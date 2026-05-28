One Of Orlando's Best Museums Blends Kid-Friendly Interactive Exhibits With Fun Adults-Only Events

There are plenty of locations in Florida where you can see wild alligators, but not everyone really wants to come face to face with one of the toothy creatures in their own native environment. Seeing a gator at the Science Center, though, is just the start for the museum's science-themed activities. Some kid-friendly interactive exhibits allow youngsters to learn about other elements of science that touch on topics such as food, engineering, weather, and more. There are interactive activities for aspiring astronauts, too. Space-age exhibits allow visitors to build a rocket and see what it's like to land on the moon. In the DinoDigs area, you can dig up fossils while replicas of enormous dinosaur skeletons tower above you. In addition to the exhibits that are there year-round, the Orlando Science Center also showcases rotating experiences that change regularly in the Traveling Exhibit Hall.

KidsTown is a section of the Orlando Science Center with activities that are appropriate for children seven and under. Little ones will get a chance to have interactive fun with Florida's official state fruit in the Orange Grove, learn about water in the Drip Drop Splash area, and exert some energy in Isaacs Family Climb Time experience. There's even a special area reserved just for toddlers two and under.

If you have a budding young scientist who wants an even more interactive experience, you can check out the STEM summer camps offered at Orlando Science Center for kids in preschool to sixth grade. They are among the best summer camps in Orlando and range in length from two to five days. Orlando Science Center also offers birthday parties with a variety of themes, including Party Animals, Fantastic Jurassic, Exploration Space, and Weird Science.