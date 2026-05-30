Tucked Into The Canadian Rockies Is A Breathtaking Lake Park With Uncrowded Camping And Trails
Provincial parks in Alberta cover an area of 10,656 square miles, so there are lots of opportunities to get out in nature and explore scenic landscapes around the province. It's possible to experience a variety of scenery and terrain on a trip to Beauvais Lake Provincial Park, which is located in the Canadian Rockies and centered around Beauvais Lake. Besides the beautiful lake and fun water activities, there are trails and camping — plus, it's a great spot for birdwatching.
Beauvais Lake Provincial Park is a mixture of prairie grasslands, mountains, and forests. Homestead sites and buildings, some of which date back to the late 19th century, are now crumbling but still visible in the park. Swimming in the lake is a great way to cool down during the summer months, and fishing is popular here, too — anglers might reel in rainbow or brown trout. Be sure to obtain a fishing license beforehand. Whether you're canoeing, kayaking, fishing, or boating, there is a boat launch on the lake near the campground for access. However, be aware that there is a speed limit of 7.5 mph (12 km per hour) on the lake.
Discover the trails and campground at Beauvais Lake Provincial Park
There are over 11 miles of trails for hikers to explore at Beauvais Lake Provincial Park. The 1.7-mile, out-and-back Piney Point Trail offers panoramas of the lake and mountains, while the 2.7-mile Homestead Loop brings hikers past the remains of settler buildings in the park. For a challenge, try the 4.3-mile Mount Albert Backcountry Trail, which involves a bit of scrambling to reach the top. If you're after unforgettable vistas, try the 5.5-mile Beauvais Triple Crown loop, which lets you take in the park's three major viewpoints: Mount Albert, Mount Baldy, and Piney Point. Hikers should be vigilant about bears and bring bear spray when out hiking, as there are both grizzly and black bears in the area.
Beauvais Lake has 85 campsites which offer a peaceful and secluded camping experience. Some sites have power, while others are unserviced — there are also nine walk-in (unserviced) sites at the south end of the lake that provide more privacy, along with sunset views. All campsites have a fire pit and picnic table, and drinking water is typically available from May to September. The park also has a group campground, which has space for 21 units.
Traffic noise is minimal, and there's a family-friendly atmosphere here. One Google reviewer praised the park's campground and highlighted the lack of crowds, saying, "What a beautiful charming little park! Wife and I camped here in the walk-in tenting area in the summer and it was wonderful. Clean, not many people and so peaceful." Although the campground may be uncrowded, be sure to properly bear-proof your campsite when camping here.
Birdwatching at Beauvais Lake Provincial Park
Beauvais Lake is a top spot for seeing wildlife — you may spot moose, deer, or bears around the lake. However, it's particularly special for its birdwatching. There are around 180 species of birds here, and the southeastern part of the lake is a critical nesting area, with boats prohibited during nesting season. The best way to access this area is on the 2.2-mile Chipman Creek Trail, which takes you close to the nesting area. You may see eagles, ospreys, or loons, along with rare birds such as trumpeter swans or sandhill cranes.
Beauvais Lake Provincial Park is located in southwest Alberta, about a 15-minute drive outside the small town of Pincher Creek. It's a 2.5-hour drive north to Calgary, famous for its rodeo and country music, which has the closest major international airport to the park. The phone signal at Beauvais Lake can be spotty, so download anything you may need before setting off. When you're finished, you can explore more of the great outdoors in Alberta with a visit to the uncrowded paradise of Waterton Lakes National Park, just 40 minutes away.