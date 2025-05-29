New Hampshire's Northernmost And Largest Town Sits In 'The Heart Of Beautiful Lakes, Rivers, And Forests'

A trip to Pittsburg means a trip into the wilderness. Without any museums, upscale restaurants, or lavish hotels, you'll be spending the majority of your time outdoors. But because the Great North Woods are so phenomenal, you won't mind it one bit.

The first stop on your list should be Lake Francis State Park. Open year-round with limited winter facilities, this is where you'll find the massive 2,000-acre Lake Francis. Along with beautiful views across the water and into the surrounding mountains, you can hike the Lake Francis State Park River Trail. Carving along the shores of the Connecticut River, you'll enjoy dense forest cover and the sounds of the roaring river as you navigate the 2.4-mile pathway. Want to get above the forest? Check out Magalloway Mountain. A 2-mile trail will take you to the top, passing by a fire tower and granting some of the best views in the entirety of northern New Hampshire. It's not quite as imposing as the highest peak in North America, but at over 3,300 feet, it makes for a remarkable hike, nonetheless.

Magalloway and Lake Francis are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Pittsburg — be sure to also check out the shimmering First Connecticut Lake, cascading Garfield Falls, and sign up for an adrenaline-pumping ATV journey with Bear Rock Adventures. The untouched landscape is a playground for outdoor enthusiasts, and it's easy to find your own slice of paradise out in the isolating woods.