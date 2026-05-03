Nebraska's Newest And Largest Indoor Water Park Is A Family-Friendly Destination Outside Omaha Set To Open In 2027
Nebraska may not be the first state you think of when you're considering an aquatic adventure with the kids. However, in 2027, it may just be your next family-friendly destination. There is a new water park opening about 13 miles south of Omaha in the city of Bellevue, Nebraska's oldest town, that is set up for family fun, including a branding partnership with Mattel. The Bellevue Bay Indoor Water Park is set to open in 2027, and it has some very cool features, including a retractable roof. It is not only going to be the largest water park in Nebraska, but it's part of a new entertainment district in the city, according to a March 2026 Facebook post from the City of Bellevue. It's also the first Mattel-branded water park in the country. The park, which was announced in 2024, broke ground in spring 2025.
I spoke to City Administrator Jim Ristow by phone, who confirmed that the opening will happen in spring or early summer 2027, depending on weather conditions at the construction site, which he says have been very good. He also revealed that there will be a 10,000-square-foot entertainment space featuring Mattel branding and characters. (Mattel owns kid-friendly franchises such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and Masters of the Universe.)
Amenities at the Bellevue Bay Indoor Water Park
The Bellevue Bay Indoor Water Park will have what the Facebook post describes as "state-of-the-art water slides, a lazy river, and an interactive splash zone." To create this project, the city partnered with American Resort Management, Holland Basham Architects, Arco Murray, and Olsson Engineering. Holland Basham's post on the project also mentions features like a swim-up pool bar, an arcade, party rooms, and a gift shop. There will be adjacent hotels with an elevated walkway to the park as well. The park will use an environmentally friendly water filtration system and have accessibility features so everyone can take part. According to a March 2026 YouTube video posted by the City of Bellevue Nebraska featuring Mayor Rusty Hike, the city is also working with the state and county to ease the flow of traffic in the area.
If the upcoming theme park has you ready to plan a trip for the opening, make sure you factor in some time to take a short drive north to Omaha to enjoy some indie eats and riverside trails. And if you're bringing the kids to the Bellevue Bay Indoor Water Park when it opens, you may want to add an extra day to your trip, as Omaha's zoo was crowned the best in the country for 2026.