Wyoming's Largest Lake In Grand Teton National Park Is A Mountain Beauty For Fishing, Boating, And Camping
If you spend a winter by yourself sleeping on a snow-covered, frozen lake in the Wyoming territory in the early 1800s, they might just name the area after you. That's how it went for Davey Jackson, the intrepid trapper whose name lives on in Jackson Hole and the town of Jackson. He is said to have spent the winter of 1829 camped alongside the biggest lake in what is now Grand Teton National Park, and for his trouble, they named the area, the eventual town, and that very lake after him. Given its size and its beauty, though, you really can't question why Davey would decide to spend his time on the shores of what is now Jackson Lake.
Today, the lake's mountain beauty is considerably more of a draw than the furs that first drew people to the area. People paddle and sail on the lake between its islands and bays, while wakeboard and fishing boats churn in the distance. Folks fish off decks, piers, and even the shore. And the shores themselves have been considerably built up since David Jackson first camped there. They now boast several campsites, gorgeous lodges, and plenty of other amenities.
Enjoy all the ways you can play at Jackson Lake
Jackson Lake is a beautiful, wide swath of water just below the tall peaks of the north side of the Teton Range. The easiest way to enjoy it is to simply walk on the paths along the lake shore, staring up at the range that once made Teddy Roosevelt exclaim, "These are what mountains are supposed to look like." If you're an angler, you can also bend a line from the shore, trying to catch the famous lake, brown, and cutthroat trout. Just make sure you have the correct fishing license since it is within a national park.
If you have a boat, the fishing on the lake can be even better. You will have to watch out for people motoring or sailing across these pristine alpine waters, though, since motor boats are permitted in this massive body of water — it is almost 15 miles long, after all. On sunny summer days, you'll see wakeboarders flying along the surface while kayakers and canoers splash around and sailboats catch the ample Teton wind. At Signal Mountain Lodge Marina, you can rent an aquatic vessel ranging from a kayak to a Boston Whaler, though if you want to sail, you'll have to bring your own. If you'd prefer to play in a Teton lake without the traffic, visit the picturesque Taggart Lake and its postcard views, just a little south but still in Grand Teton National Park.
As a Teton resident, I've also visited the lake quite a few times in the winter, when it's frozen over. My friends and I will ski tour across it while people take snowmobiles over to go ice fishing, the only purpose that allows you to take the machines across the thick ice.
How to stay on Jackson Lake
Given Jackson Lake's size, there are ample options for places to stay right on or by the water's edge. For rustic luxury, you'll want to stay at Jackson Lake Lodge. This full-service eco-hotel offers 385 rooms ranging from suites to cottages. Stroll the grounds, enjoying its pool, its Western art exhibit, and its retail shops. For fine dining with a Teton view across the water, grab a bite at the Mural Room. The lodge is famous among financial movers and shakers for hosting the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium since 1982 — the location was first chosen to draw then-Fed Chair Paul Volcker, a known fly fisherman.
Colter Bay is another gorgeous village offering lakeside stays in cabins and tent cabins. Colter Bay offers rustic dining at the Ranch House Restaurant, or double down on the ambiance with a Jackson Lake Dinner Cruise. If you prefer to sleep under the stars like Davey Jackson, there are spots for RV and tent camping at Colter Bay, plus sites at Signal Mountain Campground. Just note that you'll want to make advance reservations, and the spots often fill up well in advance since you can book up to six months ahead.
Fortunately, you won't have to spend too much time getting here, at least if you fly. Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) is located on the south side of Grand Teton National Park. After a scenic 45-minute drive, you'll find yourself at Jackson Lake. If you really want to double down on your national park touring, spend a few days on Jackson Lake, then drive a mere half hour north, and you'll be in Yellowstone National Park. Its stunning natural beauty and roaming bison made it the best park to visit in 2026.