Michigan's Largest Outlet Mall Is A Shopping Haven With A Movie Theater And Delicious Eateries
Nowadays, malls have transformed from places where you can buy clothes to full-service entertainment spaces. Once such space is Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, Michigan, which feels similar to many of the largest malls in America. It's situated on the outskirts of Detroit — about 35 minutes northwest of the city. While the mall is a drive from downtown, Great Lakes ensures guests don't miss a thing.
According to the mall's official website, it's the Wolverine State's "largest outlet shopping destination," with more than 170 stores, restaurants, and attractions. One of its main draws is an AMC Theatre – a dedicated cinema that screens the latest blockbusters and has a complete concession stand (shown above). After the movie, guests can head down the hall to Round 1 with a bowling alley and arcade games or walk through 180-degree underwater tunnels at Sea Life for a wondrous detour.
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets has over-the-top amenities, but it still functions like a mall. It's home to dozens of stores, from Primark and Adidas to Lacoste and Calvin Klein, giving shoppers affordable options alongside premier brands. In between stores lie food court classics, like Auntie Anne's and Charleys; however, the dining scene goes well beyond fast-casual service. From immersive experiences like the Rainforest Cafe to newer establishments like Hopcat, the restaurants alone might be reason enough to visit.
Shop and dine at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets has all the stores required to keep up with the latest trends. Ann Taylor's Factory Store offers high-end fashion, while The Children's Place Outlet has unique finds for your little ones. Frugal shoppers will want to check out the coupons available at Great Lakes Crossing for deals on physical and online purchases, making it easy to save without the extra legwork. The mall is also an indoor shopping mall, rather than outdoor, so it's an ideal place to escape Auburn Hills' cold, snowy winters or the region's humid, hazy summers.
Beyond sensory dining experiences like Rainforest Cafe, the outlet has more elevated options, too. This includes Miyako Japanese Steakhouse with its popular sushi bar — a destination holding down 4.3 stars on Google with over 2,000 reviews. For something more casual (and directly next to the theater), American-style meals are served at one of the mall's newest establishments, Hopcat, a brewery where guests can converse over juicy burgers and choose from 40 different beer taps. From the moment the credits roll at AMC to the last sip at Hopcat, Great Lakes Crossing Outlets makes a compelling case that Michigan's best day out doesn't require a destination — just a larger-than-life mall.
Want to learn about more unique shopping centers? Check out New York's largest, an entertainment hub with premium shops and restaurants.