Here's Why So Many Hotels No Longer Have Microwaves

In 2019, the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge published a post on its website entitled, "No microwaves in the cabins and hotel rooms. Why?" The Michigan-based property had several reasons: "This is for environmental purposes, energy consumption reasons, and health and smell reasons." The post added that "the Lodge is happy to provide a microwave for medical reasons on a case-by-case basis."

Some guests might expect this of a rural lodge in the Midwest, which is closer to the Canadian border than to any major U.S. city. The estate takes pride in its bucolic cabins and "dark sky" status, so the absence of a space-age cooking appliance might seem fitting. But Keweenaw is hardly alone: Hotels across the United States seem to have quietly removed microwaves from their rooms. While there's no exact statistic on how widespread this is, the Internet is drenched in travelers' commentary.

"I've been working in hospitality on and off as I've been going through school," wrote a Denver-based Redditor. "It's crazy, because no hotel I've worked at has microwaves in the rooms... I can't remember as a kid ever being in a hotel that doesn't have a microwave." On Quora, another user observed the same trend: "There is definitely a push to remove them lately, which I think is stupid."

In 2022, Arizona-based AZ Big Media published a post that listed several explanations for this policy, including customer demand, expense, power conservation, safety, and potential abuse. A missing microwave isn't exactly the most horrifying detail about hotel rooms, but for independent and budget-conscious travelers, it's quite the omission.