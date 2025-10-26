13 Of Florida's Most Underrated Vineyards With Tropical Tastes And Immaculate Scenery, According To Research
Florida has been producing wine for centuries, and is especially known for muscadine — a native species of grapevine that's well adapted to warm, humid climates. Muscadine grapes have a reputation for producing boldly sweet flavors, which some connoisseurs snub their noses at. It's described by many as an acquired taste. Few realize that muscadines can also produce many delicious off-dry and dry wines. In addition to grape wines, Florida wineries are also well-known for producing wine from other fruits like blueberries and strawberries, as well as wines infused with more exotic, tropical fruits — check out the Florida wine, ale, and spirits trail to explore them all.
There are roughly between 35 and 40 wineries in the state of Florida that offer a full range of flavors, and many a porch and patio from which to lie back and enjoy what all that sun makes possible in every glass. Many Florida wines come from Certified Florida Farm Wineries, meaning they grow a majority of their own grapes or other fruit used to make their wine. We researched to bring you a list of vineyards dedicated to these tropical tastes and stunning views, with a focus on those that may not be receiving the credit they deserve.
Secret Gardens Winery & Farm
This small boutique farm is true to its name: a well-kept secret in the south-central region of Florida. It opened its doors just months before the COVID-19 pandemic began, which may in part explain why this beautiful winery is not yet better known across the state. With creativity and a glass-half-full attitude, the family-run farm persisted despite shutdowns and other setbacks. Ultimately, they succeeded in creating a community gathering space not just for wine tasting, but also for educational workshops and social gatherings.
When you arrive at this Florida-certified farm, a team of the family's Labrador retrievers will greet you. Visitors are welcome to bring their furry friends out on the large, sunny patio that overlooks a beautiful steel-blue barn and the vines set out across 5.5 acres. A flight of four, 2-ounce glasses of their handcrafted wine is only $13. The flavors range from sweet to semi-dry, with a large selection of fruit wines. Reservations are not required, unless you have a party of six or more. It's only a matter of time before folks start spilling the beans about these beautiful secret gardens.
Bunker Hill Vineyard & Winery
When you sip from a glass of Bunker Hill wine, you're tasting the fruit of a special symbiosis the farmers, Lenora and Larry, have developed with their environment over the last 20 years. All of the wines at Bunker Hill are unfiltered, a less common type of wine, which may explain why this vineyard is not as well-known. Unfiltered wines are produced without the energy-intensive process of removing natural sediment, yeast, and proteins.
Located on a natural refuge with official designation as a natural wildlife habitat, the farm specializes in environmentally friendly practices and creating opportunities for visitors to connect with nature. They use real oak corks instead of plastic ones, and all bottles are recycled — including the 450 used to build a stunning 10-foot wedding arch.
Bunker Hill bottles are infused with unusual flavors that you won't see elsewhere–such as dandelion, jalapeño, sweet potato, rice, and black tea. The farm is open for walk-in wine tastings and by reservation. Guests can also book overnight accommodations at a cabin overlooking spring-fed ponds on the 23-acre property. Reviewers also rave about the delicious selection of homemade jams.
Congaree and Penn
For an upscale weekend winery getaway in Jacksonville (Florida's giant coastal resort city) that's not overcrowded, look no further than Congaree and Penn — a 330-acre farm that is bursting with natural beauty and flavors. A number of Tripadvisor reviews note that the prices at this location are on the higher end, which may explain why it's not as popular as other wineries in Florida. However, the quality and number of offerings at Congaree and Penn justify a solid splurge.
With such a massive property, this Florida Certified Farm Winery has so much to offer. Wagon rides, sunset cruises, horseback riding, and fine farm-to-table dining are only a fraction of the available activities. A "farm pass" at $10 per person over the age of 12 grants you access to the sprawling vine and cypress-covered grounds, and each activity carries an additional fee. Add a dining reservation to your pass and snag a seat on the luminous outdoor patio or among the grapevines for an intimate chef's table tasting.
Because there's so much to explore here, it may be worth booking an overnight stay in one of their 14 bungalows. Several families also live on the property seasonally or full-time, contributing to the intimate, close-knit feel.
Cracker House Winery
This family-owned winery is located in the Suwannee River Valley. It prides itself on serving up a taste of the Old Dixie South. Locally, it's quite a popular watering hole, which has led to its recent expansion beyond the original estate to a second storefront along Highway 19.
For a view of viticulture history and beautiful grounds, definitely visit the 897th St. location, where the original Cracker-style family home is still standing. Cracker houses, like the one featured on the estate, are a style of residential architecture that was popularized in Florida when settlers were moving across the frontier, and feature wooden-frame structures, big sittin' porches, and layouts that maximize airflow.
This breezy, Florida-certified winery welcomes visitors for tastings and private events. The main estate also plays host to many large community events, such as annual Cowboy, Pumpkin, and Christmas festivals. The wine list includes a strong selection of tropical, fruity flavors, as well as a handful of slushy options, including blueberry pomegranate and peach bellini. Reviewers can't get enough of the Mango and muscadine red.
Emerald Coast Wine Cellars
Emerald Coast is the sister location of Chautauqua Vineyards & Winery — Chautauqua is a charming Florida lake town, which is also a must-visit. While the Chautauqua location tends to hog all the attention, with its 50 acres of Florida-certified farm, its location doesn't quite beat that of Emerald Coast. At Emerald Coast, you get to savor all the same great wines but in Miramar Beach with the sand between your toes and the sea breeze on your face. You don't even have to miss the vines, as some of their Carlos muscadine variety is planted right on the porch of this location.
Emerald Coast offers complimentary wine tastings daily and ample porch seating. The boutique is also thoughtfully stocked with extra goods for anyone headed to the beach. It's easy to make an afternoon of it: Enjoy a tasting of their two muscadine varieties, pick up a few items for your beach bag, then head just steps away to the beach for a swim or a sunset stroll.
Feelgood Farms Winery & Vineyard
If you're looking for a place to shake loose while sipping on a glass of muscadine, Feelgood Farms in Osteen, Florida, is the spot. With only four wines on the menu, their brand is mostly known locally through its cozy, casual venue for those who stop by for a good time. The wine list keeps your options simple: Choose from a Muscadine red, Muscadine rosé, Muscadine white, or Vintage Carlos. All of them have received very positive reviews, and having fewer to choose from only adds to the laid-back, unpretentious atmosphere that makes this place so fantastic, yet underrated.
The Florida-certified estate features a gorgeous open-air bar-restaurant at the end of a long private driveway, about 40 minutes inland from Daytona Beach. It's a casual dining atmosphere that lends itself to a full calendar of events every week, including live music, late-night revelry, and, as they put it, "the stuff we can't explain in a calendar." Another unique draw is its offering of free elopements for couples looking to tie the knot on the spur of the moment among rows of vines–complete with a complimentary minister, photographer, DJ, and food truck.
Lake Seneca Farms
Located in a tiny town in Central Florida, this cute little boutique is overshadowed by Orlando's big attractions and the largest vineyard in the state that's also nearby. Guests report receiving a hearty and informative welcome from the husband-and-wife team Tim and Jane. When you book a tasting or tour, you'll stroll through their gorgeous vineyard and orchard, while soaking up the sun and their abundant knowledge about sustainable farming practices such as composting, aquaponics, and pest and weed management. Along the unpaved paths winding through the vines, you're bound to stumble upon an abundance of domestic and wild animals. The property is home to peacocks, guinea fowl, hawks, turkeys, and more. Guests are encouraged to bring appropriate attire, such as closed-toed shoes.
The winery offers a mix of classic fruity muscadines, in addition to several unusual flavors —all under the Twisted Farms brand. For example, they offer mead produced with honey from Eustis, Florida. Another unusual wine flavor on offer is pumpkin. Made with Seminole pumpkins grown on property, this unique fall wine will pair well with Thanksgiving dinner, or sip well by itself.
Masaryk Winery
Bring your sweet tooth, ya'll. This humble winery in Brooksville is as cute as can be and so understated that it's no wonder some folks pass right by it. Masaryk Winery offers a sugary-sweet wine list with names such as Sunset Sangria and Peach on the Beach, alongside a menu with farm-fresh, casual comfort food. The locally respected kitchen also serves up the homiest sweet treats for dessert, like Nana's Banana Pudding and God Bless America Cake. The desserts change every week, adding to the sense that you're on a visit to Auntie's house. It just so happens that there's also a vineyard out back. The first plot of blueberries was planted all the way back in 1996 — the farmers here have been in the business of growing organic fruits for quite some time.
Outdoor seating on the patio overlooks fields of blueberries, strawberries, and grapes that are pressed into every delicious glass of wine. Guests have two options for tastings. You can either sample two wines for free or sample them all for only $8. A great deal either way. On Fridays and Saturdays, guests are treated to live music and food trucks.
Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery
Palm trees and surfboards set the mood at this lively winery in Fort Pierce. Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery stands out because it celebrates Florida's surf culture, history, and winemaking heritage, yet it remains relatively new and undiscovered on the Florida wine scene. Owned by Gary Roberts, this 10-acre, family-run boutique winery brings together handcrafted muscadine and tropical fruit wines with a unique, sunny vibe. Think surfboard memorabilia lining the tasting room, a white-sand beach by a landscaped pond with boats for seating, rocking chairs, shaded swings, and even fish and turtles to feed. The atmosphere provides a charmingly nostalgic escape that feels more like a mini coastal retreat than a traditional vineyard.
Their muscadine wines take on playful names like Rated Arr, Mangotiki, and Marlin Monroe. Despite the tasting room flying mostly under the radar, the wines have started to earn international recognition, collecting four straight gold medals at the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition and "Best of Show" at the Florida International Wine Competition. Their regular live music weekends, lawn games like giant Jenga, wine slushies, and themed festivals — such as surfboard shows and car exhibitions — add layers of fun. Visiting Summer Crush may feel like you've just stepped into a beachside party.
Schnebly Redland's Winery
As the southernmost winery in the continental U.S. and only one hour away from Miami, Schnebly Redland's Winery boldly departs from grape-based traditions by crafting exotic tropical fruit wines from mango, lychee, guava, passionfruit, avocado, carambola, and more. While traditionalists may be turned off by such novelty flavors, anyone with an open mind and palate will be pleasantly surprised. Visitors are invited to sip flights of five curated tropical wines inside atmospheric tiki huts, surrounded by lush gardens, coral waterfalls, and tranquil ponds. This immersive experience feels more like an escape to a tropical paradise than a traditional tasting room, offering a vibrant, sensory-rich backdrop that is uniquely Floridian.
Beyond the tasting option, guests can book guided wine tours that last around 30 to 45 minutes to learn about the Schnebly family's story and their winemaking process. Visitors receive a take-home souvenir glass for a lingering memory of the sweet wines. The estate also features farm-to-table dining at The Redlander Restaurant, live music, Latin Nights, and special events — all nestled within that lush, tropical setting.
Bluefield Estate Winery
Fields of blue are truly a spectacular view at Bluefield Estate Winery, a friendly and quiet spot just outside of Gainesville. Although highly accessible, it's still small and somewhat rural, allowing it to remain far less visited than other wineries. Though the winery officially opened its doors in 2011, the origins go back further to 2006, when the family began making wine in their kitchen using excess yield from their blueberry farm. What started as a hobby has now transformed into a passion.
Today, Bluefield Estate is a Florida-certified farm winery on 16 acres, slowly building a loyal following for its carefully crafted selection of blueberry and muscadine wines. On offer are sweet, semi-sweet, and dry blueberry wines — in addition to a handful of fusions. Tastings are offered at excellent prices: $5 for four samples, or $8 for eight samples. Wine connoisseurs are also often pleasantly surprised that fruit wines can produce such dry wines.
In addition to wine tasting, this estate also offers the chance to get your hands dirty. Guests can wander into the fields during picking season and fill their own baskets with blueberries, paid for by the pound. With its touching family history, grounded atmosphere, and pastoral views, Bluefield Estate offers a memorable taste of Florida's winemaking heritage.
Island Grove Wine Company
Island Grove Wine Company is another vineyard specializing in blueberry wines, but on a much larger scale. It's home to 700 acres of lush, rolling farmland in North Central Florida. It's one of the largest producers of blueberries in the state. They have the capacity to produce half a million bottles of wine annually in their 10,000-square-foot facility, which is open for tastings and tours during the week. It's also quite a trek to get there — the scenic ride out to the farm is on old dirt roads, ensuring that only the highly determined make it.
Island Grove also offers a charming, more accessible tasting house on Highway 192, which is also open on weekends. The Tasting House offers complimentary tastings, no reservations required.
Island Grove's wine portfolio is impressive, with three distinct collections that showcase diverse blueberry flavors. The winery also hosts community events, such as the Sangria 5K Dash with food trucks, live music, and more. With such a large, diverse profile, it's only a matter of time before word spreads about this blueberry powerhouse.
Strong Tower Vineyard & Winery
From a large shaded veranda, sip on locally grown reds and whites, looking out over rows of vines stretching into the distance. After the sun sets, cozy fire pits light up to keep guests toasty, and mulled spiced wine is available by the glass. Strong Tower is the perfect place for cozy, romantic afternoons and evenings. This vineyard has been serving up excellence in its bottles for nearly 20 years; it's a wonder it's not more widely known. The owners seem to be satisfied with its reputation as a local favorite for wine lovers in Spring Hill.
They host regular events on their picturesque 12-acre Florida-certified vineyard. For example, "Books, Bottles, and Babes" is a regular gathering on the farm featuring local authors, vendors, and of course, wine. They also offer regular Tai Chi and Yoga in the Vines classes, where you'll come face to face with grapes while holding your downward dog. The wines on offer here are a bit tamer than the muscadines infused with exotic fruits at other locations. Although they grow fewer muscadines and focus on northern grape varieties, unusual for a Florida farm, they still offer classic Floridian fruity wines.
Methodology
The vineyards we selected for this list were carefully chosen based on extensive research using multiple sources. Our process started with a directory of all Florida wineries. We removed vineyards that had extremely high ratings from thousands or close to thousands of visitors from sites like Tripadvisor, suggesting overcrowding and inflated popularity — and even explored little-known Florida towns for a crowd-free experience.
We then reviewed the criteria for being a Certified Florida Farm Winery — such as ensuring that at least 60% of the wine is produced using their own agricultural products, and being open to the public for tours, tastings, and sales at least 30 hours each week. As this ensures a high degree of quality in the wines and the experience, we decided to prioritize certified farms.
From there, we got to work digging into winery websites, Google, Facebook, Tripadvisor reviews, and news articles. We prioritized wineries that had excellent reviews of their wine lists as well as the atmosphere. To round out the process, we scrutinized posts and photo galleries to ensure each one had unique and beautiful scenery worth savoring alongside a glass of wine.