Wyoming's Largest Lake In Grand Teton National Park Is A Mountain Beauty For Fishing, Boating, And Camping

Jackson Lake is a beautiful, wide swath of water just below the tall peaks of the north side of the Teton Range. The easiest way to enjoy it is to simply walk on the paths along the lake shore, staring up at the range that once made Teddy Roosevelt exclaim, "These are what mountains are supposed to look like." If you're an angler, you can also bend a line from the shore, trying to catch the famous lake, brown, and cutthroat trout. Just make sure you have the correct fishing license since it is within a national park.

If you have a boat, the fishing on the lake can be even better. You will have to watch out for people motoring or sailing across these pristine alpine waters, though, since motor boats are permitted in this massive body of water — it is almost 15 miles long, after all. On sunny summer days, you'll see wakeboarders flying along the surface while kayakers and canoers splash around and sailboats catch the ample Teton wind. At Signal Mountain Lodge Marina, you can rent an aquatic vessel ranging from a kayak to a Boston Whaler, though if you want to sail, you'll have to bring your own. If you'd prefer to play in a Teton lake without the traffic, visit the picturesque Taggart Lake and its postcard views, just a little south but still in Grand Teton National Park.

As a Teton resident, I've also visited the lake quite a few times in the winter, when it's frozen over. My friends and I will ski tour across it while people take snowmobiles over to go ice fishing, the only purpose that allows you to take the machines across the thick ice.