Florida's Alluring Natural Springs Are An Underrated Swimming And Snorkeling Dream Surrounded By Nature Trails
On a muggy day, few things feel quite as refreshing as a dip in a natural spring. Home to more than 1,000 springs, Florida spoils visitors with every possible pool, ranging from tourist attractions with boat tours, like Silver Springs, to hidden spots surrounded by ancient cypresses. One spring that's popular with locals but has remained off most visitors' northern Florida itineraries is Little River Springs.
Located just outside Branford, in O'Brien, this freshwater spring flows directly into the Suwannee River. As water pumps from an underground vent, it forms a pool that measures about 150 feet long. Even on the hottest days, the water remains a refreshing 72 degrees Fahrenheit, welcoming swimmers, snorkelers, and visitors who simply want to float around. However, what has visitors coming back again and again is the area's overall beauty. Lush trees surround the spring's crystal-clear water, with hues ranging from electric to turquoise, a contrast against the Suwannee River's darker blue. When the river isn't up too high, you can see all the way to the rock formations and cavern entrance at the bottom as if peering through glass.
Although not safely accessible for swimmers or snorkelers, Little River Springs boasts an underwater cave system that measures a staggering 1,200 feet long. Divers from around the world come to see the colorful cave walls, which take on a rusty orange color from the tannins in the Suwannee's waters. Not a diver? You can still peer into the depths below from a limestone shelf in the spring.
Things to do at Little River Springs
Little River Springs is set up well for anyone who wants to swim or float. A series of carefully placed rocks fortifies the banks, while a sturdy concrete staircase leads into the water. Visitors report ample space to swim or wade, with shallow areas for little kids and pockets measuring up to 15 feet deep (depending on the river height, of course). There's also a paved path leading right up to the spring, so you don't have to walk over rocks or muddy banks.
There isn't a place to rent snorkel equipment, but if you bring your own gear, you can get an up-close look at the rock formations beneath the surface. Snorkelers report there's plenty to see, including fish darting through the water, making it one of the best snorkeling locations for beginners. Kayaks and canoes are allowed, but keep in mind that the area is small and often filled with swimmers.
When you need a break from the springs, take a stroll on one of the park's two paths. These trails aren't all-day hikes (you won't find them on AllTrails), but they connect different parts of the 125-acre park. Here, visitors might spot squirrels, deer, and other animals that call the park home. After your walk, have a picnic beneath one of the shady pavilions with grills. These picnic areas are handicap-accessible; however, there are only three pavilions, so you'll need to arrive early in the morning to secure a table.
Planning your trip to Little River Springs
At only $5 per car, a trip to Little River Springs is a low-cost, high-reward outing, ideal for families with kids, groups of friends, or anyone seeking relaxation over exertion. The park is open year-round, but the hours change depending on the season. From April to October, the springs are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but they close at 5 p.m. between November and March.
Visitors recommend calling ahead to check the water levels. If the river is too high, the springs may be closed, and, even if they're still open, the water likely won't have the vivid blues and crystal-clear qualities visitors love. However, some swimmers prefer visiting on overcast days when the river water is slightly higher because it means fewer crowds. As can be expected, weekdays attract fewer people than weekends.
Plan to spend several hours at the spring, and pack a floaty, towels you don't mind getting dirty, flip-flops or sandals, sunscreen, water, snacks, and a camping chair for outdoor comfort. Be aware, however, of the lack of a dedicated bathroom facility. The park doesn't offer changing rooms or flush toilets, but portable bathrooms are available on-site. Embarking on a Florida spring road trip? Add a stop at under-the-radar Royal Springs Park for crystal-clear waters and a refreshing swim — it's only 20 minutes away.