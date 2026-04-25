This National Park With Stunning Natural Beauty And Roaming Bison Is The Best To Visit In 2026
America's 60-plus national parks are constantly vying for attention, and nature-inspired travelers from all across the globe are happy to give it. It's one of the reasons why people visit Exeter, a secret California gateway to Sequoia National Park. It's also why RV travelers rave so much about Fishing Bridge RV Park's easy access to Yellowstone National Park. As one of the most well-known destinations in the country, it's no surprise that Yellowstone has recently topped the ranking of the "Best U.S. National Parks for 2026" by U.S. News & World Report.
The world's first national park, which opened in 1872, is clearly still one of its most impressive. Yellowstone has earned the coveted top spot in U.S. News' list thanks to its reputation with visitors and travel experts, various experiences and attractions, and overall beauty. The opinions of the publication's readers and travel editors have an equal weight in determining which national park is considered the best in the country. For national parks specifically, they also consider the number of hiking trails, how long it's open throughout the year, typical weather, and foot traffic.
Despite attracting over four million annual visitors, crowds at Yellowstone National Park aren't usually a problem, as you have 2.2 million acres to spread out. Sure, you may stand shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers at Old Faithful, the park's famous geyser, but Yellowstone's lesser-known areas still feel relatively untraversed. Over 1,100 miles of hiking trails help you access these remote areas teeming with wild animals, including thousands of roaming bison. These prehistoric creatures — which nearly went extinct about 100 years ago — roam freely across Yellowstone's vast landscape, giving visitors a unique look at America's largest and most important herd.
Roaming with the bison in Yellowstone National Park
The bison population in Yellowstone varies between 3,000 and 6,000, and it's pretty common to spot a bunch of them during your visit. Past Yellowstone visitors on the r/nationalparks subreddit say to head to Lamar Valley if you're visiting around the end of July. You may also be able to spot them around Old Faithful in May and June, as well as around the hot springs and thermal geysers in the Upper Geyser Basin during frosty winter days. Certain herds also breed in Hayden Valley and migrate through the Madison, Firehole, and Pelican valleys. These vast and grassy areas are ideal for spotting bison at a safe distance (at least 25 yards away).
Regardless of whether you see bison or not, visiting these and other parts of Yellowstone gives you access to its beautiful scenery. The 20-mile-long Grand Canyon is particularly mesmerizing with its various waterfalls and sheer rocky sides ranging from 109 to 308 feet tall. Lamar Valley attracts many nature photographers looking to snap pictures of bison, elk, wolves, and coyotes with the dramatic snow-capped mountain backdrop.
Yellowstone National Park has just reopened for its spring and summer travel season. As of April 2026, you can now enter the park through its west entrance (about a six-hour drive from Boise). The park's east entrance should be open on May 1, while the south entrance is expected to open on May 8. The south entrance is also the closest to Grand Teton National Park, home to the Snake River, renowned for its crystal-clear water and scenery. Grand Teton came in at fifth on the "Best U.S. National Parks for 2026" list. The other national parks in the top five were Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Glacier.