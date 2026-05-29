Forget Lake Tahoe, California's Nearby Trio Of Lakes Offers Peaceful, Scenic Views, Camping, And Fishing
Lake Tahoe is considered by many to be one of the Sierra Nevada's great gems, and for good reason. This shimmering glacial lake is known for its deep blue waters, rugged shoreline, and snow-capped ridges and peaks that surround it. The beauty is nothing short of spectacular, and people flock from far and wide to soak up its splendors. This, however, can mean the place can get mobbed, especially during peak summer months. Luckily, Tahoe isn't the only gorgeous lake the High Sierra has on offer. There are terrific alternatives for those willing to put in a modicum of effort, including the Loch Leven Lakes.
Situated in the Tahoe National Forest near the scenic and historic town of Truckee, this trio of alpine bodies may not be as big as Lake Tahoe. But what they lack in size, they make up for in pristine serenity. And the fact that you have to hike in means that kind of crowds found at Tahoe will be the least of your worries.
The trail is moderately difficult, and you reach the first lake after roughly 2.5 miles, while continuing on to the third lake takes you 3.6 miles from the trailhead. While it can be busy, there's room to spread out, and most people come for the day, making it an excellent spot for a night under the stars. Best of all, it's almost an hour west of Tahoe, making it a little bit closer if you're driving from Sacramento or the Bay Area.
Hike the trail to Loch Leven Lakes
California is known for its stunning mountain lakes, like Twin Lakes, a pair of alpine jewels with waterfalls and world-class fishing. Loch Leven Lakes are no exception. Occupying a granite basin at an altitude of nearly 7,000 feet, these three freshwater alpine bodies — Lower, Middle, and High Loch Leven — can be accessed via a 7.4-mile round-trip hike that begins near Big Bend, off Interstate 80 at the Rainbow Road Exit. The first part of a hike involves an ascent up a rocky path. This includes stretches over smooth granite, so watch your footing and be on the lookout for cairns marking the way. The trail then crosses the Union Pacific railroad tracks and continues to Lower Loch Leven, the first of the three.
Next up is Middle Loch Leven, where you can climb to the Loch Leven Overlook for a scenic vista. Beyond that is High Loch Leven, but be careful, as it's easy to lose the trail here. As the name suggests, High Loch Leven is the loftiest and most remote lake, offering a quieter atmosphere than its more-visited siblings. All three lakes are perfect for swimming in the summer and also attract anglers looking to hook some fish. Current fishing reports from the lakes are mixed, but indications are that Lower Loch Leven Lake was once a popular place to find rainbow trout.
"An hour from Sacramento, the hike offers elevation, a beautiful evergreen forest, plenty of granite, and beautiful lakes. What more is needed?" wrote one visitor in a five-star review on Tripadvisor. Another visitor raved, "One of my favorite hikes in the Sierra. There are three lakes; they are sequential, so you can hike to one and return, or two, or all three."
Doze under the stars at Loch Leven Lakes
While not a long hike, the trek to Loch Leven Lakes isn't an easy stroll, which makes staying overnight an attractive option. Don't be discouraged if the parking lot at the trailhead is packed, as there is plenty of space at the lakes. Dispersed camping is allowed throughout the basin, which makes it very attractive for people keen to rough it without a permit (though a permit is required for campfires). Middle Loch Leven Lake offers plenty of scenic spots. For more space on a busy weekend, hike all the way to High Loch Leven Lake or head to nearby Salmon Lake and set up there. It's accessed via a short spur trail that starts near Lower Loch Leven.
The lakes boast the kind of jaw-dropping scenery Sierra Nevada is famous for, and you also may spot some wildlife. Frogs and waterfowl are common, and the area is also home to mountain lions and bears, so make sure to properly bear-proof your campsite. Also, given the steep, slippery, and rocky state of the trail, hiking poles are recommended. That said, the work it takes to get to Loch Leven Lakes just makes the payoff all the better. "[A] beautiful place with many good camping sites spread throughout the three lakes area, worth the rough trail and elevation gain to get there," remarked one visitor on Google Maps. "Hiked this trail three times so far, all over night camping trips, amazing experience!" wrote another. "It's a hard trail, almost entirely uphill ... when you get to the first lake, the hike gets much easier and makes the whole experience feel very rewarding."
For more adventure in California's highlands, check out Truckee, the area's under-the-radar hub for outdoor activities. It's about a 30-minute drive east on Interstate 80.