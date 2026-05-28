Situated Between Fort Wayne And Grand Rapids Is A Michigan City With Trails, Shops, And Family Fun
If you were to drive northwest from Fort Wayne, Indiana, after about two hours, you'd find yourself in the city of Portage, Michigan. Situated in Kalamazoo County, this small city is known for its extensive hiking and biking trails, restaurants, parks with playgrounds, shops, and the Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum. The city's many green spaces offer lush views of natural meadows, fresh running creeks, and local flora and fauna. There are plenty of easy hiking trails perfect for the whole family, and if your brood craves a bit more adrenaline when they play, a visit to the Airway Fun Center offers action-packed activities like a climbing wall and ropes course.
When visiting Portage to utilize its 55 miles of hiking trails and bikeways, be sure to pack for the season. The small city located 60 or so miles south of Grand Rapids experiences four distinct seasons each year, and the winter lows can fall far below freezing. Summer days are warm, but not sweltering, with highs reaching the low 80s. As far as traveling to this city goes, it's a small enough area to rely on taxis even if you fly in — the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport is under 5 miles from the center of town. There is limited public transportation available via the Kalamazoo Metro bus, which you may find useful to you throughout your stay. However, as with most smaller cities, you can maximize your freedom to explore when traveling by car.
Nature trails in Portage, Michigan
Portage has no shortage of nature trails and ways to get outdoors. The city contains 20 parks within its limits, each with its own amenities ranging from playgrounds to softball fields, fishing docks, and pickleball courts. And while the Central Park in Portage isn't the New York City icon named America's No. 1 tourist attraction, it does have its own bandshell similar to its more famous namesake.
If hiking is your way of connecting with nature, the main trail at Portage Creek Bicentennial Park comes highly recommended by other nature-lovers on AllTrails. Note that the trail here is paved, making it a great choice for anyone with mobility issues, pushing a stroller, or looking for an easy walking experience. But if your goal is to touch grass (literally), a better choice would be the Asylum Lake Trail at the nearby Asylum Lake Preserve, but be warned: Multiple reviewers have reported muddy conditions. Dogs on leashes are welcome at either trail, and biking is also allowed on the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail.
Portage shopping and family fun
Although Portage isn't home to Michigan's largest outlet mall — only Auburn Hills gets to make that claim — it's still a destination with plenty of opportunities to shop till you drop. For a traditional shopping mall experience, head to The Crossroads mall, where you'll find top brands like H&M, Macy's, Foot Locker, and more. The mall isn't all big-name chains, however, and you can find unique items at shops like Sleeping Tiger Imports and Main Street Vintage. If one-of-a-kind finds are what you like to hunt for on a shopping trip, Trove, on the other side of town, is a home decor outlet that features new and vintage items. You can also find locally made products, mainly edible items like jams and jellies.
If you're traveling with little ones in tow and need a break from shopping, know there are plenty of ways to stay entertained. One must-visit attraction in town is the Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Experience, which has a "Toddler Tarmac" activity area for some of your smallest travelers and flight simulators for anyone at least 48 inches tall. Air Zoo also has indoor amusement park rides, making it a great destination on a rainy day. The Airway Fun Center is another must-visit attraction in the Portage area where kids (and kids at heart) can partake in classic arcade games, mini golf, bowling, and adventure sports like a rope course and a climbing wall. For more family fun, consider a trip to Nebraska's newest and largest indoor water park, set to open in 2027.
No matter where you get your kicks, you're sure to work up an appetite. Luckily, Latitude 42 Brewing Co. is a highly rated Portage restaurant with something for everyone. The menu includes gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. Kids will appreciate the classic Dirt Cup dessert; moms will appreciate that the gummy worm toppers are organic.