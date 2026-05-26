Minnesota's Wildly Underrated Island State Park Is A Beauty With Fishing, Camping, Canoeing, And Trails

Minnesota's state park system is one of the oldest in the nation, dating all the way back to 1891. Its parks are amazing examples of the hardwood forests and freshwater vibes of the Northern Midwest that visitors are lucky to enjoy in all seasons. While the parks that receive the most attention might be up north, there are pristine gems across the state worth visiting. In the south of Minnesota, not far from the Iowa border, is Myre-Big Island State Park. This natural escape is tucked along the shore of Albert Lea Lake and boasts wildly diverse landscapes, yet it is only ranked 29th on Tripadvisor's list of the best state parks in Minnesota, at the time of writing.

It might not be a massive site with its 1,578 acres, but Myre-Big punches well above its weight when it comes to the variety of nature in a state park. One previous visitor summed it up well, "There's a geological party happening at this state park: ice block, moraines, and eskers resulting in Albert Lea Lake, prairie, and wetland environments. All of this makes for a great park to visit as there is something for everyone: hiking, canoeing, birdwatching, and more." Visitors can trek the Big Island in the middle of the lake, canoe the lakeshore, and then spot wildlife in the marshlands before settling down at a campsite for the evening.

Located an hour and a half south of Minneapolis, Myre-Big Island State Park's location near the crossing of two freeways (the east-west Interstate 90 and north-south Interstate-35) makes it a convenient stop for those passing through to stretch their legs in untouched wilderness. It's also a beautiful place to escape for a weekend in nature, with days spent basking in the best of the northern Midwest's lakeside forest vibes.