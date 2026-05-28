Situated Between Fort Wayne And Grand Rapids Is A Michigan City With Trails, Shops, And Family Fun

If you were to drive northwest from Fort Wayne, Indiana, after about two hours, you'd find yourself in the city of Portage, Michigan. Situated in Kalamazoo County, this small city is known for its extensive hiking and biking trails, restaurants, parks with playgrounds, shops, and the Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum. The city's many green spaces offer lush views of natural meadows, fresh running creeks, and local flora and fauna. There are plenty of easy hiking trails perfect for the whole family, and if your brood craves a bit more adrenaline when they play, a visit to the Airway Fun Center offers action-packed activities like a climbing wall and ropes course.

When visiting Portage to utilize its 55 miles of hiking trails and bikeways, be sure to pack for the season. The small city located 60 or so miles south of Grand Rapids experiences four distinct seasons each year, and the winter lows can fall far below freezing. Summer days are warm, but not sweltering, with highs reaching the low 80s. As far as traveling to this city goes, it's a small enough area to rely on taxis even if you fly in — the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport is under 5 miles from the center of town. There is limited public transportation available via the Kalamazoo Metro bus, which you may find useful to you throughout your stay. However, as with most smaller cities, you can maximize your freedom to explore when traveling by car.