Tucked Into The Canadian Rockies Is A Breathtaking Lake Park With Uncrowded Camping And Trails

There are over 11 miles of trails for hikers to explore at Beauvais Lake Provincial Park. The 1.7-mile, out-and-back Piney Point Trail offers panoramas of the lake and mountains, while the 2.7-mile Homestead Loop brings hikers past the remains of settler buildings in the park. For a challenge, try the 4.3-mile Mount Albert Backcountry Trail, which involves a bit of scrambling to reach the top. If you're after unforgettable vistas, try the 5.5-mile Beauvais Triple Crown loop, which lets you take in the park's three major viewpoints: Mount Albert, Mount Baldy, and Piney Point. Hikers should be vigilant about bears and bring bear spray when out hiking, as there are both grizzly and black bears in the area.

Beauvais Lake has 85 campsites which offer a peaceful and secluded camping experience. Some sites have power, while others are unserviced — there are also nine walk-in (unserviced) sites at the south end of the lake that provide more privacy, along with sunset views. All campsites have a fire pit and picnic table, and drinking water is typically available from May to September. The park also has a group campground, which has space for 21 units.

Traffic noise is minimal, and there's a family-friendly atmosphere here. One Google reviewer praised the park's campground and highlighted the lack of crowds, saying, "What a beautiful charming little park! Wife and I camped here in the walk-in tenting area in the summer and it was wonderful. Clean, not many people and so peaceful." Although the campground may be uncrowded, be sure to properly bear-proof your campsite when camping here.