13 Of Florida's Most Underrated Vineyards With Tropical Tastes And Immaculate Scenery, According To Research

Florida has been producing wine for centuries, and is especially known for muscadine — a native species of grapevine that's well adapted to warm, humid climates. Muscadine grapes have a reputation for producing boldly sweet flavors, which some connoisseurs snub their noses at. It's described by many as an acquired taste. Few realize that muscadines can also produce many delicious off-dry and dry wines. In addition to grape wines, Florida wineries are also well-known for producing wine from other fruits like blueberries and strawberries, as well as wines infused with more exotic, tropical fruits — check out the Florida wine, ale, and spirits trail to explore them all.

There are roughly between 35 and 40 wineries in the state of Florida that offer a full range of flavors, and many a porch and patio from which to lie back and enjoy what all that sun makes possible in every glass. Many Florida wines come from Certified Florida Farm Wineries, meaning they grow a majority of their own grapes or other fruit used to make their wine. We researched to bring you a list of vineyards dedicated to these tropical tastes and stunning views, with a focus on those that may not be receiving the credit they deserve.