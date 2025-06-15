Florida's Wildly Artsy District In Orlando Buzzes With Creativity, Hidden Gems, And A Laid-Back Vibe

While many people fly to Orlando International Airport (MCO) donning mouse ears, ready to hit the theme parks, there's so many things to do in Orlando other than visiting Disney World. Once you're finished riding roller coasters, you may want to take a ride to some of the less touristy spots. One of Central Florida's best-kept secrets is the city of Sanford, but it's about 30 minutes away. It's a cool place to visit if you have time, but there's no reason you have to leave Orlando if you're looking for more laid-back vibes. Believe it or not, Orlando does have some really interesting areas hidden within the city — including the charming, historic district known as Ivanhoe Village.

Ivanhoe Village may not be on the itinerary your travel agent sent you, but it should be — especially if you have an appreciation for art and culture. The artsy energy is apparent as soon as you arrive, as you're welcomed by a replica of the Statue of Liberty that sits at the entrance of the district. One review on Tripadvisor described Ivanhoe Village by saying, "It's the place for creative thinkers, philosophers, artists, antique-vintage hunters, and those who prefer a scene that's based on play tinged with intellect. Or, forget the intellect and concentrate on the PLAY and it's perfect too!"