Nebraska's Newest And Largest Indoor Water Park Is A Family-Friendly Destination Outside Omaha Set To Open In 2027

Nebraska may not be the first state you think of when you're considering an aquatic adventure with the kids. However, in 2027, it may just be your next family-friendly destination. There is a new water park opening about 13 miles south of Omaha in the city of Bellevue, Nebraska's oldest town, that is set up for family fun, including a branding partnership with Mattel. The Bellevue Bay Indoor Water Park is set to open in 2027, and it has some very cool features, including a retractable roof. It is not only going to be the largest water park in Nebraska, but it's part of a new entertainment district in the city, according to a March 2026 Facebook post from the City of Bellevue. It's also the first Mattel-branded water park in the country. The park, which was announced in 2024, broke ground in spring 2025.

I spoke to City Administrator Jim Ristow by phone, who confirmed that the opening will happen in spring or early summer 2027, depending on weather conditions at the construction site, which he says have been very good. He also revealed that there will be a 10,000-square-foot entertainment space featuring Mattel branding and characters. (Mattel owns kid-friendly franchises such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and Masters of the Universe.)