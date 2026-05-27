New York's Largest Water Park Is A Family-Friendly Paradise With Water Coasters And Wave Pools On Long Island

Those lucky enough to have grown up in the Big Apple remember a time when summer vacation approached and Saturday morning cartoons were interspersed with commercials for a thrilling water park. With shots of waterslides and rafts alongside images of a man carrying an infant aboard a pirate ship (it was the 1990s and things were... different), Memorial Day's arrival meant water coasters and wave pools at Splish Splash, Long Island's family-friendly aquatic paradise offering an alternative to the area's beaches.

From its humble beginnings in 1991, when it featured only a lazy river and a few other rides, Splish Splash has now become the state's largest water park, boasting 96 acres and over 20 attractions. About 75 miles from New York City, the park is a traditional destination for locals and out-of-towners bored by the beach and looking to beat the summer heat. "It's such a big, nice park," one visitor writes in a Google Review. "My first time here. Many rides, lots of things for babies and kids to enjoy! I really loved how wide spaced everything was; nothing was too crowded."

Memorial Day traditionally marks Splish Splash's upcoming reopening for the season, when locals and city slickers drive in to get their first taste of summer. "I came here when I was a child, so that's like 30-plus years, and it's still as awesome as I remember," one local writes on Google. Visitors are met with rides, food, and places to relax within a thick canopy of Long Island forest, providing a perpetual cool alongside the aquatic adventure.