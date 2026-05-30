New Hampshire's Under-The-Radar Town Is A Rustic Escape With Waterfalls, Covered Bridges, And Historic Charm

The northern tip of New Hampshire is called the Great North Woods. This remote region is where you'll find Colebrook, a historic town that makes for an ideal home base to discover the area's waterfalls and covered bridges.

This spot along the Connecticut River was originally called Dryden when the royal governor of New Hampshire gifted its land in 1762. However, it was isolated, so not many people moved there for years. Some families started settling in the 1790s, and Colebrook was finally officially established in 1796. Farms, mills (saw, grist, and potato), and wool factories were soon built. By 1870, Colebrook was the wealthiest town per capita in the Granite State. The Judge Ripley House, the Trinity United Methodist Church, and the Black Bear Tavern still stand from this period, and Colebrook is now home to more than 1,000 people. Plus, the whole North Country — along the borders of Vermont, Maine, and the Canadian province of Québec — has become a destination for people escaping the city.

Colebrook is not an easy destination to reach. Airports in Augusta, Maine; Lebanon, New Hampshire; Burlington, Vermont; and Portland, Maine are all between 118 and 130 miles away from Colebrook. Though Augusta State Airport (AUG) and Lebanon Municipal Airport (LEB) are slightly closer, you'll find more flight options at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV) and Portland International Jetport (PWM). Regardless of where you start, it's a long, scenic drive into New Hampshire's Great North Woods.