One Of Orlando's Best Museums Blends Kid-Friendly Interactive Exhibits With Fun Adults-Only Events
When you come to Orlando, it can be tempting to head directly toward the theme parks. But you owe it to yourself to check out some of the other cool things in the city, like the local museums. The art and history museums are definitely worth visiting, but they may not be as interesting to the youngest members of your family, and the adults in your crew may want to explore beyond the children-themed activities. There is one Orlando museum that offers fun for the kids and adults, though: the Orlando Science Center. According to Yelp and TripAdvisor, it's one of the best museums in Orlando. As a central Florida resident, I've personally found this to be a really cool place, too. I've even attended a poker tournament among the dinosaurs, and had friends that loved it so much they decided to get married there.
Many locals with children have memberships that allow them to visit all year because there are so many interactive, kid-friendly things to see and do there. You'll even have a chance to meet some of Florida's critters. Seeing an alligator is one of those iconic Florida experiences, and at the Orlando Science Center, you can see small ones and learn about them in a safe environment. Seeing Florida's state reptile in person is a a must if you're visiting the Sunshine State.
Kid-friendly fun at Orlando Science Center
There are plenty of locations in Florida where you can see wild alligators, but not everyone really wants to come face to face with one of the toothy creatures in their own native environment. Seeing a gator at the Science Center, though, is just the start for the museum's science-themed activities. Some kid-friendly interactive exhibits allow youngsters to learn about other elements of science that touch on topics such as food, engineering, weather, and more. There are interactive activities for aspiring astronauts, too. Space-age exhibits allow visitors to build a rocket and see what it's like to land on the moon. In the DinoDigs area, you can dig up fossils while replicas of enormous dinosaur skeletons tower above you. In addition to the exhibits that are there year-round, the Orlando Science Center also showcases rotating experiences that change regularly in the Traveling Exhibit Hall.
KidsTown is a section of the Orlando Science Center with activities that are appropriate for children seven and under. Little ones will get a chance to have interactive fun with Florida's official state fruit in the Orange Grove, learn about water in the Drip Drop Splash area, and exert some energy in Isaacs Family Climb Time experience. There's even a special area reserved just for toddlers two and under.
If you have a budding young scientist who wants an even more interactive experience, you can check out the STEM summer camps offered at Orlando Science Center for kids in preschool to sixth grade. They are among the best summer camps in Orlando and range in length from two to five days. Orlando Science Center also offers birthday parties with a variety of themes, including Party Animals, Fantastic Jurassic, Exploration Space, and Weird Science.
Cool events that are just for adults
It's not fair for kids to get to have all the fun, though. That's why the Orlando Science Center has also created some events that are adults-only. They've found interesting ways to make science fun, including an event that lets adults explore the science behind wine. Science and Wine is a popular event that happens every year and it can best be described as an exceptionally amplified wine tasting. This event also has interactive exhibits and experiences that happen throughout the night, including a blind taste test. You'll get to learn about a variety of wines, and may even get to taste some of the wines from Florida's most underrated vineyards.
Another cool event is the Orlando Science Center's Science Night Live. This is another one that you'll need to get a babysitter for, as it's only for those ages 18 and up. You can explore all four floors of the museum, enjoy all of the fun interactive exhibits, and even do some stargazing with the onsite telescope. Each Science Night Live has a varying theme, and there are always different speakers and activities that make each one unique.
While Science and Wine is a dressier event, Science Night Live is more casual. Both events take place at night, but plan to head toward that part of town earlier. The Orlando Science Center is located in Ivanhoe Village — a wildly artsy district in Orlando that buzzes with creativity, hidden gems, and laid-back vibes. This colorful area has some fun street art you can peruse while you're in the area too.