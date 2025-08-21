California's Twin Alpine Jewel Lakes With Waterfalls Are A Summertime Haven With World-Class Fishing And Camping

Beginner skiers or double-diamond shredders aren't the only lucky ones who can enjoy the majestic views of Mammoth Mountains' lakes and evergreens in California's Eastern Sierra Nevadas. That same backdrop of trees and glacier-fed lakes makes summer camping in Mammoth such a treat. If you're lucky enough to secure a summer camping reservation in Mammoth's Inyo Forest, the Twin Lakes Campground — not to be confused with Twin Lakes further north in Bridgeport – is a favorite for fishing, kayaking, and its breathtaking beauty. Located at an elevation of 8,600 feet where lodgepole pines provide shady spots, here you'll find a large waterfall cascading into one of the area's two lakes.

Twin Lakes is the largest campground in the area, with more than 90 sites enjoying lake and mountain vistas. While it's not a luxurious glamping spot like what can be found in California's Redwoods, amenities here do include fire pits, picnic tables, educational programming, as well as some campground luxuries like flush toilets and potable water. You can camp in tents or RVs. Sites vary in size so its important choose wisely for the size of your tent or rig. There's also a convenience store available for showers, boat rentals, and supplies. According to reviewers on Recreation.gov, the campground's bathrooms are squeaky clean.

This is a prime territory for trout fishing so you can start your days casting for rainbow, brook, and brown trout. You can set up chairs and fish from shore or head out into the calm waters with a rented boat or kayak. There are fish cleaning stations around the campground should you have a good haul. Know that the fishing season only runs from the last Saturday in April to November 15. The fish are also abundant in the clear waters at nearby Lake Mary where you can rent pontoons, motorboats, and kayaks and enjoy views of the jagged Crystal Crag rock formation.