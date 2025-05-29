New Hampshire's Northernmost And Largest Town Sits In 'The Heart Of Beautiful Lakes, Rivers, And Forests'
Pittsburg sits at the northernmost tip of New Hampshire, minutes from the Canadian border. Not to be confused with the Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania (which is home to a dramatic overlook peering down on the city), Pittsburg is a home to less than 1,000 people — making it a remote, uncrowded getaway right in the heart of New Hampshire's rugged Great North Woods. It also happens to be the largest town in New Hampshire by area, sprawling over 290 square miles and giving visitors plenty of space to roam free.
If you're searching for a chance to reconnect with nature, Pittsburg has you covered. You'll only find a few restaurants in town and lodging primarily comes in the form of cabins or camping, but it's hard to deny its natural appeal. As travel blogger Restless Meanderer noted, the town "sits in the heart of beautiful lakes, rivers, and forests." You'll have plenty of opportunities to escape the hustle of daily life, as things move a bit slower in this part of the country. Hiking, fishing, and other outdoor adventures are right out your front door in Pittsburg, and it's a unique place to plan your next getaway.
The many lakes and forests around Pittsburg
A trip to Pittsburg means a trip into the wilderness. Without any museums, upscale restaurants, or lavish hotels, you'll be spending the majority of your time outdoors. But because the Great North Woods are so phenomenal, you won't mind it one bit.
The first stop on your list should be Lake Francis State Park. Open year-round with limited winter facilities, this is where you'll find the massive 2,000-acre Lake Francis. Along with beautiful views across the water and into the surrounding mountains, you can hike the Lake Francis State Park River Trail. Carving along the shores of the Connecticut River, you'll enjoy dense forest cover and the sounds of the roaring river as you navigate the 2.4-mile pathway. Want to get above the forest? Check out Magalloway Mountain. A 2-mile trail will take you to the top, passing by a fire tower and granting some of the best views in the entirety of northern New Hampshire. It's not quite as imposing as the highest peak in North America, but at over 3,300 feet, it makes for a remarkable hike, nonetheless.
Magalloway and Lake Francis are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Pittsburg — be sure to also check out the shimmering First Connecticut Lake, cascading Garfield Falls, and sign up for an adrenaline-pumping ATV journey with Bear Rock Adventures. The untouched landscape is a playground for outdoor enthusiasts, and it's easy to find your own slice of paradise out in the isolating woods.
Preparing for a rugged escape to Pittsburg
Heading up to Pittsburg requires some thoughtful planning. It's about three hours away from the airports at both Burlington and Portland, with few regional airports nearby. If you fly into the former, be sure to spend some time in Vermont's largest city, as it's a bustling destination with quick access to mountains and Lake Champlain.
You'll probably want to visit Pittsburg in the summer months, as winter temperatures can dip below zero. If you don't mind some challenging roads and chilly nights, winter visits open up miles of snowmobiling paths. Lake Francis State Park offers rugged campsites that put you right on nature's doorstep. Alternatively, Ramblewood Cabins & Campgrounds offer log cabins with a few creature comforts, and their nightly rates are quite affordable. The location has been in business for more than three decades, and what started as a small project with just one cabin now consists of a sprawling property with two rental cabins, 30 campsites, and incredible views of the Great North Woods. If you have any questions about what to do in Pittsburg, the hosts are happy to point you in the right direction.
Though there aren't many restaurants in town, you're not completely on your own for meals. The Buck Rub Pub is a cozy lodge with all sorts of hearty food, including burgers, wraps, pizza, and seafood. Rainbow Grille & Tavern is another popular spot, providing a cabin vibe similar to Buck Rub Pub and an unbeatable location right on the shores of Back Lake. Both restaurants also offer nightly accommodations — so if you'd rather not cook your own meals, check out their rooms for quick access to the best food in northern New Hampshire.