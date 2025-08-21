California's Twin Alpine Jewel Lakes With Waterfalls Are A Summertime Haven With World-Class Fishing And Camping
Beginner skiers or double-diamond shredders aren't the only lucky ones who can enjoy the majestic views of Mammoth Mountains' lakes and evergreens in California's Eastern Sierra Nevadas. That same backdrop of trees and glacier-fed lakes makes summer camping in Mammoth such a treat. If you're lucky enough to secure a summer camping reservation in Mammoth's Inyo Forest, the Twin Lakes Campground — not to be confused with Twin Lakes further north in Bridgeport – is a favorite for fishing, kayaking, and its breathtaking beauty. Located at an elevation of 8,600 feet where lodgepole pines provide shady spots, here you'll find a large waterfall cascading into one of the area's two lakes.
Twin Lakes is the largest campground in the area, with more than 90 sites enjoying lake and mountain vistas. While it's not a luxurious glamping spot like what can be found in California's Redwoods, amenities here do include fire pits, picnic tables, educational programming, as well as some campground luxuries like flush toilets and potable water. You can camp in tents or RVs. Sites vary in size so its important choose wisely for the size of your tent or rig. There's also a convenience store available for showers, boat rentals, and supplies. According to reviewers on Recreation.gov, the campground's bathrooms are squeaky clean.
This is a prime territory for trout fishing so you can start your days casting for rainbow, brook, and brown trout. You can set up chairs and fish from shore or head out into the calm waters with a rented boat or kayak. There are fish cleaning stations around the campground should you have a good haul. Know that the fishing season only runs from the last Saturday in April to November 15. The fish are also abundant in the clear waters at nearby Lake Mary where you can rent pontoons, motorboats, and kayaks and enjoy views of the jagged Crystal Crag rock formation.
Hike alpine lakes and monuments in Mammoth
Fishing is just the beginning of things to do in the Mammoth Mountains. Hikers can check out the campground trails or explore the rest of the hiking wonderland that is this area. To get to the waterfall, look for campsite 24. Go to the left of the private road sign, and then follow the trail to the waterfall. There's also a paved 1.25-mile loop around the lower Lakes Basin that starts by the store. Or, catch a ride from the campground on the Mammoth Lakes Trolley which will drop you off at various alpine trailheads, including the 2.9-mile Lake George trail where you will see western white pine and red firs or at Horseshoe Lake's 1.5-mile lakeshore hike which crosses streams and has access to sandy shores for swimming for those cold plunge enthusiasts.
The ski trails may not have snow on them in summer, but they're open for biking. The Mammoth Bike Park gets the adrenaline flowing with more than 80 miles of downhill fun with jumps and drops for terrain experts and a Discovery Zone for first-timers and eBikers. You can head straight to the lifts via shuttle or gondola and can rent your bikes in The Village.
Another summertime Mammoth must-see is the Devils Postpile Monument, a 60-foot geological wonder of hexagonal basalt columns formed 100,000 years ago from cooling lava. The only way to access it is by taking a shuttle from Mammoth Mountain Main Lodge, which will drop you off at the trailhead (purchase tickets at the Adventure Center for a rate of $15 for adults and $7 for kids). From there, it's a 1-mile roundtrip hike. But, don't stop there. Keep going to the next awe-inspiring spectacle – Rainbow Falls on the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River where, if timed right, a rainbow mists surround the 101-foot waterfall.
Twin Lakes Campground is easily accessible and close to shopping
Accessing this slice of paradise is a California camper's dream. Unlike boating to California's most remote state parks or tackling California's highest drive to camp, getting to Mammoth is one of the easiest mountain drives, either a three-hour drive south from Reno, Nevada, or a straight shot 320 miles north of Los Angeles. On the way from L.A., stop at Fossils Falls and explore the massive, volcanic rock remnants of a 20,000 year-old lava flow and Erick Schat's Bakery in Bishop for extra camping rations, such as homemade sheepherder bread and apple strudel.
It's important to know that wild animals like mule deer, pine martens, and black bears are common in the area. Protecting your food from bears is paramount when in Mammoth, so be sure to store your food and coolers in the bear boxes provided at each camp site and remove anything remaining in your car, like candy, gum, or even empty wrappers. Campers sometimes communicate by banging pots if there's a bear sighting.
If your supplies run low, the town of Mammoth is just a 15-minute drive away. Here you can pick up extra firewood at Von's or a latte at local roasting houses like Looney Bean or Mammoth Coffee Roasting Co. Or, if cooking over a campfire seems stressful, hit up Giovanni's for pizza, eggplant parmigiana, and salad or make a stop at the restaurants in The Village at Mammoth. For added convenience, you can simply hop on the trolley that runs every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. So, for somewhat-reluctant campers, know that Twin Lakes isn't really away from it all, but is a really great getaway.