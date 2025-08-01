The Reason Why Getting Room Service Should Be A Priority On Your Trip

One of the little luxuries that you can give yourself on vacation is ordering room service at your hotel. Having a prepared meal delivered right to your bedroom door isn't exactly something most people get on a regular basis, and it can be a lovely escape from everyday life. It's true that room service can be expensive, but there are a number of reasons that it should be a priority on your trip, beyond simply getting to eat your breakfast, or any other meal, in bed.

First, it can be really convenient. If you're on a work trip, it saves you time. Instead of getting up and out the door to a meeting without your morning coffee and toast, you can get ready while you eat. Some hotels will let you pre-order breakfast for a certain time by picking items on a door tag and leaving it on the handle. If you're trying to wrangle the family for an early timed ticket at a museum, or coming back after a really long and tiring day of sightseeing, when all you want to do is put your feet up, it can be a lifesaver.

Even better than that is the privacy. You don't have to get dressed or do your hair. You can simply sit in the hotel's bathrobe (which you definitely should not take home with you) and watch TV while you dine. Heck, you can even snack from the tub or enjoy a meal on a balcony overlooking some vacation paradise. That can be exactly what you need after sitting in a crowded airplane and a busy airport for hours. If you plan on drinking, you don't have to drive anywhere or get on public transportation while tipsy, adding a safety factor to your decision to get room service. It makes things deliciously simple.