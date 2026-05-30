New Hampshire's Under-The-Radar Town Is A Rustic Escape With Waterfalls, Covered Bridges, And Historic Charm
The northern tip of New Hampshire is called the Great North Woods. This remote region is where you'll find Colebrook, a historic town that makes for an ideal home base to discover the area's waterfalls and covered bridges.
This spot along the Connecticut River was originally called Dryden when the royal governor of New Hampshire gifted its land in 1762. However, it was isolated, so not many people moved there for years. Some families started settling in the 1790s, and Colebrook was finally officially established in 1796. Farms, mills (saw, grist, and potato), and wool factories were soon built. By 1870, Colebrook was the wealthiest town per capita in the Granite State. The Judge Ripley House, the Trinity United Methodist Church, and the Black Bear Tavern still stand from this period, and Colebrook is now home to more than 1,000 people. Plus, the whole North Country — along the borders of Vermont, Maine, and the Canadian province of Québec — has become a destination for people escaping the city.
Colebrook is not an easy destination to reach. Airports in Augusta, Maine; Lebanon, New Hampshire; Burlington, Vermont; and Portland, Maine are all between 118 and 130 miles away from Colebrook. Though Augusta State Airport (AUG) and Lebanon Municipal Airport (LEB) are slightly closer, you'll find more flight options at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV) and Portland International Jetport (PWM). Regardless of where you start, it's a long, scenic drive into New Hampshire's Great North Woods.
Make Colebrook your home base to find waterfalls
By the time you reach Colebrook, you'll be ready to stretch your legs and soak up the small town's scenery. Colebrook is an under-the-radar destination, though. There are turn-of-the-century buildings and historical plaques in the center of town, but there is more natural beauty to see. To find that, you need to keep driving north. Beaver Brook Falls Wayside park is a peaceful spot on the outskirts of town. The 7.3-acre park has a short trail, benches, and picnic tables. Best of all, it's home to Beaver Brook Falls, a stunning 80-foot waterfall. One Tripadvisor user says they are "absolutely beautiful falls right near the roadside."
After relaxing near Beaver Brook Falls, you'll probably be wondering about other waterfalls hidden in the Great North Woods. It's easy to visit both Little Hellgate Falls and Garfield Falls if you head northeast of Colebrook. Little Hellgate Falls is the first one you'll reach. The Clarksville waterfall drops 40 feet through a sheer gorge on Hellgate Brook. You'll reach it on the steep Little Hellgate Falls trail, a 1.2-mile loop that climbs log stairs.
From Little Hellgate Falls, it's only 5 miles to Garfield Falls. The 1-mile, out-and-back Garfield Falls Trail is an easy trek that curves through the woods before following the East Branch Dead Diamond River up to the 35-foot waterfall. It, too, drops into a picturesque gorge. You'll feel worlds away from — well — everything up here.
Find covered bridges around Colebrook, New Hampshire
Since Garfield Falls is so far north, you should continue circling up to Pittsburg, New Hampshire's northernmost and largest town. Pittsburg is where you'll find not one, not two, but three historic covered bridges. The River Road Covered Bridge crosses Perry Stream before it meets the Connecticut River. The 51-foot red bridge was built with wooden trusses in 1858. Though now closed to vehicular traffic, you can still walk across it. The peaceful spot is popular with birdwatchers and anglers, too.
The Happy Corner Covered Bridge also crosses Perry Stream. Legend has it that the bridge is named in honor of a man who created a "Happy Corner" in Pittsburg by holding dancing and singing events at his home. The bridge dates back to the mid-19th century, making it one of New Hampshire's oldest covered bridges. Then there is the Pittsburg-Clarksville Covered Bridge, which is also known as the Bacon Road Bridge. The 88-foot bridge was built in 1876, reserved for pedestrians in 1981, and is now the Connecticut River's northernmost covered bridge.
There's plenty to see south of Colebrook, too. The Columbia Covered Bridge crosses the Connecticut River to connect Columbia, New Hampshire and Lemington, Vermont. It was built in 1912, after a fire burned the original bridge. Then, don't miss two quaint spots beyond that. Twin Mountain is a scenic village with cozy bistros and hiking bliss, while Hebron is a picture-perfect destination with small-town charm and scenic views. It's hard to stop adding on to this New Hampshire road trip.