Florida's Alluring Natural Springs Are An Underrated Swimming And Snorkeling Dream Surrounded By Nature Trails

On a muggy day, few things feel quite as refreshing as a dip in a natural spring. Home to more than 1,000 springs, Florida spoils visitors with every possible pool, ranging from tourist attractions with boat tours, like Silver Springs, to hidden spots surrounded by ancient cypresses. One spring that's popular with locals but has remained off most visitors' northern Florida itineraries is Little River Springs.

Located just outside Branford, in O'Brien, this freshwater spring flows directly into the Suwannee River. As water pumps from an underground vent, it forms a pool that measures about 150 feet long. Even on the hottest days, the water remains a refreshing 72 degrees Fahrenheit, welcoming swimmers, snorkelers, and visitors who simply want to float around. However, what has visitors coming back again and again is the area's overall beauty. Lush trees surround the spring's crystal-clear water, with hues ranging from electric to turquoise, a contrast against the Suwannee River's darker blue. When the river isn't up too high, you can see all the way to the rock formations and cavern entrance at the bottom as if peering through glass.

Although not safely accessible for swimmers or snorkelers, Little River Springs boasts an underwater cave system that measures a staggering 1,200 feet long. Divers from around the world come to see the colorful cave walls, which take on a rusty orange color from the tannins in the Suwannee's waters. Not a diver? You can still peer into the depths below from a limestone shelf in the spring.