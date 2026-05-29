The Unexpected Reason Flight Attendants Greet You At The Boarding Door

In many ways, the once-miraculous invention of flight has turned into something that could fit right into Dante's "Inferno," thanks to things like rising costs, smaller seats, and grumpier passengers. But there's one pleasant aspect of flying that has remained consistent over the years: being greeted by flight attendants at the boarding door. The greetings may vary, but they all mask one unexpected purpose before a flight: safety.

Of course, it's nice to start a flight with a polite greeting. Meeting passengers at the door also helps make the boarding process smoother, since flight attendants can point people to where their seats are. But the bigger reason for this small — yet significant — interaction is that crew members are making safety-related assessments of passengers as they board.

In those brief moments, flight attendants are looking to see who might need extra assistance, such as people traveling with small children, travelers with mobility issues, unaccompanied minors, or older adults. They're also watching for passengers who could help in an emergency, as well as those who appear sick or intoxicated. Unruly passengers are among the worst parts of a flight attendant's job, so if overly drunk or belligerent folks can be identified before takeoff, it can make everyone's lives easier since the flight crew can get extra support from airport personnel on the ground if needed.