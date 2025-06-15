Florida's Wildly Artsy District In Orlando Buzzes With Creativity, Hidden Gems, And A Laid-Back Vibe
While many people fly to Orlando International Airport (MCO) donning mouse ears, ready to hit the theme parks, there's so many things to do in Orlando other than visiting Disney World. Once you're finished riding roller coasters, you may want to take a ride to some of the less touristy spots. One of Central Florida's best-kept secrets is the city of Sanford, but it's about 30 minutes away. It's a cool place to visit if you have time, but there's no reason you have to leave Orlando if you're looking for more laid-back vibes. Believe it or not, Orlando does have some really interesting areas hidden within the city — including the charming, historic district known as Ivanhoe Village.
Ivanhoe Village may not be on the itinerary your travel agent sent you, but it should be — especially if you have an appreciation for art and culture. The artsy energy is apparent as soon as you arrive, as you're welcomed by a replica of the Statue of Liberty that sits at the entrance of the district. One review on Tripadvisor described Ivanhoe Village by saying, "It's the place for creative thinkers, philosophers, artists, antique-vintage hunters, and those who prefer a scene that's based on play tinged with intellect. Or, forget the intellect and concentrate on the PLAY and it's perfect too!"
Why Ivanhoe Village is Orlando's cultural hotspot
Ivanhoe Village is a place where the unique artistic expression flows deep. On Virginia Drive and Orange Avenue you can check out funky art panels created by artists like Constance Sartor and Christian Stanley. You can also just drive around and spot murals painted on a variety of local businesses — like the pink flamingo on GB's Bottle Shop created by Kristi Burke.
Aside from the creative works you can see on the street, you can also take a stroll through the Orlando Museum of Art. If you want to release some of your own creativity, you can visit The Craft Table, where visitors can create their own handmade masterpieces.
Ivanhoe Village is also home to many of Orlando's most esteemed cultural icons, such as the Orlando Science Center, Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, and the Orlando Ballet. The Orlando Fringe Festival calls Ivanhoe Village home, too; each May, they host two weeks of performances celebrating independent artists.
Ivanhoe Village is also one of Orlando's most pet-friendly areas
Even the furry residents of Ivanhoe Village are more cultured than pups in other areas. After all, dogs in Ivanhoe Village have the opportunity to get their own membership to one of Orlando's best art museums; the Mennello Museum of Art offers a pet membership and hosts special events just for them.
After a day at the museum, dogs can head over to BarkHaven for Yappy Hour. This local hotspot is part dog park and part bar, but they also have scrumptious food menus for both humans and dogs. The puppy menu features things like the burger, pumpkin, and broccoli combo, as well as sweet treats like the ice cream pup cups. For those pups who want a spa day, they can get that there too. After all of that delicious food, you and your dog can get some exercise on the Orlando Urban Trail that connects with Gaston Edwards Park.
There's plenty to see and do in Ivanhoe Village, and you may want to stay a few days. Art enthusiasts will enjoy The Alfond Inn, which is an art hotel that houses the collection of the Rollins Museum of Art. Although The Alfond Inn is not located within Ivanhoe Village, it is located in Winter Park – another charming city near Orlando with parks and boutiques that is just three miles away. Your pup will enjoy those accommodations too since they have a VIP (Very Important Pup) package for them.