Michigan's Largest Outlet Mall Is A Shopping Haven With A Movie Theater And Delicious Eateries

Nowadays, malls have transformed from places where you can buy clothes to full-service entertainment spaces. Once such space is Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, Michigan, which feels similar to many of the largest malls in America. It's situated on the outskirts of Detroit — about 35 minutes northwest of the city. While the mall is a drive from downtown, Great Lakes ensures guests don't miss a thing.

According to the mall's official website, it's the Wolverine State's "largest outlet shopping destination," with more than 170 stores, restaurants, and attractions. One of its main draws is an AMC Theatre – a dedicated cinema that screens the latest blockbusters and has a complete concession stand (shown above). After the movie, guests can head down the hall to Round 1 with a bowling alley and arcade games or walk through 180-degree underwater tunnels at Sea Life for a wondrous detour.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets has over-the-top amenities, but it still functions like a mall. It's home to dozens of stores, from Primark and Adidas to Lacoste and Calvin Klein, giving shoppers affordable options alongside premier brands. In between stores lie food court classics, like Auntie Anne's and Charleys; however, the dining scene goes well beyond fast-casual service. From immersive experiences like the Rainforest Cafe to newer establishments like Hopcat, the restaurants alone might be reason enough to visit.