Forget Lake Tahoe, California's Nearby Trio Of Lakes Offers Peaceful, Scenic Views, Camping, And Fishing

Lake Tahoe is considered by many to be one of the Sierra Nevada's great gems, and for good reason. This shimmering glacial lake is known for its deep blue waters, rugged shoreline, and snow-capped ridges and peaks that surround it. The beauty is nothing short of spectacular, and people flock from far and wide to soak up its splendors. This, however, can mean the place can get mobbed, especially during peak summer months. Luckily, Tahoe isn't the only gorgeous lake the High Sierra has on offer. There are terrific alternatives for those willing to put in a modicum of effort, including the Loch Leven Lakes.

Situated in the Tahoe National Forest near the scenic and historic town of Truckee, this trio of alpine bodies may not be as big as Lake Tahoe. But what they lack in size, they make up for in pristine serenity. And the fact that you have to hike in means that kind of crowds found at Tahoe will be the least of your worries.

The trail is moderately difficult, and you reach the first lake after roughly 2.5 miles, while continuing on to the third lake takes you 3.6 miles from the trailhead. While it can be busy, there's room to spread out, and most people come for the day, making it an excellent spot for a night under the stars. Best of all, it's almost an hour west of Tahoe, making it a little bit closer if you're driving from Sacramento or the Bay Area.