Albert Lea Lake and boasts wildly diverse landscapes, yet it is only ranked 29th on Tripadvisor's list of the best state parks in Minnesota, at the time of writing.
It might not be a massive site with its 1,578 acres, but Myre-Big punches well above its weight when it comes to the variety of nature in a state park. One previous visitor summed it up well, "There's a geological party happening at this state park: ice block, moraines, and eskers resulting in Albert Lea Lake, prairie, and wetland environments. All of this makes for a great park to visit as there is something for everyone: hiking, canoeing, birdwatching, and more." Visitors can trek the Big Island in the middle of the lake, canoe the lakeshore, and then spot wildlife in the marshlands before settling down at a campsite for the evening.
Located an hour and a half south of Minneapolis, Myre-Big Island State Park's location near the crossing of two freeways (the east-west Interstate 90 and north-south Interstate-35) makes it a convenient stop for those passing through to stretch their legs in untouched wilderness. It's also a beautiful place to escape for a weekend in nature, with days spent basking in the best of the northern Midwest's lakeside forest vibes.
Camping and hiking around Myre-Big Island State Park
Whether taking a day trip or an entire weekend vacation centered on this southern Minnesota gem, the 16 miles of hiking trails through the diverse landscapes are a main attraction. For a short trek, walk the easy 1.4-mile trail on the Big Island, and then relax at the picnic area. It's also easy to extend the hike on trails that branch out throughout the park's 1,500+ acres of protected wilderness.
You can circle the Big Island, cross the bridge to the mainland, then hike another looping path for a 4.8 mile trek. Or, go further and extend it to a 7.2-mile loop under tall northern hardwoods, through meadows with wildflowers, and past marshes with migratory birds. There are an additional 6 miles of paved biking paths, including the Blazing Star State Trail, which runs from the city of Hayward, passes through the north of Myre-Big, then connects to the city parks and trails in the city of Albert Lea.
The camping options in the park reflect the diverse landscapes and waterfront charm. There are two modern campgrounds, featuring 93 total sites with showers and bathrooms. The White Fox campground is on the mainland and has more of an open, meadow feel, just a short walk from the water. The Big Island campground has denser tree cover, more shade, and, as the name suggests, it's out on the island in the middle of Albert Lea Lake. There are also four backpack sites tucked away in the forest and reachable via foot, bike, or canoe, a larger group camping set up on a smaller, separate seven-acre island, and one rental cabin that can accommodate up to five. Camping here costs $24 to $85 per night, depending on which site you pick.
Waterfront fun at Minnesota's Albert Lea Lake
Since Myre-Big Island State Park sits right on the shore of a lake, expect tranquil scenery and natural beauty. Albert Lea Lake is an impressive 2,669-acre inland body of water with 24 miles of tree-lined shoreline to explore. The park office rents canoes, paddleboards, kayaks, and boats, making it easy for those traveling light or stopping by for an afternoon to paddle the quiet waters, hopefully catching a glimpse of the pelicans, geese, and other wildlife.
Anglers and boaters alike can access the water via the state park's boat launch (there are two others on the lake). It's a great area for fishing, with a variety of species swimming below the surface, including largemouth bass, northern pike, walleye, and more. While Minnesota has some of the most beautiful beaches in the Great Lakes Region, Myre-Big doesn't have a swimming beach, but there's one a few miles away at Fountain Lake.
Luckily, Myre Big State Park makes up for the lack of swimming with abundant paddling opportunities and nearby amenities like the Pelican Breeze tour boat. It's a charming 60-foot cruiser that offers public and private tours across the glistening waters, with a guide giving a history of the area and an old-school paddle wheel slowly churning at the back of the nostalgic boat. The company operates out of nearby Albert Lea, a charming city situated alongside several lakes with family-friendly fun. Myre-Big State Park's proximity to that town is a huge convenience for camping supplies or a hot meal. While the park might not be the highest rated on Tripadvisor or the most visited (Gooseberry Falls, a waterfall paradise with unmatched hikes, takes both titles), it's definitely an underrated gem in southern Minnesota.