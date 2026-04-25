This National Park With Stunning Natural Beauty And Roaming Bison Is The Best To Visit In 2026

The bison population in Yellowstone varies between 3,000 and 6,000, and it's pretty common to spot a bunch of them during your visit. Past Yellowstone visitors on the r/nationalparks subreddit say to head to Lamar Valley if you're visiting around the end of July. You may also be able to spot them around Old Faithful in May and June, as well as around the hot springs and thermal geysers in the Upper Geyser Basin during frosty winter days. Certain herds also breed in Hayden Valley and migrate through the Madison, Firehole, and Pelican valleys. These vast and grassy areas are ideal for spotting bison at a safe distance (at least 25 yards away).

Regardless of whether you see bison or not, visiting these and other parts of Yellowstone gives you access to its beautiful scenery. The 20-mile-long Grand Canyon is particularly mesmerizing with its various waterfalls and sheer rocky sides ranging from 109 to 308 feet tall. Lamar Valley attracts many nature photographers looking to snap pictures of bison, elk, wolves, and coyotes with the dramatic snow-capped mountain backdrop.

Yellowstone National Park has just reopened for its spring and summer travel season. As of April 2026, you can now enter the park through its west entrance (about a six-hour drive from Boise). The park's east entrance should be open on May 1, while the south entrance is expected to open on May 8. The south entrance is also the closest to Grand Teton National Park, home to the Snake River, renowned for its crystal-clear water and scenery. Grand Teton came in at fifth on the "Best U.S. National Parks for 2026" list. The other national parks in the top five were Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Glacier.