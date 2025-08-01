The Reason Why Getting Room Service Should Be A Priority On Your Trip
One of the little luxuries that you can give yourself on vacation is ordering room service at your hotel. Having a prepared meal delivered right to your bedroom door isn't exactly something most people get on a regular basis, and it can be a lovely escape from everyday life. It's true that room service can be expensive, but there are a number of reasons that it should be a priority on your trip, beyond simply getting to eat your breakfast, or any other meal, in bed.
First, it can be really convenient. If you're on a work trip, it saves you time. Instead of getting up and out the door to a meeting without your morning coffee and toast, you can get ready while you eat. Some hotels will let you pre-order breakfast for a certain time by picking items on a door tag and leaving it on the handle. If you're trying to wrangle the family for an early timed ticket at a museum, or coming back after a really long and tiring day of sightseeing, when all you want to do is put your feet up, it can be a lifesaver.
Even better than that is the privacy. You don't have to get dressed or do your hair. You can simply sit in the hotel's bathrobe (which you definitely should not take home with you) and watch TV while you dine. Heck, you can even snack from the tub or enjoy a meal on a balcony overlooking some vacation paradise. That can be exactly what you need after sitting in a crowded airplane and a busy airport for hours. If you plan on drinking, you don't have to drive anywhere or get on public transportation while tipsy, adding a safety factor to your decision to get room service. It makes things deliciously simple.
All about the perks of room service on your trip
There are plenty of other reasons to order your food from the room service menu. Many places have items on their menus (or the ability to request them) that cater to common dietary restrictions like vegan or vegetarian, gluten-free, or dairy-free. Even better? If you're in a country where you don't speak the language, you're more likely to be able to request these things without worrying about mistranslation. It can be an issue if your restriction is an allergy, for example. Hotels expect international guests and, therefore, are often better equipped than restaurants to handle these situations. You may also enjoy getting a chance to sample local foods in a new place. If you're staying in a hotel with a good restaurant that provides room service food, you can try out the food without having to get dressed up.
One drawback is that not every hotel has healthy options on its room service menu. Though many do, some cater to a more indulgent meal. There may be a good reason for that. According to a 2023 survey by Hotels.com, the most popular room service order is a burger, earning 49% of the votes. Hey, you're on vacation (or maybe a work trip where your company is paying). You might as well enjoy it all.
One thing to remember is that, like a restaurant, tipping may be appropriate for room service. Some hotels include a service charge in place of, but if the server does a great job, it's lovely to tip on top of that. Room service is a great way to treat yourself while you're away from the creature comforts of home. However, if the price is too high, visit the grocery store to pick up some local items to enjoy in your room for less.