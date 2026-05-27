New York's Largest Water Park Is A Family-Friendly Paradise With Water Coasters And Wave Pools On Long Island
Those lucky enough to have grown up in the Big Apple remember a time when summer vacation approached and Saturday morning cartoons were interspersed with commercials for a thrilling water park. With shots of waterslides and rafts alongside images of a man carrying an infant aboard a pirate ship (it was the 1990s and things were... different), Memorial Day's arrival meant water coasters and wave pools at Splish Splash, Long Island's family-friendly aquatic paradise offering an alternative to the area's beaches.
From its humble beginnings in 1991, when it featured only a lazy river and a few other rides, Splish Splash has now become the state's largest water park, boasting 96 acres and over 20 attractions. About 75 miles from New York City, the park is a traditional destination for locals and out-of-towners bored by the beach and looking to beat the summer heat. "It's such a big, nice park," one visitor writes in a Google Review. "My first time here. Many rides, lots of things for babies and kids to enjoy! I really loved how wide spaced everything was; nothing was too crowded."
Memorial Day traditionally marks Splish Splash's upcoming reopening for the season, when locals and city slickers drive in to get their first taste of summer. "I came here when I was a child, so that's like 30-plus years, and it's still as awesome as I remember," one local writes on Google. Visitors are met with rides, food, and places to relax within a thick canopy of Long Island forest, providing a perpetual cool alongside the aquatic adventure.
Hit the coasters and wave pools at Splish Splash
Thrill rides make up the bulk of every water park visit, and Splish Splash is no different. While there are almost two dozen rides to choose from, some favorites have developed a cult status among regulars. Alien Invasion, for example, sends riders hurtling down a tub before they circle a giant funnel (pictured). No visit to a water park — or any theme park — is complete without a free-fall ride. Bombs Away scratches that itch, with a 300-foot slide that starts with a panoramic view of the park before you're dropped, sliding 26 feet per second into a pool. While it only lasts 11 seconds, it may add years to your biological age. Those looking for a slightly less harrowing experience can find plenty of moderate rides that won't raise their heart rate. Or, perhaps you'd rather try to stay as zen as possible.
The Kahuna Bay and Surf City wave pools offer a middle ground for visitors who want to giggle in the water without having their bodies experience G-forces. The former's 4-foot waves provide some fun in the water, depending on your height and swimming skills, without the woozy feeling of having been spun around. If even that's too much for you, the Lazy River provides a relaxing day on the water, and a stop by Soak City provides a tranquil chaser.
This fun comes with a few caveats. Some guests have complained about hygiene issues, with one Tripadvisor user even reporting snakes in the water. Like most theme parks, crowds remain a perennial issue, clogging parking and creating hours-long waits for rides. According to some online reviewers, the staff's attentiveness and courtesy can wane, and parking prices seem excessive.
Relaxing at Splish Splash and how to get there
If you'd rather avoid the adrenaline but still want a relaxed day on the water, Splish Splash offers cabana rentals, with relaxing sun chairs, which can fit up to 16 people. Visitors with children in tow can keep everyone busy at Stingray Bay, which has an interactive area, small water slides, and dump buckets. The Kiddie Slides provide the classic fallback option for smaller guests on their first visit.
Splish Splash alone isn't worth a flight, but it's an excellent summer stop on a New York vacation. To bypass JFK's travel chaos, finagle a flight to Long Island MacArthur Airport, considered one of America's best small airports. While Splish Splash doesn't offer accommodations, there are plenty of nearby destinations worthy of a night or two. Shelter Island, for example, offers a summer paradise with Hamptons vibes sans the crowds, about 30 miles away. If you're the type who likes a quaint historic town with shopping and picturesque views, merge your aquatic outing with a stay at Greenport, which is just over a half-hour drive away.
Splish Splash is open from after Memorial Day to Labor Day. Frequent guests suggest timing your visit for a day that starts rainy or overcast and ends in sunshine to ensure minimal crowds, or getting there as soon as it opens. Parents should aim to visit in June for Kids Fest, which features performers, DJs, and Circus acts to entertain the youngest guests. Be sure to bring your swim gear, sunblock, water shoes, and some towels. If you get hungry, Splish Splash has food stands and eateries (though guests have experienced sticker shock and suggest keeping a cooler of food in the car).